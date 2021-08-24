Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Code Orange Air Quality Alert issued for parts of Pennsylvania

By Stephanie Allison, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 9 days ago
PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Wednesday for several areas in Pennsylvania including parts of western Pennsylvania.

The southwestern counties of Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, and Westmoreland and Indiana counties are covered under the alert.

On an Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.

The heat is on this week with not much relief through the evening hours. Temperatures will remain in the 80s until after sunset tonight. Mainly clear, very warm with areas of patchy fog late tonight into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be hot, highs will make in near 90 again but a shower or storm could cool you off in spots during the day. The heat index will once again be in the low 90s. Stay hydrated, check on neighbors, the elderly and keep pets cool and hydrated as well. If you are spending time outside don’t forget the sunscreen the UV index will be very high. Time to burn is around 12-15 minutes.

