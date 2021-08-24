Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Decreased PGC1β expression results in disrupted human erythroid differentiation, impaired hemoglobinization and cell cycle exit

By Taha Sen
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProduction of red blood cells relies on proper mitochondrial function, both for their increased energy demands during differentiation and for proper heme and iron homeostasis. Mutations in genes regulating mitochondrial function have been reported in patients with anemia, yet their pathophysiological role often remains unclear. PGC1β is a critical coactivator of mitochondrial biogenesis, with increased expression during terminal erythroid differentiation. The role of PGC1β has however mainly been studied in skeletal muscle, adipose and hepatic tissues, and its function in erythropoiesis remains largely unknown. Here we show that perturbed PGC1β expression in human hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells from both bone marrow and cord blood results in impaired formation of early erythroid progenitors and delayed terminal erythroid differentiation in vitro, with accumulations of polychromatic erythroblasts, similar to MDS-related refractory anemia. Reduced levels of PGC1β resulted in deregulated expression of iron, heme and globin related genes in polychromatic erythroblasts, and reduced hemoglobin content in the more mature bone marrow derived reticulocytes. Furthermore, PGC1β knock-down resulted in disturbed cell cycle exit with accumulation of erythroblasts in S-phase and enhanced expression of G1-S regulating genes, with smaller reticulocytes as a result. Taken together, we demonstrate that PGC1β is directly involved in production of hemoglobin and regulation of G1-S transition and is ultimately required for proper terminal erythroid differentiation.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cell Research#Cell Cycle#Stem Cells#Cancer Cell#Mds#Bfu E#Oxphos#Ppar#Rbc#Pgc1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Related
ScienceNature.com

Live cell tagging tracking and isolation for spatial transcriptomics using photoactivatable cell dyes

A cell’s phenotype and function are influenced by dynamic interactions with its microenvironment. To examine cellular spatiotemporal activity, we developed SPACECAT—Spatially PhotoActivatable Color Encoded Cell Address Tags—to annotate, track, and isolate cells while preserving viability. In SPACECAT, samples are stained with photocaged fluorescent molecules, and cells are labeled by uncaging those molecules with user-patterned near-UV light. SPACECAT offers single-cell precision and temporal stability across diverse cell and tissue types. Illustratively, we target crypt-like regions in patient-derived intestinal organoids to enrich for stem-like and actively mitotic cells, matching literature expectations. Moreover, we apply SPACECAT to ex vivo tissue sections from four healthy organs and an autochthonous lung tumor model. Lastly, we provide a computational framework to identify spatially-biased transcriptome patterns and enriched phenotypes. This minimally perturbative and broadly applicable method links cellular spatiotemporal and/or behavioral phenotypes with diverse downstream assays, enabling insights into the connections between tissue microenvironments and (dys)function.
ScienceNature.com

Temporal omics analysis in Syrian hamsters unravel cellular effector responses to moderate COVID-19

In COVID-19, immune responses are key in determining disease severity. However, cellular mechanisms at the onset of inflammatory lung injury in SARS-CoV-2 infection, particularly involving endothelial cells, remain ill-defined. Using Syrian hamsters as a model for moderate COVID-19, we conduct a detailed longitudinal analysis of systemic and pulmonary cellular responses, and corroborate it with datasets from COVID-19 patients. Monocyte-derived macrophages in lungs exert the earliest and strongest transcriptional response to infection, including induction of pro-inflammatory genes, while epithelial cells show weak alterations. Without evidence for productive infection, endothelial cells react, depending on cell subtypes, by strong and early expression of anti-viral, pro-inflammatory, and T cell recruiting genes. Recruitment of cytotoxic T cells as well as emergence of IgM antibodies precede viral clearance at day 5 post infection. Investigating SARS-CoV-2 infected Syrian hamsters thus identifies cell type-specific effector functions, providing detailed insights into pathomechanisms of COVID-19 and informing therapeutic strategies.
ScienceNature.com

Serotonin depletion impairs both Pavlovian and instrumental reversal learning in healthy humans

Serotonin is involved in updating responses to changing environmental circumstances. Optimising behaviour to maximise reward and minimise punishment may require shifting strategies upon encountering new situations. Likewise, autonomic responses to threats are critical for survival yet must be modified as danger shifts from one source to another. Whilst numerous psychiatric disorders are characterised by behavioural and autonomic inflexibility, few studies have examined the contribution of serotonin in humans. We modelled both processes, respectively, in two independent experiments (N = 97). Experiment 1 assessed instrumental (stimulus-response-outcome) reversal learning whereby individuals learned through trial and error which action was most optimal for obtaining reward or avoiding punishment initially, and the contingencies subsequently reversed serially. Experiment 2 examined Pavlovian (stimulus-outcome) reversal learning assessed by the skin conductance response: one innately threatening stimulus predicted receipt of an uncomfortable electric shock and another did not; these contingencies swapped in a reversal phase. Upon depleting the serotonin precursor tryptophan—in a double-blind randomised placebo-controlled design—healthy volunteers showed impairments in updating both actions and autonomic responses to reflect changing contingencies. Reversal deficits in each domain, furthermore, were correlated with the extent of tryptophan depletion. Initial Pavlovian conditioning, moreover, which involved innately threatening stimuli, was potentiated by depletion. These results translate findings in experimental animals to humans and have implications for the neurochemical basis of cognitive inflexibility.
CancerNature.com

An N-Cadherin 2 expressing epithelial cell subpopulation predicts response to surgery, chemotherapy and immunotherapy in bladder cancer

Neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NAC) prior to surgery and immune checkpoint therapy (ICT) have revolutionized bladder cancer management. However, stratification of patients that would benefit most from these modalities remains a major clinical challenge. Here, we combine single nuclei RNA sequencing with spatial transcriptomics and single-cell resolution spatial proteomic analysis of human bladder cancer to identify an epithelial subpopulation with therapeutic response prediction ability. These cells express Cadherin 12 (CDH12, N-Cadherin 2), catenins, and other epithelial markers. CDH12-enriched tumors define patients with poor outcome following surgery with or without NAC. In contrast, CDH12-enriched tumors exhibit superior response to ICT. In all settings, patient stratification by tumor CDH12 enrichment offers better prediction of outcome than currently established bladder cancer subtypes. Molecularly, the CDH12 population resembles an undifferentiated state with inherently aggressive biology including chemoresistance, likely mediated through progenitor-like gene expression and fibroblast activation. CDH12-enriched cells express PD-L1 and PD-L2 and co-localize with exhausted T-cells, possibly mediated through CD49a (ITGA1), providing one explanation for ICT efficacy in these tumors. Altogether, this study describes a cancer cell population with an intriguing diametric response to major bladder cancer therapeutics. Importantly, it also provides a compelling framework for designing biomarker-guided clinical trials.
ScienceNature.com

Detection and characterization of the SARS-CoV-2 lineage B.1.526 in New York

Wide-scale SARS-CoV-2 genome sequencing is critical to tracking viral evolution during the ongoing pandemic. We develop the software tool, Variant Database (VDB), for quickly examining the changing landscape of spike mutations. Using VDB, we detect an emerging lineage of SARS-CoV-2 in the New York region that shares mutations with previously reported variants. The most common sets of spike mutations in this lineage (now designated as B.1.526) are L5F, T95I, D253G, E484K or S477N, D614G, and A701V. This lineage was first sequenced in late November 2020. Phylodynamic inference confirmed the rapid growth of the B.1.526 lineage. In concert with other variants, like B.1.1.7, the rise of B.1.526 appears to have extended the duration of the second wave of COVID-19 cases in NYC in early 2021. Pseudovirus neutralization experiments demonstrated that B.1.526 spike mutations adversely affect the neutralization titer of convalescent and vaccinee plasma, supporting the public health relevance of this lineage.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Diagnostic and prognostic implications of 2018 guideline for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in clinical practice

The purpose of this study was to evaluate the implications of the 2018 updated guideline for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) in clinical practice compared to 2011 guideline. This study involved 535 patients including 339 IPF and 196 non-IPF, and we retrospectively evaluated CT classifications of usual interstitial pneumonia (UIP) by two guidelines. Interobserver agreement of 2018 criteria showed moderate reliability (κ = 0.53) comparable to 2011 (κ = 0.56) but interobserver agreement for probable UIP was fair (κ = 0.40). CT pattern of indeterminate for UIP was associated with better prognosis compared with the other groups (adjusted hazard ratio [HR] = 0.36, p < 0.001). Compared to possible UIP, probable UIP demonstrated a lower positive predictive value (PPV, 62.9% vs 65.8%). In analysis of patients with CT patterns of non-definite UIP, diagnosing IPF when CT pattern showed probable UIP with lymphocyte count ≤ 15% in BAL fluid, and either male sex or age ≥ 60 years showed a high specificity of 90.6% and a PPV of 80.8% in the validation cohort. The 2018 criteria provide better prognostic stratification than the 2011 in patients with possible UIP. BAL fluid analysis can improve the diagnostic certainty for IPF diagnosis in patients with probable UIP CT pattern.
ScienceNature.com

Interferon lambda 4 impairs hepatitis C viral antigen presentation and attenuates T cell responses

Genetic variants of the interferon lambda (IFNL) gene locus are strongly associated with spontaneous and IFN treatment-induced clearance of hepatitis C virus (HCV) infections. Individuals with the ancestral IFNL4-dG allele are not able to clear HCV in the acute phase and have more than a 90% probability to develop chronic hepatitis C (CHC). Paradoxically, the IFNL4-dG allele encodes a fully functional IFNλ4 protein with antiviral activity against HCV. Here we describe an effect of IFNλ4 on HCV antigen presentation. Only minor amounts of IFNλ4 are secreted, because the protein is largely retained in the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) where it induces ER stress. Stressed cells are significantly weaker activators of HCV specific CD8+ T cells than unstressed cells. This is not due to reduced MHC I surface presentation or extracellular IFNλ4 effects, since T cell responses are restored by exogenous loading of MHC with HCV antigens. Rather, IFNλ4 induced ER stress impairs HCV antigen processing and/or loading onto the MHC I complex. Our results provide a potential explanation for the IFNλ4–HCV paradox.
ScienceNature.com

Potent prophylactic and therapeutic efficacy of recombinant human ACE2-Fc against SARS-CoV-2 infection in vivo

The current COVID-19 pandemic, caused by SARS-CoV-2, poses a serious public health threat. Effective therapeutic and prophylactic treatments are urgently needed. Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) is a functional receptor for SARS-CoV-2, which binds to the receptor binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Here, we developed recombinant human ACE2-Fc fusion protein (hACE2-Fc) and a hACE2-Fc mutant with reduced catalytic activity. hACE2-Fc and the hACE2-Fc mutant both efficiently blocked entry of SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV, and HCoV-NL63 into hACE2-expressing cells and inhibited SARS-CoV-2 S protein-mediated cell–cell fusion. hACE2-Fc also neutralized various SARS-CoV-2 strains with enhanced infectivity including D614G and V367F mutations, as well as the emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants, B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1.351 (Beta), B.1.617.1 (Kappa), and B.1.617.2 (Delta), demonstrating its potent and broad-spectrum antiviral effects. In addition, hACE2-Fc proteins protected HBE from SARS-CoV-2 infection. Unlike RBD-targeting neutralizing antibodies, hACE2-Fc treatment did not induce the development of escape mutants. Furthermore, both prophylactic and therapeutic hACE2-Fc treatments effectively protected mice from SARS-CoV-2 infection, as determined by reduced viral replication, weight loss, histological changes, and inflammation in the lungs. The protection provided by hACE2 showed obvious dose-dependent efficacy in vivo. Pharmacokinetic data indicated that hACE2-Fc has a relative long half-life in vivo compared to soluble ACE2, which makes it an excellent candidate for prophylaxis and therapy for COVID-19 as well as for SARS-CoV and HCoV-NL63 infections.
CancerNature.com

Insights from the degradation mechanism of cyclin D into targeted therapy of the cancer cell cycle

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 311 (2021) Cite this article. The control of cell proliferation is an essential feature in development and tissue homeostasis and is prominently deregulated in tumors. Three publications in Nature now uncover the mechanism underlying the degradation of cyclin D1,2,3 and provide important insights for the targeted therapy of the cancer cell cycle.
Public HealthNature.com

Two doses of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination induce robust immune responses to emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern

OPTIC (Oxford Protective T cell Immunology for COVID-19) Clinical Group,. PITCH (Protective Immunity T cells in Health Care Worker) Study Group,. The extent to which immune responses to natural infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and immunization with vaccines protect against variants of concern (VOC) is of increasing importance. Accordingly, here we analyse antibodies and T cells of a recently vaccinated, UK cohort, alongside those recovering from natural infection in early 2020. We show that neutralization of the VOC compared to a reference isolate of the original circulating lineage, B, is reduced: more profoundly against B.1.351 than for B.1.1.7, and in responses to infection or a single dose of vaccine than to a second dose of vaccine. Importantly, high magnitude T cell responses are generated after two vaccine doses, with the majority of the T cell response directed against epitopes that are conserved between the prototype isolate B and the VOC. Vaccination is required to generate high potency immune responses to protect against these and other emergent variants.
ScienceNature.com

Looking for pathways related to COVID-19: confirmation of pathogenic mechanisms by SARS-CoV-2–host interactome

In the last months, many studies have clearly described several mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2 infection at cell and tissue level, but the mechanisms of interaction between host and SARS-CoV-2, determining the grade of COVID-19 severity, are still unknown. We provide a network analysis on protein–protein interactions (PPI) between viral and host proteins to better identify host biological responses, induced by both whole proteome of SARS-CoV-2 and specific viral proteins. A host-virus interactome was inferred, applying an explorative algorithm (Random Walk with Restart, RWR) triggered by 28 proteins of SARS-CoV-2. The analysis of PPI allowed to estimate the distribution of SARS-CoV-2 proteins in the host cell. Interactome built around one single viral protein allowed to define a different response, underlining as ORF8 and ORF3a modulated cardiovascular diseases and pro-inflammatory pathways, respectively. Finally, the network-based approach highlighted a possible direct action of ORF3a and NS7b to enhancing Bradykinin Storm. This network-based representation of SARS-CoV-2 infection could be a framework for pathogenic evaluation of specific clinical outcomes. We identified possible host responses induced by specific proteins of SARS-CoV-2, underlining the important role of specific viral accessory proteins in pathogenic phenotypes of severe COVID-19 patients.
CancerNature.com

PD-L1 expression, EGFR and KRAS mutations and survival among stage III unresected non-small cell lung cancer patients: a Danish cohort study

Programmed cell death receptor ligand-1 (PD-L1) expression, KRAS (KRASm) and EGFR (EGFRm) mutations may influence non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) prognosis. We aimed to evaluate PD-L1 expression, KRASm, and EGFRm and survival among stage III unresected NSCLC patients. Using Danish registries, we collected data on stage III unresected NSCLC patients diagnosed 2001–2012 and paraffin-embedded tumor tissue from pathology archives. We assessed PD-L1 expression in tumors and tumor-infiltrating immune cells (ICs) by immunohistochemistry (\(\ge\) 1% threshold for PD-L1+). We genotyped KRAS and EGFR. Follow-up extended from 120 days post-diagnosis to death, emigration, or 31/12/2014. We computed median survival using Kaplan–Meier methods, and hazard ratios (HRs) using Cox regression associating the biomarkers with death, adjusting for confounders. Among 305 patients, 48% had adenocarcinoma; 38% squamous cell carcinoma. Forty-nine percent had PD-L1+ tumors—51% stage IIIA and 26% KRASm. Few (2%) patients had EGFRm. Median survival in months was 14.7 (95% CI = 11.8–17.9) and 13.4 (95% CI = 9.5–16.3) in PD-L1+ and PD-L1− tumors, respectively. KRASm was not associated with death (HR = 1.06, 95% CI = 0.74–1.51 versus wildtype). PD-L1+ tumors yielded a HR = 0.83 (95% CI = 0.63–1.10); PD-L1+ ICs a HR = 0.51 (95% CI = 0.39–0.68). Tumor expression of PD-L1 did not influence survival. PD-L1+ ICs may confer survival benefit in stage III unresected NSCLC patients.
Nature.com

Differential responses of chicken monocyte-derived dendritic cells infected with Salmonella Gallinarum and Salmonella Typhimurium

Salmonella enterica serovar Gallinarum is a host-restricted bacterial pathogen that causes a serious systemic disease exclusively in birds of all ages. Salmonella enterica serovar Typhimurium is a host-generalist serovar. Dendritic cells (DCs) are key antigen-presenting cells that play an important part in Salmonella host-restriction. We evaluated the differential response of chicken blood monocyte-derived dendritic cells (chMoDCs) exposed to S. Gallinarum or S. Typhimurium. S. Typhimurium was found to be more invasive while S. Gallinarum was more cytotoxic at the early phase of infection and later showed higher resistance against chMoDCs killing. S. Typhimurium promoted relatively higher upregulation of costimulatory and other immune function genes on chMoDCs in comparison to S. Gallinarum during early phase of infection (6 h) as analyzed by real-time PCR. Both Salmonella serovars strongly upregulated the proinflammatory transcripts, however, quantum was relatively narrower with S. Gallinarum. S. Typhimurium-infected chMoDCs promoted relatively higher proliferation of naïve T-cells in comparison to S. Gallinarum as assessed by mixed lymphocyte reaction. Our findings indicated that host restriction of S. Gallinarum to chicken is linked with its profound ability to interfere the DCs function. Present findings provide a valuable roadmap for future work aimed at improved vaccine strategies against this pathogen.
Cancercell.com

NOTCH-mediated ex vivo expansion of human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells by culture under hypoxia

Superior NOTCH-mediated expansion of human HSPCs in hypoxic cultures. Culture under hypoxia mitigates ER stress in human HSPCs. Hypoxia potentiates NOTCH intracellular signaling in cultured human HSPCs. Summary. Activation of NOTCH signaling in human hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs) by treatment with an engineered Delta-like ligand (DELTA1ext-IgG [DXI]) has enabled ex...
CancerNature.com

Genotoxic stress and viral infection induce transient expression of APOBEC3A and pro-inflammatory genes through two distinct pathways

APOBEC3A is a cytidine deaminase driving mutagenesis in tumors. While APOBEC3A-induced mutations are common, APOBEC3A expression is rarely detected in cancer cells. This discrepancy suggests a tightly controlled process to regulate episodic APOBEC3A expression in tumors. In this study, we find that both viral infection and genotoxic stress transiently up-regulate APOBEC3A and pro-inflammatory genes using two distinct mechanisms. First, we demonstrate that STAT2 promotes APOBEC3A expression in response to foreign nucleic acid via a RIG-I, MAVS, IRF3, and IFN-mediated signaling pathway. Second, we show that DNA damage and DNA replication stress trigger a NF-κB (p65/IkBα)-dependent response to induce expression of APOBEC3A and other innate immune genes, independently of DNA or RNA sensing pattern recognition receptors and the IFN-signaling response. These results not only reveal the mechanisms by which tumors could episodically up-regulate APOBEC3A but also highlight an alternative route to stimulate the immune response after DNA damage independently of cGAS/STING or RIG-I/MAVS.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Scientists harness human protein to deliver molecular medicines to cells

Researchers from MIT, the McGovern Institute for Brain Research at MIT, the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard have developed a new way to deliver molecular therapies to cells. The system, called SEND, can be programmed to encapsulate and deliver different RNA cargoes. SEND harnesses natural proteins in the body that form virus-like particles and bind RNA, and it may provoke less of an immune response than other delivery approaches.
ScienceNature.com

Crystal structure of the INTS3/INTS6 complex reveals the functional importance of INTS3 dimerization in DSB repair

SOSS1 is a single-stranded DNA (ssDNA)-binding protein complex that plays a critical role in double-strand DNA break (DSB) repair. SOSS1 consists of three subunits: INTS3, SOSSC, and hSSB1, with INTS3 serving as a scaffold to stabilize this complex. Moreover, the integrator complex subunit 6 (INTS6) participates in the DNA damage response through direct binding to INTS3, but how INTS3 interacts with INTS6, thereby impacting DSB repair, is not clear. Here, we determined the crystal structure of the C-terminus of INTS3 (INTS3c) in complex with the C-terminus of INTS6 (INTS6c) at a resolution of 2.4 Å. Structural analysis revealed that two INTS3c subunits dimerize and interact with INTS6c via conserved residues. Subsequent biochemical analyses confirmed that INTS3c forms a stable dimer and INTS3 dimerization is important for recognizing the longer ssDNA. Perturbation of INTS3c dimerization and disruption of the INTS3c/INTS6c interaction impair the DSB repair process. Altogether, these results unravel the underappreciated role of INTS3 dimerization and the molecular basis of INTS3/INTS6 interaction in DSB repair.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

The promise(s) of mesenchymal stem cell therapy in averting preclinical diabetes: lessons from in vivo and in vitro model systems

Obesity (Ob) poses a significant risk factor for the onset of metabolic syndrome with associated complications, wherein the Mesenchymal Stem Cell (MSC) therapy shows pre-clinical success. Here, we explore the therapeutic applications of human Placental MSCs (P-MSCs) to address Ob-associated Insulin Resistance (IR) and its complications. In the present study, we show that intramuscular injection of P-MSCs homed more towards the visceral site, restored HOMA-IR and glucose homeostasis in the WNIN/GR-Ob (Ob-T2D) rats. P-MSC therapy was effective in re-establishing the dysregulated cytokines. We report that the P-MSCs activates PI3K-Akt signaling and regulates the Glut4-dependant glucose uptake and its utilization in WNIN/GR-Ob (Ob-T2D) rats compared to its control. Our data reinstates P-MSC treatment's potent application to alleviate IR and restores peripheral blood glucose clearance evidenced in stromal vascular fraction (SVF) derived from white adipose tissue (WAT) of the WNIN/GR-Ob rats. Gaining insights, we show the activation of the PI3K-Akt pathway by P-MSCs both in vivo and in vitro (palmitate primed 3T3-L1 cells) to restore the insulin sensitivity dysregulated adipocytes. Our findings suggest a potent application of P-MSCs in pre-clinical/Ob-T2D management.
ScienceNature.com

CD11b lung dendritic cells at different stages of maturation induce Th17 or Th2 differentiation

Dendritic cells (DC) in the lung that induce Th17 differentiation remain incompletely understood, in part because conventional CD11b+ DCs (cDC2) are heterogeneous. Here, we report a population of cDCs that rapidly accumulates in lungs of mice following house dust extract inhalation. These cells are Ly-6C+, are developmentally and phenotypically similar to cDC2, and strongly promote Th17 differentiation ex vivo. Single cell RNA-sequencing (scRNA-Seq) of lung cDC2 indicates 5 distinct clusters. Pseudotime analysis of scRNA-Seq data and adoptive transfer experiments with purified cDC2 subpopulations suggest stepwise developmental progression of immature Ly-6C+Ly-6A/E+ cDC2 to mature Ly-6C–CD301b+ lung resident cDC2 lacking Ccr7 expression, which then further mature into CD200+ migratory cDC2 expressing Ccr7. Partially mature Ly-6C+Ly-6A/E–CD301b– cDC2, which express Il1b, promote Th17 differentiation. By contrast, CD200+ mature cDC2 strongly induce Th2, but not Th17, differentiation. Thus, Th17 and Th2 differentiation are promoted by lung cDC2 at distinct stages of maturation.
ScienceNature.com

The Hippo kinase LATS2 impairs pancreatic β-cell survival in diabetes through the mTORC1-autophagy axis

Diabetes results from a decline in functional pancreatic β-cells, but the molecular mechanisms underlying the pathological β-cell failure are poorly understood. Here we report that large-tumor suppressor 2 (LATS2), a core component of the Hippo signaling pathway, is activated under diabetic conditions and induces β-cell apoptosis and impaired function. LATS2 deficiency in β-cells and primary isolated human islets as well as β-cell specific LATS2 ablation in mice improves β-cell viability, insulin secretion and β-cell mass and ameliorates diabetes development. LATS2 activates mechanistic target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1), a physiological suppressor of autophagy, in β-cells and genetic and pharmacological inhibition of mTORC1 counteracts the pro-apoptotic action of activated LATS2. We further show a direct interplay between Hippo and autophagy, in which LATS2 is an autophagy substrate. On the other hand, LATS2 regulates β-cell apoptosis triggered by impaired autophagy suggesting an existence of a stress-sensitive multicomponent cellular loop coordinating β-cell compensation and survival. Our data reveal an important role for LATS2 in pancreatic β-cell turnover and suggest LATS2 as a potential therapeutic target to improve pancreatic β-cell survival and function in diabetes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy