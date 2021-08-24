Cayuga County holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics following FDA approval of COVID vaccine
Time: 3pm-4pm Date: Thursday, August 26, 2021. Location: Port Byron School, 30 Maple Ave. Port Byron, NY. Location: Cato Meridian Middle School, 2851 Rte. 370, Cato, NY. At all three locations, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be administered. This comes following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those 16 years old and older. The Pfizer vaccine is still under emergency use authorization for children 12-15.cnycentral.com
