Modest gains nudge Nasdaq above 15,000 for the first time

By ALEX VEIGA, AP Business Writer
WRAL News
9 days ago
 9 days ago
Wall Street delivered more milestones Tuesday after a modest pickup in stocks nudged the S&P 500 to an all-time high and the Nasdaq composite climbed above 15,000 for the first time. The benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.2% after a relatively quiet day in the market. Banks and a mix...

WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

