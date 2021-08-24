The chaperone HSPB1 prepares protein aggregates for resolubilization by HSP70

P21-activated kinases (PAKs) are serine/threonine protein kinase which have six different isoforms (PAK1–6). Of those, PAK1 is overexpressed in many cancers and considered to be a major chemotherapeutic target. Most of the developed PAK1 inhibitor drugs work as pan-PAK inhibitors and show undesirable toxicity due to having untargeted kinase inhibition activities. Selective PAK1 inhibitors are therefore highly desired and oncogenic drug hunters are trying to develop allosteric PAK1 inhibitors. We previously synthesized 1,2,3-triazolyl ester of ketorolac (15K) through click chemistry technique, which exhibits significant anti-cancer effects via inhibiting PAK1. Based on the selective anticancer effects of 15K against PAK1-dependent cancer cells, we hypothesize that it may act as an allosteric PAK1 inhibitor. In this study, computational analysis was done with 15K to explore its quantum chemical and thermodynamic properties, molecular interactions and binding stability with PAK1, physicochemical properties, ADMET, bioactivities, and druglikeness features. Molecular docking analysis demonstrates 15K as a potent allosteric ligand that strongly binds to a novel allosteric site of PAK1 (binding energy ranges – 8.6 to – 9.2 kcal/mol) and does not target other PAK isoforms; even 15K shows better interactions than another synthesized PAK1 inhibitor. Molecular dynamics simulation clearly supports the stable binding properties of 15K with PAK1 crystal. Density functional theory-based calculations reveal that it can be an active drug with high softness and moderate polarity, and ADMET predictions categorize it as a non-toxic drug as evidenced by in vitro studies with brine shrimp and fibroblast cells. Structure–activity relationship clarifies the role of ester bond and triazol moiety of 15K in establishing novel allosteric interactions. Our results summarize that 15K selectively inhibits PAK1 as an allosteric inhibitor and in turn shows anticancer effects without toxicity.