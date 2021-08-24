Apple Employees Organize Under New Banner, Say Face 'Isolation, Degradation, Gaslighting' At Workplace

Employees of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) have launched a website to collate stories from fellow workers who may have experienced harassment or discrimination.

What Happened: The website — AppleToo, first noted on the Verge — was launched by the workers who want to organize and protect themselves.

“When we press for accountability and redress to the persistent injustices we witness or experience in our workplace, we are faced with a pattern of isolation, degradation, and gaslighting,” the employees wrote.

AppleToo features a password-protected contact page and a survey for employee interaction.

The group behind AppleToo has also launched a Twitter handle “@AppleLaborers,” whose description reads “Fruit stand workers coalition.”

Why It Matters: The workers of the Tim Cook-led company said they launched the page after they “exhausted all internal avenues.”

“We've talked with our leadership. We've gone to the People team. We've escalated through Business Conduct. Nothing has changed.”

Notably, AppleToo is reminiscent of the 'Me Too,' or #MeToo, movement against sexual abuse and harassment that gained significant traction in recent years.

This month, an Apple senior engineer said she had been placed on indefinite administrative leave after raising concerns about sexism.

Apple has been pushing its employees to return to their desks for three days a week and that was supposed to take place in September, however, the raging Delta variant of COVID-19 has pushed it back until 2022.

Last month, a veteran Apple journalist, Mark Gurman said that Apple will have to give in to “more permissive remote work” options or risk bleeding talent.

Price Action: Apple shares closed almost 1% higher at $149.71 in Monday’s regular session.