Science

Modulation of Toll-like receptor 1 intracellular domain structure and activity by Zn ions

By Vladislav A. Lushpa
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToll-like receptors (TLRs) play an important role in the innate immune response. While a lot is known about the structures of their extracellular parts, many questions are still left unanswered, when the structural basis of TLR activation is analyzed for the TLR intracellular domains. Here we report the structure and dynamics of TLR1 toll-interleukin like (TIR) cytoplasmic domain in crystal and in solution. We found that the TLR1-TIR domain is capable of specific binding of Zn with nanomolar affinity. Interactions with Zn are mediated by cysteine residues 667 and 686 and C667 is essential for the Zn binding. Potential structures of the TLR1-TIR/Zn complex were predicted in silico. Using the functional assays for the heterodimeric TLR1/2 receptor, we found that both Zn addition and Zn depletion affect the activity of TLR1, and C667A mutation disrupts the receptor activity. Analysis of C667 position in the TLR1 structure and possible effects of C667A mutation, suggests that zinc-binding ability of TLR1-TIR domain is critical for the receptor activation.

ChemistryNature.com

Mobile ions determine the luminescence yield of perovskite light-emitting diodes under pulsed operation

The external quantum efficiency of perovskite light-emitting diodes (PeLEDs) has advanced quickly during the past few years. However, under pulsed operation, an operation mode which is important for display and visible light communication, the performance of PeLEDs changes a lot and requires in-depth understanding to facilitate these applications. Here, we report the response of PeLEDs under pulsed operation in the range of 10 Hz to 20 kHz. Beyond transient effects in the low frequencies, we find that for higher frequencies (>500 Hz) the transient electroluminescence intensity depends strongly on the duty cycle. This feature is much more pronounced and of different origin than that in conventional LEDs. We rationalise our experimental observations using a mathematical model and assign these features to the effect of mobile ionic charges in the perovskite. Our work also provides important implications for the operation of PeLEDs under the steady state, where accumulation of mobile ions at the interfaces could be beneficial for high electroluminescence yields but harmful for the long-term stability.
ComputersNature.com

Preliminary demonstration of a persistent Josephson phase-slip memory cell with topological protection

Superconducting computing promises enhanced computational power in both classical and quantum approaches. Yet, scalable and fast superconducting memories are not implemented. Here, we propose a fully superconducting memory cell based on the hysteretic phase-slip transition existing in long aluminum nanowire Josephson junctions. Embraced by a superconducting ring, the memory cell codifies the logic state in the direction of the circulating persistent current, as commonly defined in flux-based superconducting memories. But, unlike the latter, the hysteresis here is a consequence of the phase-slip occurring in the long weak link and associated to the topological transition of its superconducting gap. This disentangles our memory scheme from the large-inductance constraint, thus enabling its miniaturization. Moreover, the strong activation energy for phase-slip nucleation provides a robust topological protection against stochastic phase-slips and magnetic-flux noise. These properties make the Josephson phase-slip memory a promising solution for advanced superconducting classical logic architectures or flux qubits.
ScienceNature.com

Accelerated clearing and molecular labeling of biological tissues using magnetohydrodynamic force

Techniques used to clear biological tissue for fluorescence microscopy are essential to connect anatomical principles at levels ranging from subcellular to the whole animal. Here we report a simple and straightforward approach to efficiently render opaque tissue samples transparent and show that this approach can be modified to rapidly label intact tissue samples with antibodies for large volume fluorescence microscopy. This strategy applies a magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) force to accelerate the removal of lipids from tissue samples at least as large as an intact adult mouse brain. We also show that MHD force can be used to accelerate antibody penetration into tissue samples. This strategy complements a growing array of tools that enable high-resolution 3-dimensional anatomical analyses in intact tissues using fluorescence microscopy. MHD-accelerated clearing is simple, fast, reliable, inexpensive, provides good thermal regulation, and is compatible with existing strategies for high-quality fluorescence microscopy of intact tissues.
SciencePhys.org

In situ extraction and detection of DNA using nanopores

Being able to detect DNA from a single cell is important for the detection of diseases and genetic disorders. Measuring single DNA molecules has been possible for some time; however, directly detecting samples at the point of extraction with no need for subsequent steps has not. Now, researchers at SANKEN, Osaka University have demonstrated a method of releasing DNA at the point of measurement. Their findings are published in Small Methods.
ScienceNature.com

Molecular coupling competing with defects within insulator of the magnetic tunnel junction-based molecular spintronics devices

Nearly 70 years old dream of incorporating molecule as the device element is still challenged by competing defects in almost every experimentally tested molecular device approach. This paper focuses on the magnetic tunnel junction (MTJ) based molecular spintronics device (MTJMSD) method. An MTJMSD utilizes a tunnel barrier to ensure a robust and mass-producible physical gap between two ferromagnetic electrodes. MTJMSD approach may benefit from MTJ's industrial practices; however, the MTJMSD approach still needs to overcome additional challenges arising from the inclusion of magnetic molecules in conjunction with competing defects. Molecular device channels are covalently bonded between two ferromagnets across the insulating barrier. An insulating barrier may possess a variety of potential defects arising during the fabrication or operational phase. This paper describes an experimental and theoretical study of molecular coupling between ferromagnets in the presence of the competing coupling via an insulating tunnel barrier. We discuss the experimental observations of hillocks and pinhole-type defects producing inter-layer coupling that compete with molecular device elements. We performed theoretical simulations to encompass a wide range of competition between molecules and defects. Monte Carlo Simulation (MCS) was used for investigating the defect-induced inter-layer coupling on MTJMSD. Our research may help understand and design molecular spintronics devices utilizing various insulating spacers such as aluminum oxide (AlOx) and magnesium oxide (MgO) on a wide range of metal electrodes. This paper intends to provide practical insights for researchers intending to investigate the molecular device properties via the MTJMSD approach and do not have a background in magnetic tunnel junction fabrication.
ScienceNature.com

FNDC4 and FNDC5 reduce SARS-CoV-2 entry points and spike glycoprotein S1-induced pyroptosis, apoptosis, and necroptosis in human adipocytes

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. A sedentary lifestyle and obesity are important risk factors for severe COVID-19 complications and death [1, 2]. Excessive adipose tissue (AT) might contribute to more extensive viral spread with increased shedding, immune activation, and cytokine amplification [3]. Several factors secreted by contracting muscle, termed myokines, mediate the beneficial effects of exercise in a wide range of diseases, including obesity [4]. Thus, we conducted a study to explore the potential role of myokines of the fibronectin type III domain-containing family, FNDC4 and FNDC5, in mechanisms underlying the increased susceptibility to COVID-19 complications in obesity.
ScienceNature.com

Ginsenoside 20(S)-Rh2 promotes cellular pharmacokinetics and intracellular antibacterial activity of levofloxacin against Staphylococcus aureus through drug efflux inhibition and subcellular stabilization

Intracellular Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) often causes clinical failure and relapse after antibiotic treatment. We previously found that 20(S)-ginsenoside Rh2 [20(S)-Rh2] enhanced the therapeutic effect of quinolones in a mouse model of peritonitis, which we attributed to the increased concentrations of quinolones within bacteria. In this study, we investigated the enhancing effect of 20(S)-Rh2 on levofloxacin (LVF) from a perspective of intracellular bacteria. In S. aureus 25923-infected mice, coadministration of LVF (1.5 mg/kg, i.v.) and 20(S)-Rh2 (25, 50 mg/kg, i.g.) markedly increased the survival rate, and decreased intracellular bacteria counts accompanied by increased accumulation of LVF in peritoneal macrophages. In addition, 20(S)-Rh2 (1, 5, 10 μM) dose-dependently increased the uptake and accumulation of LVF in peritoneal macrophages from infected mice without drug treatment. In a model of S. aureus 25923-infected THP-1 macrophages, we showed that 20(S)-Rh2 (1, 5, 10 μM) dose-dependently enhanced the intracellular antibacterial activity of LVF. At the cellular level, 20(S)-Rh2 increased the intracellular accumulation of LVF by inhibiting P-gp and BCRP. PK–PD modeling revealed that 20(S)-Rh2 altered the properties of the cell but not LVF. At the subcellular level, 20(S)-Rh2 did not increase the distribution of LVF in lysosomes but exhibited a stronger sensitizing effect in acidic environments. Molecular dynamics (MD) simulations showed that 20(S)-Rh2 improved the stability of the DNA gyrase–LVF complex in lysosome-like acidic conditions. In conclusion, 20(S)-Rh2 promotes the cellular pharmacokinetics and intracellular antibacterial activities of LVF against S. aureus through efflux transporter inhibition and subcellular stabilization, which is beneficial for infection treatment.
ScienceNature.com

Direct numerical simulations of three-dimensional surface instability patterns in thin film-compliant substrate structures

A comprehensive numerical study of three-dimensional surface instability patterns is presented. The formation of wrinkles is a consequence of deformation instability when a thin film, bonded to a compliant substrate, is subject to in-plane compressive loading. We apply a recently developed computational approach to directly simulate complex surface wrinkling from pre-instability to post-instability in a straightforward manner, covering the entire biaxial loading spectrum from pure uniaxial to pure equi-biaxial compression. The simulations use embedded imperfections with perturbed material properties at the film-substrate interface. This approach not only triggers the first bifurcation mode but also activates subsequent post-buckling states, thus capable of predicting the temporal evolution of wrinkle patterns in one simulation run. The state of biaxiality is found to influence the surface pattern significantly, and each bifurcation mode can be traced back to certain abrupt changes in the overall load–displacement response. Our systematic study reveals how the loading condition dictates the formation of various instability modes including one-dimensional (1D) sinusoidal wrinkles, herringbone, labyrinth, and checkerboard.
ScienceNature.com

Molecular mechanism underlying substrate recognition of the peptide macrocyclase PsnB

Graspetides, also known as ω-ester-containing peptides (OEPs), are a family of ribosomally synthesized and post-translationally modified peptides (RiPPs) bearing side chain-to-side chain macrolactone or macrolactam linkages. Here, we present the molecular details of precursor peptide recognition by the macrocyclase enzyme PsnB in the biosynthesis of plesiocin, a group 2 graspetide. Biochemical analysis revealed that, in contrast to other RiPPs, the core region of the plesiocin precursor peptide noticeably enhanced the enzyme–precursor interaction via the conserved glutamate residues. We obtained four crystal structures of symmetric or asymmetric PsnB dimers, including those with a bound core peptide and a nucleotide, and suggest that the highly conserved Arg213 at the enzyme active site specifically recognizes a ring-forming acidic residue before phosphorylation. Collectively, this study provides insights into the mechanism underlying substrate recognition in graspetide biosynthesis and lays a foundation for engineering new variants.
ComputersNature.com

Simulating fluid flow in complex porous materials by integrating the governing equations with deep-layered machines

Fluid flow in heterogeneous porous media arises in many systems, from biological tissues to composite materials, soil, wood, and paper. With advances in instrumentations, high-resolution images of porous media can be obtained and used directly in the simulation of fluid flow. The computations are, however, highly intensive. Although machine learning (ML) algorithms have been used for predicting flow properties of porous media, they lack a rigorous, physics-based foundation and rely on correlations. We introduce an ML approach that incorporates mass conservation and the Navier–Stokes equations in its learning process. By training the algorithm to relatively limited data obtained from the solutions of the equations over a time interval, we show that the approach provides highly accurate predictions for the flow properties of porous media at all other times and spatial locations, while reducing the computation time. We also show that when the network is used for a different porous medium, it again provides very accurate predictions.
ScienceNature.com

Quantum enhanced multiple-phase estimation with multi-mode N00N states

Quantum metrology can achieve enhanced sensitivity for estimating unknown parameters beyond the standard quantum limit. Recently, multiple-phase estimation exploiting quantum resources has attracted intensive interest for its applications in quantum imaging and sensor networks. For multiple-phase estimation, the amount of enhanced sensitivity is dependent on quantum probe states, and multi-mode N00N states are known to be a key resource for this. However, its experimental demonstration has been missing so far since generating such states is highly challenging. Here, we report generation of multi-mode N00N states and experimental demonstration of quantum enhanced multiple-phase estimation using the multi-mode N00N states. In particular, we show that the quantum Cramer-Rao bound can be saturated using our two-photon four-mode N00N state and measurement scheme using a 4 × 4 multi-mode beam splitter. Our multiple-phase estimation strategy provides a faithful platform to investigate multiple parameter estimation scenarios.
ScienceNature.com

Structural insights into ligand recognition and activation of the melanocortin-4 receptor

Melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) plays a central role in the regulation of energy homeostasis. Its high sequence similarity to other MC receptor family members, low agonist selectivity and the lack of structural information concerning MC4R-specific activation have hampered the development of MC4R-seletive therapeutics to treat obesity. Here, we report four high-resolution structures of full-length MC4R in complex with the heterotrimeric Gs protein stimulated by the endogenous peptide ligand α-MSH, FDA-approved drugs afamelanotide (Scenesse™) and bremelanotide (Vyleesi™), and a selective small-molecule ligand THIQ, respectively. Together with pharmacological studies, our results reveal the conserved binding mode of peptidic agonists, the distinctive molecular details of small-molecule agonist recognition underlying receptor subtype selectivity, and a distinct activation mechanism for MC4R, thereby offering new insights into G protein coupling. Our work may facilitate the discovery of selective therapeutic agents targeting MC4R.
GoogleNature.com

A stretchable and adhesive ionic conductor based on polyacrylic acid and deep eutectic solvents

Hydrogels are a widely used ionic conductor in on-skin electronic and iontronic devices. However, hydrogels dehydrate in the open air and freeze at low temperatures, limiting their real applications when they are attached on skin or exposed to low temperatures. Polymer-ionic liquid gels can overcome these two obstacles, but synthetic ionic liquids are expensive and toxic. In this work, we present an ionic conductor based on polyacrylic acid (PAAc) and deep eutectic solvents (DESs) that well addresses the aforementioned challenges. We polymerize acrylic acid in DESs to get the PAAc–DES gel, which exhibits excellent stretchability (> 1000%), high electrical conductivity (1.26 mS cm−1), high adhesion to the skin (~ 100 N m−1), as well as good anti-drying and anti-freezing properties. We also demonstrate that the PAAc-DES gel can be used as an on-skin electrode to record the surface electromyographic signal with high signal quality, or as a transparent stretchable electrode in iontronic devices that can work at –20 °C. We believe that the PAAc–DES gels are an ideal candidate as epidermal electrodes or transparent stretchable electrodes.
ChemistryNature.com

Graphyne-3: a highly efficient candidate for separation of small gas molecules from gaseous mixtures

Two-dimensional nanosheets, such as the general family of graphenes have attracted considerable attention over the past decade, due to their excellent thermal, mechanical, and electrical properties. We report on the result of a study of separation of gaseous mixtures by a model graphyne-3 membrane, using extensive molecular dynamics simulations and density functional theory. Four binary and one ternary mixtures of H\(_2\), CO\(_2\), CH\(_4\) and C\(_2\)H\(_6\) were studied. The results indicate the excellence of graphyne-3 for separation of small gas molecules from the mixtures. In particular, the H\(_2\) permeance through the membrane is on the order of \(10^7\) gas permeation unit, by far much larger than those in other membranes, and in particular in graphene. To gain deeper insights into the phenomenon, we also computed the density profiles and the residence times of the gases near the graphyne-3 surface, as well as their interaction energies with the membrane. The results indicate clearly the tendency of H\(_2\) to pass through the membrane at high rates, leaving behind C\(_2\)H\(_6\) and larger molecules on the surface. In addition, the possibility of chemisorption is clearly ruled out. These results, together with the very good mechanical properties of graphyne-3, confirm that it is an excellent candidate for separating small gas molecules from gaseous mixtures, hence opening the way for its industrial use.
ScienceNature.com

Numerical simulation and analysis of effects of individual differences on the field distribution in the human brain with electromagnetic pulses

The blood–brain barrier (BBB) opening induced by electromagnetic pulses (EMPs) may be a drug delivery strategy of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. However, the mechanism of EMP-induced BBB opening is still ambiguous. Previous studies have shown the relation between the external field and the extent of BBB permeation (referred to as the effect), while the connection between the internal field and the effect remains unknown. Here, the influence of individual differences on the field distribution in the human brain with EMPs is investigated, the dielectric parameters of the specific anthropomorphic mannequin (SAM) and structural parameters of the spherical brain are adjusted, and the field distribution in the brain illuminated by EMPs at the frequency range of 0–0.5 GHz is simulated based on the Computer Simulation Technology (CST) Studio Suite. The results show that the average electric field in the brain is about 1/100–1/5 of the incident field within the studied frequency range, individual differences have little effect on the field distribution in the human brain; and thus, it is reliable to establish the connection between the internal field and the effect, which is of great theoretical significance for further study of the mechanism of an EMP on the brain.
CancerNature.com

Discovery of novel MIF inhibitors that attenuate microglial inflammatory activation by structures-based virtual screening and in vitro bioassays

Macrophage migration inhibitory factor (MIF) is a pluripotent pro-inflammatory cytokine and is related to acute and chronic inflammatory responses, immune disorders, tumors, and other diseases. In this study, an integrated virtual screening strategy and bioassays were used to search for potent MIF inhibitors. Twelve compounds with better bioactivity than the prototypical MIF-inhibitor ISO-1 (IC50 = 14.41 μM) were identified by an in vitro enzymatic activity assay. Structural analysis revealed that these inhibitors have novel structural scaffolds. Compound 11 was then chosen for further characterization in vitro, and it exhibited marked anti-inflammatory efficacy in LPS-activated BV-2 microglial cells by suppressing the activation of nuclear factor kappa B (NF-κB) and mitogen-activated protein kinases (MAPKs). Our findings suggest that MIF may be involved in the regulation of microglial inflammatory activation and that small-molecule MIF inhibitors may serve as promising therapeutic agents for neuroinflammatory diseases.
ScienceNature.com

Rational design of heterodimeric receptors capable of activating target signaling molecules

Intracellular signal transduction is regulated by a variety of transmembrane receptors. Many researchers have aimed to arbitrarily regulate the intracellular signaling and subsequent cell fate with artificial receptors, of which the ligand recognition and signaling properties could be artificially designed. Although several architectures of homodimeric artificial receptors have been reported, engineering of heterodimeric receptors, which are abundant among natural receptors, have yet to be thoroughly investigated. In this study, we rationally design artificial heterodimeric receptors for activating target signaling molecules. We locate a tyrosine motif on an engineered tyrosine kinase domain, which is further connected to a small molecule-responsive heterodimeric module, attaining a pair of heterodimeric receptors with different tyrosine motifs within the pair. The resultant heterodimeric receptors successfully activate target signaling molecules and even control cell proliferation levels according to the properties of tyrosine motifs connected. Thus, our heterodimeric receptors may open a new era of tailor-made designer receptors, which could be useful for cell therapy against intractable diseases.
ScienceNature.com

Eukaryotic Box C/D methylation machinery has two non-symmetric protein assembly sites

Box C/D ribonucleoprotein complexes are RNA-guided methyltransferases that methylate the ribose 2’-OH of RNA. The central ‘guide RNA’ has box C and D motifs at its ends, which are crucial for activity. Archaeal guide RNAs have a second box C’/D’ motif pair that is also essential for function. This second motif is poorly conserved in eukaryotes and its function is uncertain. Conflicting literature data report that eukaryotic box C’/D’ motifs do or do not bind proteins specialized to recognize box C/D-motifs and are or are not important for function. Despite this uncertainty, the architecture of eukaryotic 2’-O-methylation enzymes is thought to be similar to that of their archaeal counterpart. Here, we use biochemistry, X-ray crystallography and mutant analysis to demonstrate the absence of functional box C’/D’ motifs in more than 80% of yeast guide RNAs. We conclude that eukaryotic Box C/D RNPs have two non-symmetric protein assembly sites and that their three-dimensional architecture differs from that of archaeal 2’-O-methylation enzymes.
ScienceNature.com

Molecular modelling approaches predicted 1,2,3-triazolyl ester of ketorolac (15K) to be a novel allosteric modulator of the oncogenic kinase PAK1

P21-activated kinases (PAKs) are serine/threonine protein kinase which have six different isoforms (PAK1–6). Of those, PAK1 is overexpressed in many cancers and considered to be a major chemotherapeutic target. Most of the developed PAK1 inhibitor drugs work as pan-PAK inhibitors and show undesirable toxicity due to having untargeted kinase inhibition activities. Selective PAK1 inhibitors are therefore highly desired and oncogenic drug hunters are trying to develop allosteric PAK1 inhibitors. We previously synthesized 1,2,3-triazolyl ester of ketorolac (15K) through click chemistry technique, which exhibits significant anti-cancer effects via inhibiting PAK1. Based on the selective anticancer effects of 15K against PAK1-dependent cancer cells, we hypothesize that it may act as an allosteric PAK1 inhibitor. In this study, computational analysis was done with 15K to explore its quantum chemical and thermodynamic properties, molecular interactions and binding stability with PAK1, physicochemical properties, ADMET, bioactivities, and druglikeness features. Molecular docking analysis demonstrates 15K as a potent allosteric ligand that strongly binds to a novel allosteric site of PAK1 (binding energy ranges – 8.6 to – 9.2 kcal/mol) and does not target other PAK isoforms; even 15K shows better interactions than another synthesized PAK1 inhibitor. Molecular dynamics simulation clearly supports the stable binding properties of 15K with PAK1 crystal. Density functional theory-based calculations reveal that it can be an active drug with high softness and moderate polarity, and ADMET predictions categorize it as a non-toxic drug as evidenced by in vitro studies with brine shrimp and fibroblast cells. Structure–activity relationship clarifies the role of ester bond and triazol moiety of 15K in establishing novel allosteric interactions. Our results summarize that 15K selectively inhibits PAK1 as an allosteric inhibitor and in turn shows anticancer effects without toxicity.
ScienceNature.com

Getting specific: targeting Fc receptors in myasthenia gravis

A randomized, placebo-controlled trial has found the neonatal Fc receptor modulator efgartigimod to be an effective therapy for generalized myasthenia gravis. If a pending FDA application is approved, the treatment will be the first recombinant antibody-based therapy for selective IgG depletion, adding to a growing spectrum of treatment options for myasthenia gravis.

