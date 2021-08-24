MATCHDAY: CL playoffs; English League Cup into 2nd round
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Two-time European champion Benfica seeks to avoid missing out on the group stage of the Champions League for a second straight season. Benfica has a 2-1 lead from the first leg of its playoff with PSV Eindhoven ahead of the return game in the Netherlands. Ferencváros, which played Barcelona and Juventus in its first group-stage campaign for 25 years last season, hosts Young Boys. The Hungarian side trails 3-2 from the first leg in Switzerland. Malmö, the 1979 European Cup runner-up, has a 2-0 lead before facing Ludogorets in Bulgaria. Three more playoffs are completed Wednesday before the draw for the 32-team group stage takes place Thursday in Istanbul.www.charlotteobserver.com
