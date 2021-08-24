Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Love Island: the tired TV behemoth that’s lost its magic

By Lauren O'Neill
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48gsuX_0bb4YzRT00

In recent years, Love Island has become as ingrained in the British calendar as April showers in spring, and that sludgy stuff that appears in the road when cars drive over fallen leaves in autumn. Love Island is summer, summer is Love Island and – as all seasonal phenomena must – it drew to a close last night. Deflate your novelty doughnut-shaped rubber ring; hang your bikini over a chair to finally dry.

The thing about events that come around every year, however, is that while they’re sometimes comforting, they can also be boring. Last night, denied of the banter outcome (that is, a win by Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, a couple with the delightful, fizzy energy of two Beroccas dissolving in the same glass), we instead looked on politely as Liam Reardon and Millie Court were crowned the winners of Love Island 2021, the prosaic prom king and queen of the villa.

Related: From Selling Sunset to Love Island, are reality TV relationships the real thing?

As usual, the couple shared the £50,000 prize money, and Love Island 2021 ended with the whimper of predictability in its ears. It has been a problem throughout the season, from the challenges (if fans are moaning that a task wherein contestants spit sauce into each other’s mouths has become par for the course, surely there’s something wrong), to the fact that contestants themselves are now all too conscious of what awaits them in the outside world – valuable brand deals, celebrity treatment – if only they can stay on TV long enough.

Self-awareness on reality TV can be a good thing – it can provide storylines and humour – but it can also take away the authenticity and spontaneity that makes the medium so exciting (the nation raised its collective eyebrows this year, as Jake Cornish asked Liberty Poole to be his girlfriend just under four weeks into the series, giving her a bracelet he’d brought into the villa with him.) Coupled with the fact that unlike its antecedent Big Brother, Love Island’s format rarely changes, there was often a strong sense that everyone in the villa was just going through the motions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3av1nv_0bb4YzRT00
‘The rightful winning couple’ ... friends Liberty Poole and Kaz Kamwi. Photograph: ITV/Rex/Shutterstock

It’s a shame because, at its best, Love Island is still compelling viewing, reflecting heterosexual mores through the funhouse mirror of the impossibly attractive. It is still frequently entertaining to watch contestants spend all day talking about their relationships despite only having been in them for a week, while wearing elaborate swimwear and showing off abs that look as though they’ve been painted on. When the cast give themselves over to the experience (which to their credit is often), it’s there that pockets of magic are found, even this year.

There was the aforementioned Toby as the world’s most confused philanderer, winner Liam roleplaying as a dad during the baby challenge by asking everyone “How’s your mother?” like he’d just bumped into them at Tesco and – of course – the deep and tender friendship between Kaz Kamwi and Liberty Poole (the rightful winning couple), the latter of whom left the villa with days to go, announcing that while her relationship had broken down, she had found real love – self-love – in the villa.

Viewers are perceptive – we want to invest in the contestants and their relationships, and it’s instances like all of the above that help us to do that. But we too are so aware of Love Island’s behemothic status and everything that surrounds it, that the show can seem like a victim of its own success.

That said, don’t expect to see Love Island going away anytime soon. When a programme has achieved cultural phenomenon status, it’s tough for execs to wave goodbye to it, even when it’s no longer at the height of its powers (look how long Big Brother ran past its prime). And, despite the issues that have plagued the show, ITV seems determined that Love Island will ride again. For years, there have been consistent concerns around race and diversity during casting, plus the sustained harassment of contestants (including racist abuse and death threats) via social media. Add to this a record 25,000 Ofcom complaints this year, declining viewing figures , and the growing, irksome sense that the show’s makers want things both ways, telling viewers to “be kind” via online posts – while courting and stoking controversy on camera – and there are plenty of factors that would derail any other reality series.

However, they don’t seem likely to stop the Love Island train from leaving the station, at least for now. Indeed, host Laura Whitmore announced during last night’s final that applications for next year’s instalment are open on ITV’s website. Let’s just hope that next time, the show’s makers nurture its magic.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Whitmore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#Reality Tv#Real Love#Behemoth#British#Itv Rex Shutterstock#Tesco#Ofcom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
EducationThe Guardian

North Carolina school shooting leaves one dead with suspect in custody

A shooting at a North Carolina high school on Wednesday has left one student dead and authorities have taken a suspect into custody, officials said. The police chief of Winston-Salem, Catrina Thompson, told a news conference while fighting back tears that Mount Tabor high school had gone into immediate lockdown as emergency responders, sheriff’s deputies and police officers arrived just after noon to search for the suspect, who she said was believed to be a student at the school.
TV ShowsGrazia

Just The Funniest Reactions To The Love Island Talent Show Last Night

Remember a few days ago when we were debating whether Liberty Poole’s intervention from the girls was the most awkward Love Island moment of all time? Yeah, it’s not. After last night’s episode, there could only be one winner: the Love Island talent show. From Faye Winter’s roast to Teddy...
TV SeriesPosted by
Tyla

Love Island: All Over For Liberty And Jake In Dramatic First Look

We’re just days away from the Love Island final, but it seems as if one couple has torn itself apart. In a dramatic teaser for Thursday night’s episode, villa sweetheart Liberty Poole is seen striding through the villa, ripping her microphone off as something has clearly upset her. You can...
Beauty & FashionGrazia

Is This Outfit Proof That Megan Fox Was Watching Love Island?

What's your 'popping to the shops' outfit? Maybe some joggers? An old T-shirt? Perhaps you throw on a jacket over your pyjamas to really save time. Megan Fox cannot relate to that, as she proved yesterday when she went to her local grocery store in what appeared to be a Love Island tribute look.
TV & VideosPosted by
Tyla

Love Island's Faye Breaks Silence On Explosive Teddy Row

It was the moment that Love Island fans couldn't stop talking about – Faye Winter’s fiery row with boyfriend Teddy Soares. The scene, aired earlier this month, was so explosive that it received over 25,000 complaints to Ofcom, making it the most complained about moment in Love Island history. Now,...
CelebritiesBBC

Brett Staniland: Love Island contestant's twin calls out trolls

The identical twin brother of Love Island contestant Brett Staniland has spoken out against online trolling after receiving "relentless" comments. Scott Staniland, who is managing his brother's social media accounts, says comments about physical appearance are particularly upsetting. He said his brother's looks have even been compared to "really bad...
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

How Love Island's Lillie reacted to Millie and Liam's win

Love Island's Millie Court and Liam Reardon were crowned winners of the 2021 series on Monday [23 August] evening, during a live final hosted by Laura Whitmore. And while loads of fans took to social media to celebrate the couple, someone that didn't look so happy was Lillie Haynes, who Liam met during his time in Casa Amor.
TV & VideosGrazia

Love Island: The Internet Think Kaz Has Been Set Up By Producers

The internet went into meltdown after it was revealed that fashion blogger Kaz Kamwi was facing the chop. On last night’s Love Island we watched the islanders enjoying a beach club day party. However, the fun was cut short after the arrival of host Laura Whitmore and news of a dumping.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Love Island isn’t about the couples, it’s about the friendships

ITV’s Love Island is coming to an end after seven weeks of tears, tantrums and breakups. In each series, it’s always clear who the favourites are from the beginning of the show, and they’re always heterosexual romantic couples. But the real winners are the people who walk away from Love Island with the tightest friendships.Islanders may ostensibly join the show to find romantic connections but many also find a brotherly or sisterly kind of love. No matter how disinterested we become episode after episode, or how monotonous a season has been, there is always a good thing that comes out...
CelebritiesPosted by
Tyla

Love Island's Millie Defends Decision To Share 50k Prize Money

Love Island winner Millie Court has defended her decision to split the £50,000 prize money with boyfriend Liam Reardon after sparking viewer backlash. The Essex native admitted that it "didn't cross her mind" to steal the money for herself despite fans insisting she should, calling it 'Casa compensation' for Liam's antics in Casa Amor with Lillie Haynes.
Relationshipsdigitalspy.com

Love Island's Toby addresses whether he wants to marry Chloe

Love Island's Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran didn't walk away with the £50K prize money during Monday's (August 23) final, but the couple seem to still be in their honeymoon period after leaving the island. Speaking during their exit interview, the pair discussed if they have any plans to walk...

Comments / 0

Community Policy