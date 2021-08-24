Cancel
The chaperone HSPB1 prepares protein aggregates for resolubilization by HSP70

By Conrado C. Gonçalves
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn human cells under stress conditions, misfolded polypeptides can form potentially cytotoxic insoluble aggregates. To eliminate aggregates, the HSP70 chaperone machinery extracts and resolubilizes polypeptides for triage to refolding or degradation. Yeast and bacterial chaperones of the small heat-shock protein (sHSP) family can bind substrates at early stages of misfolding, during the aggregation process. The co-aggregated sHSPs then facilitate downstream disaggregation by HSP70. Because it is unknown whether a human sHSP has this activity, we investigated the disaggregation role of human HSPB1. HSPB1 co-aggregated with unfolded protein substrates, firefly luciferase and mammalian lactate dehydrogenase. The co-aggregates formed with HSPB1 were smaller and more regularly shaped than those formed in its absence. Importantly, co-aggregation promoted the efficient disaggregation and refolding of the substrates, led by HSP70. HSPB1 itself was also extracted during disaggregation, and its homo-oligomerization ability was not required. Therefore, we propose that a human sHSP is an integral part of the chaperone network for protein disaggregation.

www.nature.com

ChemistryNature.com

Aggregation modeling of the influence of pH on the aggregation of variably charged nanoparticles

The aggregation of variably charged nanoparticles is usually induced by the changes in internal and external conditions, such as solution temperature, pH, particle size, van der Waals force, and electrostatic repulsion among particles. In order to explore the effect of pH on the aggregation of variable charge nanoparticles, this paper proposed an extended model based on the 3D on-lattice Cluster–Cluster Aggregation (CCA) model. The extended model successfully established the relationship between pH and sticking probability, and used Smoluchowski theory to calculate the aggregation rate of nanoparticles. The simulation results showed that: (1) the change of the aggregation rate of the variable charge nanoparticles with pH conforms to the Gaussian distribution, (2) the initial particle concentration has a significant effect on the aggregation rate of the nanoparticles, and (3) pH can affect the competition between van der Waals force and electrostatic repulsion between particles, thereby affecting the degree of openness of clusters. The research demonstrated the extended CCA model is valuable in studying the aggregation of the variably charged nanoparticles via transforming the corresponding influence factors into the influence on the sticking probability.
ScienceNature.com

Defining the RBPome of primary T helper cells to elucidate higher-order Roquin-mediated mRNA regulation

Post-transcriptional gene regulation in T cells is dynamic and complex as targeted transcripts respond to various factors. This is evident for the Icos mRNA encoding an essential costimulatory receptor that is regulated by several RNA-binding proteins (RBP), including Roquin-1 and Roquin-2. Here, we identify a core RBPome of 798 mouse and 801 human T cell proteins by utilizing global RNA interactome capture (RNA-IC) and orthogonal organic phase separation (OOPS). The RBPome includes Stat1, Stat4 and Vav1 proteins suggesting unexpected functions for these transcription factors and signal transducers. Based on proximity to Roquin-1, we select ~50 RBPs for testing coregulation of Roquin-1/2 targets by induced expression in wild-type or Roquin-1/2-deficient T cells. Besides Roquin-independent contributions from Rbms1 and Cpeb4 we also show Roquin-1/2-dependent and target-specific coregulation of Icos by Celf1 and Igf2bp3. Connecting the cellular RBPome in a post-transcriptional context, we find contributions from multiple RBPs to the prototypic regulation of mRNA targets by individual trans-acting factors.
ScienceNature.com

Functional characterization of T2D-associated SNP effects on baseline and ER stress-responsive β cell transcriptional activation

Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have linked single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) at >250 loci in the human genome to type 2 diabetes (T2D) risk. For each locus, identifying the functional variant(s) among multiple SNPs in high linkage disequilibrium is critical to understand molecular mechanisms underlying T2D genetic risk. Using massively parallel reporter assays (MPRA), we test the cis-regulatory effects of SNPs associated with T2D and altered in vivo islet chromatin accessibility in MIN6 β cells under steady state and pathophysiologic endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress conditions. We identify 1,982/6,621 (29.9%) SNP-containing elements that activate transcription in MIN6 and 879 SNP alleles that modulate MPRA activity. Multiple T2D-associated SNPs alter the activity of short interspersed nuclear element (SINE)-containing elements that are strongly induced by ER stress. We identify 220 functional variants at 104 T2D association signals, narrowing 54 signals to a single candidate SNP. Together, this study identifies elements driving β cell steady state and ER stress-responsive transcriptional activation, nominates causal T2D SNPs, and uncovers potential roles for repetitive elements in β cell transcriptional stress response and T2D genetics.
CancerNature.com

The polar oxy-metabolome reveals the 4-hydroxymandelate CoQ10 synthesis pathway

Oxygen is critical for a multitude of metabolic processes that are essential for human life. Biological processes can be identified by treating cells with 18O2 or other isotopically labelled gases and systematically identifying biomolecules incorporating labeled atoms. Here we labelled cell lines of distinct tissue origins with 18O2 to identify the polar oxy-metabolome, defined as polar metabolites labelled with 18O under different physiological O2 tensions. The most highly 18O-labelled feature was 4-hydroxymandelate (4-HMA). We demonstrate that 4-HMA is produced by hydroxyphenylpyruvate dioxygenase-like (HPDL), a protein of previously unknown function in human cells. We identify 4-HMA as an intermediate involved in the biosynthesis of the coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) headgroup in human cells. The connection of HPDL to CoQ10 biosynthesis provides crucial insights into the mechanisms underlying recently described neurological diseases related to HPDL deficiencies1,2,3,4 and cancers with HPDL overexpression5.
ScienceNature.com

Mechanical activation of spike fosters SARS-CoV-2 viral infection

The outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 (SARS2) has caused a global COVID-19 pandemic. The spike protein of SARS2 (SARS2-S) recognizes host receptors, including ACE2, to initiate viral entry in a complex biomechanical environment. Here, we reveal that tensile force, generated by bending of the host cell membrane, strengthens spike recognition of ACE2 and accelerates the detachment of spike’s S1 subunit from the S2 subunit to rapidly prime the viral fusion machinery. Mechanistically, such mechano-activation is fulfilled by force-induced opening and rotation of spike’s receptor-binding domain to prolong the bond lifetime of spike/ACE2 binding, up to 4 times longer than that of SARS-S binding with ACE2 under 10 pN force application, and subsequently by force-accelerated S1/S2 detachment which is up to ~103 times faster than that in the no-force condition. Interestingly, the SARS2-S D614G mutant, a more infectious variant, shows 3-time stronger force-dependent ACE2 binding and 35-time faster force-induced S1/S2 detachment. We also reveal that an anti-S1/S2 non-RBD-blocking antibody that was derived from convalescent COVID-19 patients with potent neutralizing capability can reduce S1/S2 detachment by 3 × 106 times under force. Our study sheds light on the mechano-chemistry of spike activation and on developing a non-RBD-blocking but S1/S2-locking therapeutic strategy to prevent SARS2 invasion.
ScienceNature.com

Orexin receptors 1 and 2 in serotonergic neurons differentially regulate peripheral glucose metabolism in obesity

The wake-active orexin system plays a central role in the dynamic regulation of glucose homeostasis. Here we show orexin receptor type 1 and 2 are predominantly expressed in dorsal raphe nucleus-dorsal and -ventral, respectively. Serotonergic neurons in ventral median raphe nucleus and raphe pallidus selectively express orexin receptor type 1. Inactivation of orexin receptor type 1 in serotonin transporter-expressing cells of mice reduced insulin sensitivity in diet-induced obesity, mainly by decreasing glucose utilization in brown adipose tissue and skeletal muscle. Selective inactivation of orexin receptor type 2 improved glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity in obese mice, mainly through a decrease in hepatic gluconeogenesis. Optogenetic activation of orexin neurons in lateral hypothalamus or orexinergic fibers innervating raphe pallidus impaired or improved glucose tolerance, respectively. Collectively, the present study assigns orexin signaling in serotonergic neurons critical, yet differential orexin receptor type 1- and 2-dependent functions in the regulation of systemic glucose homeostasis.
ScienceNature.com

Improved modeling of human AD with an automated culturing platform for iPSC neurons, astrocytes and microglia

Advancement in human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) neuron and microglial differentiation protocols allow for disease modeling using physiologically relevant cells. However, iPSC differentiation and culturing protocols have posed challenges to maintaining consistency. Here, we generated an automated, consistent, and long-term culturing platform of human iPSC neurons, astrocytes, and microglia. Using this platform we generated a iPSC AD model using human derived cells, which showed signs of Aβ plaques, dystrophic neurites around plaques, synapse loss, dendrite retraction, axon fragmentation, phospho-Tau induction, and neuronal cell death in one model. We showed that the human iPSC microglia internalized and compacted Aβ to generate and surround the plaques, thereby conferring some neuroprotection. We investigated the mechanism of action of anti-Aβ antibodies protection and found that they protected neurons from these pathologies and were most effective before pTau induction. Taken together, these results suggest that this model can facilitate target discovery and drug development efforts.
ScienceNature.com

ALS-related FUS mutations alter axon growth in motoneurons and affect HuD/ELAVL4 and FMRP activity

Mutations in the RNA-binding protein (RBP) FUS have been genetically associated with the motoneuron disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Using both human induced pluripotent stem cells and mouse models, we found that FUS-ALS causative mutations affect the activity of two relevant RBPs with important roles in neuronal RNA metabolism: HuD/ELAVL4 and FMRP. Mechanistically, mutant FUS leads to upregulation of HuD protein levels through competition with FMRP for HuD mRNA 3’UTR binding. In turn, increased HuD levels overly stabilize the transcript levels of its targets, NRN1 and GAP43. As a consequence, mutant FUS motoneurons show increased axon branching and growth upon injury, which could be rescued by dampening NRN1 levels. Since similar phenotypes have been previously described in SOD1 and TDP-43 mutant models, increased axonal growth and branching might represent broad early events in the pathogenesis of ALS.
ChemistryNature.com

Improvement of structural efficiency in metals by the control of topological arrangements in ultrafine and coarse grains

Improvement of structural efficiency in various materials is critically important for sustainable society development and the efficient use of natural resources. Recently, a lot of attention in science and engineering has been attracted to heterogeneous-structure materials because of high structural efficiency. However, strategies for the efficient design of heterogenous structures are still in their infancy therefore demanding extensive exploration. In this work, two-dimensional finite-element models for pure nickel with bimodal distributions of grain sizes having ‘harmonic’ and ‘random’ spatial topological arrangements of coarse and ultrafine-grain areas are developed. The bimodal random-structure material shows heterogeneities in stress–strain distributions at all scale levels developing immediately upon loading, which leads to developing concentrations of strain and premature global plastic instability. The bimodal harmonic-structure material demonstrates strength and ductility significantly exceeding those in the bimodal random-structure as well as expectations from a rule of mixtures. The strain hardening rates also significantly exceed those in homogeneous materials while being primarily controlled by coarse-grain phase at the early, by ultrafine-grain at the later and by their compatible straining at the intermediate stages of loading. The study emphasises the importance of topological ultrafine-/coarse-grain distributions, and the continuity of the ultrafine-grain skeleton in particular.
ScienceNature.com

B-SOiD, an open-source unsupervised algorithm for identification and fast prediction of behaviors

Studying naturalistic animal behavior remains a difficult objective. Recent machine learning advances have enabled limb localization; however, extracting behaviors requires ascertaining the spatiotemporal patterns of these positions. To provide a link from poses to actions and their kinematics, we developed B-SOiD - an open-source, unsupervised algorithm that identifies behavior without user bias. By training a machine classifier on pose pattern statistics clustered using new methods, our approach achieves greatly improved processing speed and the ability to generalize across subjects or labs. Using a frameshift alignment paradigm, B-SOiD overcomes previous temporal resolution barriers. Using only a single, off-the-shelf camera, B-SOiD provides categories of sub-action for trained behaviors and kinematic measures of individual limb trajectories in any animal model. These behavioral and kinematic measures are difficult but critical to obtain, particularly in the study of rodent and other models of pain, OCD, and movement disorders.
ChemistryNature.com

Exploration of 2D TiC MXene for all solution processed piezoelectric nanogenerator applications

A new 2D titanium carbide (Ti3C2), a low dimensional material of the MXene family has attracted remarkable interest in several electronic applications, but its unique structure and novel properties are still less explored in piezoelectric energy harvesters. Herein, a systematic study has been conducted to examine the role of Ti3C2 multilayers when it is incorporated in the piezoelectric polymer host. The 0.03 g/L of Ti3C2 has been identified as the most appropriate concentration to ensure the optimum performance of the fabricated device with a generated output voltage of about 6.0 V. The probable reasons might be due to the uniformity of nanofiller distribution in the polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF) and the incorporation of Ti3C2 in a polymer matrix is found to enhance the β-phase of PVDF and diminish the undesired α-phase configuration. Low tapping frequency and force were demonstrated to scavenge electrical energy from abundant mechanical energy resources particularly human motion and environmental stimuli. The fabricated device attained a power density of 14 µW.cm−2 at 10.8 MΩ of load resistor which is considerably high among 2D material-based piezoelectric nanogenerators. The device has also shown stable electrical performance for up to 4 weeks and is practically able to store energy in a capacitor and light up a LED. Hence, the Ti3C2-based piezoelectric nanogenerator suggests the potential to realize the energy harvesting application for low-power electronic devices.
WildlifeNature.com

Chromosome-scale assembly and evolution of the tetraploid Salvia splendens (Lamiaceae) genome

Polyploidization plays a key role in plant evolution, but the forces driving the fate of homoeologs in polyploid genomes, i.e., paralogs resulting from a whole-genome duplication (WGD) event, remain to be elucidated. Here, we present a chromosome-scale genome assembly of tetraploid scarlet sage (Salvia splendens), one of the most diverse ornamental plants. We found evidence for three WGD events following an older WGD event shared by most eudicots (the γ event). A comprehensive, spatiotemporal, genome-wide analysis of homoeologs from the most recent WGD unveiled expression asymmetries, which could be associated with genomic rearrangements, transposable element proximity discrepancies, coding sequence variation, selection pressure, and transcription factor binding site differences. The observed differences between homoeologs may reflect the first step toward sub- and/or neofunctionalization. This assembly provides a powerful tool for understanding WGD and gene and genome evolution and is useful in developing functional genomics and genetic engineering strategies for scarlet sage and other Lamiaceae species.
ScienceNature.com

Overexpression of wild-type human amyloid precursor protein alters GABAergic transmission

The function of the amyloid precursor protein (APP) is not fully understood, but its cleavage product amyloid beta (Aβ) together with neurofibrillary tangles constitute the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Yet, imbalance of excitatory and inhibitory neurotransmission accompanied by loss of synaptic functions, has been reported much earlier and independent of any detectable pathological markers. Recently, soluble APP fragments have been shown to bind to presynaptic GABAB receptors (GABABRs), subsequently decreasing the probability of neurotransmitter release. In this body of work, we were able to show that overexpression of wild-type human APP in mice (hAPPwt) causes early cognitive impairment, neuronal loss, and electrophysiological abnormalities in the absence of amyloid plaques and at very low levels of Aβ. hAPPwt mice exhibited neuronal overexcitation that was evident in EEG and increased long-term potentiation (LTP). Overexpression of hAPPwt did not alter GABAergic/glutamatergic receptor components or GABA production ability. Nonetheless, we detected a decrease of GABA but not glutamate that could be linked to soluble APP fragments, acting on presynaptic GABABRs and subsequently reducing GABA release. By using a specific presynaptic GABABR antagonist, we were able to rescue hyperexcitation in hAPPwt animals. Our results provide evidence that APP plays a crucial role in regulating inhibitory neurotransmission.
ScienceNature.com

The basic helix-loop-helix transcription factor TabHLH1 increases chlorogenic acid and luteolin biosynthesis in Taraxacum antungense Kitag

Polyphenols are the main active components of the anti-inflammatory compounds in dandelion, and chlorogenic acid (CGA) is one of the primary polyphenols. However, the molecular mechanism underlying the transcriptional regulation of CGA biosynthesis remains unclear. Hydroxycinnamoyl-CoA:quinate hydroxycinnamoyl transferase (HQT2) is the last rate-limiting enzyme in chlorogenic acid biosynthesis in Taraxacum antungense. Therefore, using the TaHQT2 gene promoter as a probe, a yeast one-hybrid library was performed, and a basic helix-loop-helix (bHLH) transcription factor, TabHLH1, was identified that shared substantial homology with Gynura bicolor DC bHLH1. The TabHLH1 transcript was highly induced by salt stress, and the TabHLH1 protein was localized in the nucleus. CGA and luteolin concentrations in TabHLH1-overexpression transgenic lines were significantly higher than those in the wild type, while CGA and luteolin concentrations in TabHLH1-RNA interference (RNAi) transgenic lines were significantly lower. Quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction demonstrated that overexpression and RNAi of TabHLH1 in T. antungense significantly affected CGA and luteolin concentrations by upregulating or downregulating CGA and luteolin biosynthesis pathway genes, especially TaHQT2, 4-coumarate-CoA ligase (Ta4CL), chalcone isomerase (TaCHI), and flavonoid-3′-hydroxylase (TaF3′H). Dual-luciferase, yeast one-hybrid, and electrophoretic mobility shift assays indicated that TabHLH1 directly bound to the bHLH-binding motifs of proTaHQT2 and proTa4CL. This study suggests that TabHLH1 participates in the regulatory network of CGA and luteolin biosynthesis in T. antungense and might be useful for metabolic engineering to promote plant polyphenol biosynthesis.
ScienceNature.com

Cholinergic modulation of sensory processing in awake mouse cortex

Cholinergic modulation of brain activity is fundamental for awareness and conscious sensorimotor behaviours, but deciphering the timing and significance of acetylcholine actions for these behaviours is challenging. The widespread nature of cholinergic projections to the cortex means that new insights require access to specific neuronal populations, and on a time-scale that matches behaviourally relevant cholinergic actions. Here, we use fast, voltage imaging of L2/3 cortical pyramidal neurons exclusively expressing the genetically-encoded voltage indicator Butterfly 1.2, in awake, head-fixed mice, receiving sensory stimulation, whilst manipulating the cholinergic system. Altering muscarinic acetylcholine function re-shaped sensory-evoked fast depolarisation and subsequent slow hyperpolarisation of L2/3 pyramidal neurons. A consequence of this re-shaping was disrupted adaptation of the sensory-evoked responses, suggesting a critical role for acetylcholine during sensory discrimination behaviour. Our findings provide new insights into how the cortex processes sensory information and how loss of acetylcholine, for example in Alzheimer’s Disease, disrupts sensory behaviours.
AgricultureNature.com

A high-quality chromosome-scale assembly of the centipedegrass [Eremochloa ophiuroides (Munro) Hack.] genome provides insights into chromosomal structural evolution and prostrate growth habit

Centipedegrass [Eremochloa ophiuroides (Munro) Hack.], a member of the Panicoideae subfamily, is one of the most important warm-season turfgrasses originating from China. This grass has an extremely developed prostrate growth habit and has been widely used in transitional and warm climatic regions. To better understand the genetic basis of important biological characteristics, such as prostrate growth and seed yield, in warm-season turfgrasses, we present a high-quality reference genome for centipedegrass and use PacBio, BioNano, and Hi-C technologies to anchor the 867.43 Mb genome assembly into nine pseudochromosomes, with a scaffold N50 of 86.05 Mb and 36,572 annotated genes. Centipedegrass was most closely related to sorghum and diverged from their common ancestor ~16.8 Mya. We detected a novel chromosome reshuffling event in centipedegrass, namely, the nest chromosome fusion event in which fusion of chromosomes 8 and 10 of sorghum into chromosome 3 of centipedegrass likely occurred after the divergence of centipedegrass from sorghum. The typical prostrate growth trait in centipedegrass may be linked to the expansion of candidate PROSTRATE GROWTH 1 (PROG1) genes on chromosome 2. Two orthologous genes of OsPROG1, EoPROG1, and EoPROG2, were confirmed to increase the stem number and decrease the stem angle in Arabidopsis. Collectively, our assembled reference genome of centipedegrass offers new knowledge and resources to dissect the genome evolution of Panicoideae and accelerate genome-assisted breeding and improvement of plant architecture in turf plants.
ScienceNature.com

Glutamine metabolism regulates endothelial to hematopoietic transition and hematopoietic lineage specification

During hematopoietic development, definitive hematopoietic cells are derived from hemogenic endothelial (HE) cells through a process known as endothelial to hematopoietic transition (EHT). During EHT, transitioning cells proliferate and undergo progressive changes in gene expression culminating in the new cell identity with corresponding changes in function, phenotype and morphology. However, the metabolic pathways fueling this transition remain unclear. We show here that glutamine is a crucial regulator of EHT and a rate limiting metabolite in the hematopoietic differentiation of HE cells. Intriguingly, different hematopoietic lineages require distinct derivatives of glutamine. While both derivatives, α-ketoglutarate and nucleotides, are required for early erythroid differentiation of HE during glutamine deprivation, lymphoid differentiation relies on α-ketoglutarate alone. Furthermore, treatment of HE cells with α-ketoglutarate in glutamine-free conditions pushes their differentiation towards lymphoid lineages both in vitro and in vivo, following transplantation into NSG mice. Thus, we report an essential role for glutamine metabolism during EHT, regulating both the emergence and the specification of hematopoietic cells through its various derivatives.
ScienceNature.com

Molecular modelling approaches predicted 1,2,3-triazolyl ester of ketorolac (15K) to be a novel allosteric modulator of the oncogenic kinase PAK1

P21-activated kinases (PAKs) are serine/threonine protein kinase which have six different isoforms (PAK1–6). Of those, PAK1 is overexpressed in many cancers and considered to be a major chemotherapeutic target. Most of the developed PAK1 inhibitor drugs work as pan-PAK inhibitors and show undesirable toxicity due to having untargeted kinase inhibition activities. Selective PAK1 inhibitors are therefore highly desired and oncogenic drug hunters are trying to develop allosteric PAK1 inhibitors. We previously synthesized 1,2,3-triazolyl ester of ketorolac (15K) through click chemistry technique, which exhibits significant anti-cancer effects via inhibiting PAK1. Based on the selective anticancer effects of 15K against PAK1-dependent cancer cells, we hypothesize that it may act as an allosteric PAK1 inhibitor. In this study, computational analysis was done with 15K to explore its quantum chemical and thermodynamic properties, molecular interactions and binding stability with PAK1, physicochemical properties, ADMET, bioactivities, and druglikeness features. Molecular docking analysis demonstrates 15K as a potent allosteric ligand that strongly binds to a novel allosteric site of PAK1 (binding energy ranges – 8.6 to – 9.2 kcal/mol) and does not target other PAK isoforms; even 15K shows better interactions than another synthesized PAK1 inhibitor. Molecular dynamics simulation clearly supports the stable binding properties of 15K with PAK1 crystal. Density functional theory-based calculations reveal that it can be an active drug with high softness and moderate polarity, and ADMET predictions categorize it as a non-toxic drug as evidenced by in vitro studies with brine shrimp and fibroblast cells. Structure–activity relationship clarifies the role of ester bond and triazol moiety of 15K in establishing novel allosteric interactions. Our results summarize that 15K selectively inhibits PAK1 as an allosteric inhibitor and in turn shows anticancer effects without toxicity.
ScienceNature.com

Reconstitution defines the roles of p62, NBR1 and TAX1BP1 in ubiquitin condensate formation and autophagy initiation

The autophagic degradation of misfolded and ubiquitinated proteins is important for cellular homeostasis. In this process, which is governed by cargo receptors, ubiquitinated proteins are condensed into larger structures and subsequently become targets for the autophagy machinery. Here we employ in vitro reconstitution and cell biology to define the roles of the human cargo receptors p62/SQSTM1, NBR1 and TAX1BP1 in the selective autophagy of ubiquitinated substrates. We show that p62 is the major driver of ubiquitin condensate formation. NBR1 promotes condensate formation by equipping the p62-NBR1 heterooligomeric complex with a high-affinity UBA domain. Additionally, NBR1 recruits TAX1BP1 to the ubiquitin condensates formed by p62. While all three receptors interact with FIP200, TAX1BP1 is the main driver of FIP200 recruitment and thus the autophagic degradation of p62–ubiquitin condensates. In summary, our study defines the roles of all three receptors in the selective autophagy of ubiquitin condensates.
SciencePhys.org

How to produce proteins at the right speed

In all eukaryotic organisms, genetic material is stored in the cell nucleus in the form of DNA. In order to be used, this DNA is first transcribed into messenger RNA in the cell cytoplasm, then translated into protein with the help of ribosomes, small machines capable of decoding messenger RNA to synthesize the appropriate proteins. However, the speed with which this mechanism takes place is not uniform: it must adapt to allow the protein to adopt the right configuration. Indeed, a deregulation of the production rate leads to structural defects. The proteins, which are not correctly folded will aggregate, become unusable and often toxic for the cell. By analyzing the rate of ribosome movement in yeast cells, a team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, in collaboration with the University of Hamburg, has succeeded in demonstrating that the rate of protein synthesis is modulated by regulatory factors that modify at will the rate of translation of messenger RNA into proteins. These results can be found in the journal Cell Reports.

