High efficacy of microbial larvicides for malaria vectors control in the city of Yaounde Cameroon following a cluster randomized trial

Cover picture for the articleThe rapid expansion of insecticide resistance and outdoor malaria transmission are affecting the efficacy of current malaria control measures. In urban settings, where malaria transmission is focal and breeding habitats are few, fixed and findable, the addition of anti-larval control measures could be efficient for malaria vector control. But field evidences for this approach remains scarce. Here we provide findings of a randomized-control larviciding trial conducted in the city of Yaoundé that support the efficacy of this approach. A two arms random control trial design including 26 clusters of 2 to 4 km2 each (13 clusters in the intervention area and 13 in the non-intervention area) was used to assess larviciding efficacy. The microbial larvicide VectoMax combining Bacillus thuringiensis var israelensis (Bti) and Bacillus sphaericus in a single granule was applied every 2 weeks in all standing water collection points. The anopheline density collected using CDC light traps was used as the primary outcome, secondary outcomes included the entomological inoculation rate, breeding habitats with anopheline larvae, and larval density. Baseline entomological data collection was conducted for 17 months from March 2017 to July 2018 and the intervention lasted 26 months from September 2018 to November 2020. The intervention was associated with a reduction of 68% of adult anopheline biting density and of 79% of the entomological inoculation rate (OR 0.21; 95% CI 0.14–0.30, P < 0.0001). A reduction of 68.27% was recorded for indoor biting anophelines and 57.74% for outdoor biting anophelines. No impact on the composition of anopheline species was recorded. A reduction of over 35% of adult Culex biting densities was recorded. The study indicated high efficacy of larviciding for reducing malaria transmission intensity in the city of Yaoundé. Larviciding could be part of an integrated control approach for controlling malaria vectors and other mosquito species in the urban environment.

ScienceMedicalXpress

Malaria treatment shown to be 100% effective in Phase 2 trial

A cancer drug repurposed to treat malaria has been shown to be nearly 100% effective in helping defeat the disease in just three days, according to the results of a Phase 2 clinical trial. The results of the trial were published Thursday (Aug. 26) in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.
ScienceNature.com

The relationship between serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels and the severity of COVID-19 disease and its mortality

Supplemental vitamin D can reduce the risk and mortality of viral pneumonia. The relationship between 25 hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH)D] levels and the severity and mortality of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was evaluated. In this cross-sectional study, the admitted patients with COVID-19 were categorized as mild, moderate, severe, and critical based on clinical and radiologic characteristics. Calcium, phosphorus, albumin, creatinine, and serum 25(OH)D were measured and their correlation with the severity of disease and mortality were analyzed. During 2 months, 508 patients (442 patients in general wards and 66 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU)) were included. The participants were 56 ± 17 years old (52% male, 37% with comorbidity). Concerning severity, 13%, 42%, 36%, and 9% had mild, moderate, severe, and critical diseases, respectively. The mortality rate was 10.8%. Admission to ICU, severity of disease and mortality decreased significantly across quartiles of 25(OH)D. According to multivariate logistic regression analysis, disease mortality had a positive correlation with age and had a negative correlation with the serum level of 25(OH)D, calcium, and albumin. In hospitalized patients with COVID-19, low 25(OH)D was associated with severe disease and increased ICU admission and mortality rate.
Public HealthNature.com

Increased vulnerability to SARS-CoV-2 infection among indigenous people living in the urban area of Manaus

The COVID-19 pandemic threatens indigenous peoples living in suburban areas of large Brazilian cities and has thus far intensified their pre-existing socio-economic inequalities. We evaluated the epidemiological situation of SARS-CoV-2 infection among residents of the biggest urban multiethnic indigenous community of the Amazonas state, Brazil. Blood samples of 280 indigenous people living in the surrounding area of Manaus were tested for the presence of anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgA or IgG antibodies. The risk factors and sociodemographic information were assessed through an epidemiological questionnaire. We found a total positivity rate of 64.64% (95% CI 59.01–70.28) for SARS-CoV-2 infection. IgA and IgG were detected in 55.71% (95% CI 49.89–61.54) and 60.71% (95% CI 54.98–66.45) of the individuals, respectively. Over 80% of positive individuals were positive for both IgA and IgG.No significant difference in positivity rates between genders or age groups was observed. Moreover, the age group ≥ 60 years old showed the highest antibody ratios (IgA mean ratio = 3.080 ± 1.623; IgG mean ratio = 4.221 ± 1.832), while the age groups 13–19 and 20–29 showed the lowest IgA (mean ratio = 2.268 ± 0.919) and IgG ratios (mean ratio = 2.207 ± 1.246), respectively. Individuals leaving the home more frequently were at higher risk of infection (Odds ratio (OD) 2.61; 95% CI 1.00–1.49; p = 0.048). Five or more individuals per household increased fivefold the risk of virus transmission (OR 2.56; 95% CI 1.09–6.01; p = 0.019). The disproportionate dissemination of SARS-CoV-2 infection observed among the study population might be driven by typical cultural behavior and socioeconomic inequalities. Despite the pandemic threat, this population is not being targeted by public policies and appears to be chronically invisible to the Brazilian authorities.
ScienceBBC

Trial suggests malaria sickness could be cut by 70%

A new approach to protecting young African children from malaria could reduce deaths and illness from the disease by 70%, a study suggests. Giving them vaccines before the worst season in addition to preventative drugs produced "very striking" results, London researchers say. The trial followed 6,000 children aged under 17...
Mental HealthNature.com

Correction: A randomised clinical trial of methotrexate points to possible efficacy and adaptive immune dysfunction in psychosis

The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in the COI section. Unfortunately, P. M. Haddad’s COI statement was missed in the PDF although it was provided by the author. We apologize for this error. P. M. Haddad’s COI statement should be: PMH has received personal fees from Janssen, Lundbeck, NewBridge Pharmaceuticals, Otsuka, and Sunovion outside the submitted work.
ScienceNature.com

Virus-like particles with FLAG-tagged envelope protein as a tetravalent dengue vaccine candidate

The global incidence of dengue, which is caused by dengue virus (DENV) infection, has grown dramatically in recent decades and secondary infection with heterologous serotype of the virus may cause severe symptoms. Efficacious dengue vaccines should be able to provide long-lasting immunity against all four DENV serotypes simultaneously. In this study, we constructed a novel vaccine platform based on tetravalent dengue virus-like particles (DENV-LPs) in which envelope (E) protein carried a FLAG tag sequence at the position located not only in the exterior loop on the protruding domain but outside of dimerization interface of the protein. We demonstrated an effective strategy to produce the DENV-LPs by transient transfection with expression plasmids for pre-membrane and E proteins of DENV-1 to DENV-4 in mammalian cells and to concentrate and purify them with one-step affinity chromatography. Characteristic features of VLPs such as particle size, shape and density were comparable to flavivirus-like particles reported. The neutralizing activity against all four DENV serotypes was successfully induced by immunization with the purified tetravalent VLPs in mice. Simple, one-step purification systems for VLP vaccine platforms using epitope-tagging strategy should be advantageous for vaccine development not only for dengue but for emerging pandemics in the future.
ScienceNature.com

MPT64 antigen detection test improves diagnosis of pediatric extrapulmonary tuberculosis in Mbeya, Tanzania

Pediatric extrapulmonary tuberculosis (EPTB) is a diagnostic challenge. A new immunochemistry based MPT64 antigen detection test has shown improved sensitivity compared to current laboratory tests. The aim of this study was to implement and validate the test performance in a resource limited African setting. Presumptive pediatric (0–18 y) EPTB patients were prospectively enrolled at Mbeya Zonal Referral Hospital, and followed to the end of treatment or until a final diagnosis was reached. Specimens from suspected sites of infection were subject to routine diagnostics, GeneXpert MTB/RIF assay and the MPT64 test. The performance of the tests was assessed using mycobacterial culture as well as a composite reference standard. 30 patients were categorized as TB cases, 31 as non-TB cases and 2 were uncategorized. In the TB group, the three most common infections were adenitis (30%), peritonitis (30%) and meningitis (20%). The sensitivity, specificity, positive predictive value, negative predictive value and accuracy of the MPT64 test was 92%, 88%, 87%, 92% and 90%, respectively. Mortality was equally high among TB/non-TB cases (23% vs 21%), and malnutrition was the main comorbidity among TB cases. The MPT64 test was implementable in the routine diagnostics in a low-resource setting and improved the diagnosis of pediatric EPTB.
ScienceNature.com

In-situ assessment of natural terrestrial-radioactivity from Uranium-238 (U), Thorium-232 (Th) and Potassium-40 (K) in coastal urban-environment and its possible health implications

The risk of natural terrestrial radioactivity on human health is often underestimated, and environmental safety awareness is necessary. Hence, this study aims to assess natural sources of gamma radiation emitter in coastal urban-environment using the radiometric technique. The dosage of gamma radiation from a parent radionuclide such as Uranium-238 (238U), Thorium-232 (232Th) and Potassium-40 (40K) and were measured using portable gamma spectroscopy. The result showed that the measured value of 238U activity was between 10.81 \(\pm\) 0.69 and 46.31 \(\pm\) 1.43 Bqkg−1. The mean value was estimated to be 35.44 \(\pm\) 0.97 Bqkg−1 which is slightly higher than the world average. Meanwhile, 232Th activity ranges from 28.42 \(\pm\) 1.12 to 69.43 \(\pm\) 1.76 Bqkg−1 with the calculated mean value of 92.57 \(\pm\) 1.17 Bqkg−1 while 40K activity ranged between 31.30 ± 1.32 and 328.65 ± 2.32 Bqkg−1 with the estimated mean 137.59 \(\pm\) 2.42 Bqkg−1. Radiological parameters such as radium equivalent (Req), internal hazard (Hint) and external hazard (Hext) assessment were in the range of 66.00 Bqkg−1 to 141.76 Bqkg−1, 0.232 to 0.452 and 0.178 to 0.383, respectively. The measured values of gamma dose-rates ranged between 54.283 ± 0.78 and 117.531 ± 1.14 nGyh−1 with the calculated mean value of 84.770 ± 0.97 nGyh−1.
ScienceNature.com

Identification of vaccine targets in pathogens and design of a vaccine using computational approaches

Antigen identification is an important step in the vaccine development process. Computational approaches including deep learning systems can play an important role in the identification of vaccine targets using genomic and proteomic information. Here, we present a new computational system to discover and analyse novel vaccine targets leading to the design of a multi-epitope subunit vaccine candidate. The system incorporates reverse vaccinology and immuno-informatics tools to screen genomic and proteomic datasets of several pathogens such as Trypanosoma cruzi, Plasmodium falciparum, and Vibrio cholerae to identify potential vaccine candidates (PVC). Further, as a case study, we performed a detailed analysis of the genomic and proteomic dataset of T. cruzi (CL Brenner and Y strain) to shortlist eight proteins as possible vaccine antigen candidates using properties such as secretory/surface-exposed nature, low transmembrane helix (< 2), essentiality, virulence, antigenic, and non-homology with host/gut flora proteins. Subsequently, highly antigenic and immunogenic MHC class I, MHC class II and B cell epitopes were extracted from top-ranking vaccine targets. The designed vaccine construct containing 24 epitopes, 3 adjuvants, and 4 linkers was analysed for its physicochemical properties using different tools, including docking analysis. Immunological simulation studies suggested significant levels of T-helper, T-cytotoxic cells, and IgG1 will be elicited upon administration of such a putative multi-epitope vaccine construct. The vaccine construct is predicted to be soluble, stable, non-allergenic, non-toxic, and to offer cross-protection against related Trypanosoma species and strains. Further, studies are required to validate safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine.
ScienceNature.com

Cellular 3D-reconstruction and analysis in the human cerebral cortex using automatic serial sections

Techniques involving three-dimensional (3D) tissue structure reconstruction and analysis provide a better understanding of changes in molecules and function. We have developed AutoCUTS-LM, an automated system that allows the latest advances in 3D tissue reconstruction and cellular analysis developments using light microscopy on various tissues, including archived tissue. The workflow in this paper involved advanced tissue sampling methods of the human cerebral cortex, an automated serial section collection system, digital tissue library, cell detection using convolution neural network, 3D cell reconstruction, and advanced analysis. Our results demonstrated the detailed structure of pyramidal cells (number, volume, diameter, sphericity and orientation) and their 3D spatial organization are arranged in a columnar structure. The pipeline of these combined techniques provides a detailed analysis of tissues and cells in biology and pathology.
CancerNature.com

A multivalent biparatopic EGFR-targeting nanobody drug conjugate displays potent anticancer activity in solid tumor models

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 320 (2021) Cite this article. The drug-antibody ratio (DAR) of S7 ADC was calculated by hydrophobic interaction chromatography profile. S7 ADC (DAR = 1.83) exhibited a homogeneous conjugation profile, suggesting the superior accessibility of S7C mutation with respect to site-specific conjugation (Fig. 1a and Supplementary Fig. S2). Both 97m and S7 ADC bound to EGFR-positive A431 cells in a concentration-dependent manner, and showed attenuated binding capacity with A431 cells comparing to cetuximab (Fig. 1b). However, 97m showed binding with various EGFR mutant cell lines which harbored mutations leading to cetuximab resistance, suggesting its potential of delivering toxins to EGFR mutated tumor cells (Fig. 1c and Supplementary Fig. S3).
HealthNature.com

One-year effects of bifocal and unifocal glasses on executive functions in children with Down syndrome in a randomized controlled trial

Appropriate glasses can improve visual functioning of children with Down syndrome (DS), but it is unknown if such interventions influence their cognitive impairments. In a randomized controlled trial with 1-year follow-up. Children with DS (2–16 years) were provided either bifocal glasses (add +2.5 Dioptres; n = 50) or unifocal glasses (n = 52). Executive functions were assessed pre- and post-intervention with the task-based Minnesota Executive Function Scale (MEFS) and with questionnaires, BRIEF-P and BRIEF, parents’ and teachers’ version. Intervention effects and associations between executive functions, (near) vision and ocular alignment were analysed. Intervention improved MEFS-Total-scores in the bifocal group (p = 0.002; Cohen’s d = 0.60) but not in the unifocal group (p = 0.191; Cohen’s d = 0.24). Post-intervention, there was no intergroup difference (p = 0.120; Cohen’s d = 0.34). Post-intervention, higher MEFS-scores were associated with better visual acuities (crowded near p = 0.025; uncrowded near p = 0.019; distant p = 0.045). Pre-post changes in MEFS-scores correlated significantly with improved ocular alignment (p = 0.040). Exploratory analysis of the questionnaires showed improved teacher-rated BRIEF-scores in both groups (bifocals: p = 0.014, Cohen’s d = 1.91; unifocals: p = 0.022, Cohen’s d = 1.46), with no intergroup difference (p = 0.594; Cohen’s d = 0.23). These results demonstrate positive effects of wearing better-correcting glasses on executive functioning in children with DS, suggesting a link between their visual and executive functioning. However, the relative contributions of distant and near vision need further study.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MyChesCo

INOVIO Receives Authorization to Conduct Phase 3 Efficacy Trial of its COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Candidate

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO) announced that it recently received regulatory authorization from Brazil’s ANVISA (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária), the national health regulatory agency of Brazil, to initiate the global Phase 3 segment of its Phase 2/3 trial, INNOVATE (INOVIO INO-4800 Vaccine Trial for Efficacy), for INO-4800, its DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19. INOVIO plans to conduct the global INNOVATE Phase 3 segment in multiple countries, including Brazil, with partner Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co., Ltd. (Advaccine).
IndustryNature.com

Indicators of the molecular pathogenesis of virulent Newcastle disease virus in chickens revealed by transcriptomic profiling of spleen

Newcastle disease virus (NDV) has caused significant outbreaks in South-East Asia, particularly in Indonesia in recent years. Recently emerged genotype VII NDVs (NDV-GVII) have shifted their tropism from gastrointestinal/respiratory tropism to a lymphotropic virus, invading lymphoid organs including spleen and bursa of Fabricius to cause profound lymphoid depletion. In this study, we aimed to identify candidate genes and biological pathways that contribute to the disease caused by this velogenic NDV-GVII. A transcriptomic analysis based on RNA-Seq of spleen was performed in chickens challenged with NDV-GVII and a control group. In total, 6361 genes were differentially expressed that included 3506 up-regulated genes and 2855 down-regulated genes. Real-Time PCR of ten selected genes validated the RNA-Seq results as the correlation between them is 0.98. Functional and network analysis of Differentially Expressed Genes (DEGs) showed altered regulation of ElF2 signalling, mTOR signalling, proliferation of cells of the lymphoid system, signalling by Rho family GTPases and synaptogenesis signalling in spleen. We have also identified modified expression of IFIT5, PI3K, AGT and PLP1 genes in NDV-GVII infected chickens. Our findings in activation of autophagy-mediated cell death, lymphotropic and synaptogenesis signalling pathways provide new insights into the molecular pathogenesis of this newly emerged NDV-GVII.
WildlifeNature.com

Salvaging high-quality genomes of microbial species from a meromictic lake using a hybrid sequencing approach

Most of Earth’s bacteria have yet to be cultivated. The metabolic and functional potentials of these uncultivated microorganisms thus remain mysterious, and the metagenome-assembled genome (MAG) approach is the most robust method for uncovering these potentials. However, MAGs discovered by conventional metagenomic assembly and binning are usually highly fragmented genomes with heterogeneous sequence contamination. In this study, we combined Illumina and Nanopore data to develop a new workflow to reconstruct 233 MAGs—six novel bacterial orders, 20 families, 66 genera, and 154 species—from Lake Shunet, a secluded meromictic lake in Siberia. With our workflow, the average N50 of reconstructed MAGs greatly increased 10–40-fold compared to when the conventional Illumina assembly and binning method were used. More importantly, six complete MAGs were recovered from our datasets. The recovery of 154 novel species MAGs from a rarely explored lake greatly expands the current bacterial genome encyclopedia.
ScienceStar News Online

Mu COVID variant: What to know about strain that could be vaccine, treatment resistant

The World Health Organization is tracking a COVID-19 strain as a new variant of interest, the organization reported Tuesday. Mu was first identified in Colombia in January 2021, and while there have been just over 4,500 cases detected in at least 39 countries worldwide, WHO warned the strain has become increasingly prevalent in Colombia and Ecuador.
WildlifeNature.com

“Ancient DNA” reveals that the scientific name for an extinct tortoise from Cape Verde refers to an extant South American species

We examined the type material of the extinct tortoise species Geochelone atlantica López-Jurado, Mateo and García-Márquez, 1998 from Sal Island, Cape Verde, using aDNA approaches and AMS radiocarbon dating. High-quality mitochondrial genomes obtained from the three type specimens support that all type material belongs to the same individual. In phylogenetic analyses using mitochondrial genomes of all species groups and genera of extant and some recently extinct tortoises, the type material clusters within the extant South American red-footed tortoise Chelonoidis carbonarius (Spix, 1824). Our radiocarbon date indicates that the tortoise from which the type series of G. atlantica originates was still alive during 1962 and 1974. These results provide firm evidence that the type material of G. atlantica does not belong to the Quaternary tortoise bones excavated on Sal Island in the 1930s, as originally thought. Thus, the extinct tortoise species remains unstudied and lacks a scientific name, and the name G. atlantica has to be relegated into the synonymy of C. carbonarius. The circumstances that led to this confusion currently cannot be disentangled.
EnvironmentNature.com

Extreme rainfall deficits were not the cause of recurring colonial era famines of southern Indian semi-arid regions

Using information contained in the eighteenth to twentieth century British administrative documents, preserved in the National Archives of India (NAI), we present a 218-year (1729–1947 AD) record of socioeconomic disruptions and human impacts (famines) associated with ‘rain failures’ that affected the semi-arid regions (SARs) of southern India. By mapping the southern Indian famine record onto long-term spatiotemporal measures of regional rainfall variability, we demonstrate that the SARs of southern India repeatedly experienced famines when annual rainfall reduced by ~ one standard deviation (1 SD), or more, from long-term averages. In other words, ‘rain failures’ listed in the colonial documents as causes of extreme socioeconomic disruptions, food shortages and human distress (famines) in the southern Indian SARs were fluctuations in precipitation well within the normal range of regional rainfall variability and not extreme rainfall deficits (≥ 3 SD). Our study demonstrates that extreme climate events were not necessary conditions for extreme socioeconomic disruptions and human impacts rendered by the colonial era famines in peninsular India. Based on our findings, we suggest that climate change risk assessement should consider the potential impacts of more frequent low-level anomalies (e.g. 1 SD) in drought prone semi-arid regions.
ScienceNature.com

Cell reprogramming shapes the mitochondrial DNA landscape

Individual induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) show considerable phenotypic heterogeneity, but the reasons for this are not fully understood. Comprehensively analysing the mitochondrial genome (mtDNA) in 146 iPSC and fibroblast lines from 151 donors, we show that most age-related fibroblast mtDNA mutations are lost during reprogramming. However, iPSC-specific mutations are seen in 76.6% (108/141) of iPSC lines at a mutation rate of 8.62 × 10−5/base pair. The mutations observed in iPSC lines affect a higher proportion of mtDNA molecules, favouring non-synonymous protein-coding and tRNA variants, including known disease-causing mutations. Analysing 11,538 single cells shows stable heteroplasmy in sub-clones derived from the original donor during differentiation, with mtDNA variants influencing the expression of key genes involved in mitochondrial metabolism and epidermal cell differentiation. Thus, the dynamic mtDNA landscape contributes to the heterogeneity of human iPSCs and should be considered when using reprogrammed cells experimentally or as a therapy.

