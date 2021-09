A relative of an editor from German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle was shot dead by the Taliban in Afghanistan in what the network is calling a targeted attack. Widespread reports from Kabul claim that Taliban fighters have been going door-to-door in the city looking for notable collaborators with the previous regime as well as journalists. The unnamed German journalist is understood to have already relocated to Germany, while other family members had escaped at the last minute, director general Peter Limbourg said today. “The killing of a close relative of one of our editors by the Taliban yesterday is inconceivably tragic, and...