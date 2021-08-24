Cancel
Science

In-silico design of envelope based multi-epitope vaccine candidate against Kyasanur forest disease virus

By Sathishkumar Arumugam
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyasanur forest disease virus (KFDV) causing tick-borne hemorrhagic fever which was earlier endemic to western Ghats, southern India, it is now encroaching into new geographic regions, but there is no approved medicine or effective vaccine against this deadly disease. In this study, we did in-silico design of multi-epitope subunit vaccine for KFDV. B-cell and T-cell epitopes were predicted from conserved regions of KFDV envelope protein and two vaccine candidates (VC1 and VC2) were constructed, those were found to be non-allergic and possess good antigenic properties, also gives cross-protection against Alkhurma hemorrhagic fever virus. The 3D structures of vaccine candidates were built and validated. Docking analysis of vaccine candidates with toll-like receptor-2 (TLR-2) by Cluspro and PatchDock revealed strong affinity between VC1 and TLR2. Ligplot tool was identified the intermolecular hydrogen bonds between vaccine candidates and TLR-2, iMOD server confirmed the stability of the docking complexes. JCAT sever ensured cloning efficiency of both vaccine constructs and in-silico cloning into pET30a (+) vector by SnapGene showed successful translation of epitope region. IMMSIM server was identified increased immunological responses. Finally, multi-epitope vaccine candidates were designed and validated their efficiency, it may pave the way for up-coming vaccine and diagnostic kit development.

#Recombinant Virus#Epitope#Design#Adaptive Immune System#Tlr 2#Jcat#Immsim#Indian#Kyasanur Forest#Haemaphysalis#Rna#Ns1#Ns4a
ScienceNature.com

Pyroptosis of syncytia formed by fusion of SARS-CoV-2 spike and ACE2-expressing cells

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is an infectious disease associated with systematical multi-organ failure caused by SARS-CoV-2, which mainly infects the lung and upper respiratory system1,2. Massive multinucleated syncytia are commonly observed in autopsy of severe COVID-19 patients3. It has been reported that the interaction between Spike (S) protein and ACE2 not only mediated the fusion of virus with host cells, but also multinucleated giant cells formation4,5,6,7. However, the underlying molecular mechanisms of syncytia death are poorly understood.
ScienceNature.com

Pathogenic SLIRP variants as a novel cause of autosomal recessive mitochondrial encephalomyopathy with complex I and IV deficiency

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. In a Dutch non-consanguineous patient having mitochondrial encephalomyopathy with complex I and complex IV deficiency, whole exome sequencing revealed two compound heterozygous variants in SLIRP. SLIRP gene encodes a stem-loop RNA-binding protein that regulates mitochondrial RNA expression and oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS). A frameshift and a deep-intronic splicing variant reduced the amount of functional wild-type SLIRP RNA to 5%. Consequently, in patient fibroblasts, MT-ND1, MT-ND6, and MT-CO1 expression was reduced. Lentiviral transduction of wild-type SLIRP cDNA in patient fibroblasts increased MT-ND1, MT-ND6, and MT-CO1 expression (2.5–7.2-fold), whereas mutant cDNAs did not. A fourfold decrease of citrate synthase versus total protein ratio in patient fibroblasts indicated that the resulting reduced mitochondrial mass caused the OXPHOS deficiency. Transduction with wild-type SLIRP cDNA led to a 2.4-fold increase of this ratio and partly restored OXPHOS activity. This confirmed causality of the SLIRP variants. In conclusion, we report SLIRP variants as a novel cause of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy with OXPHOS deficiency.
ScienceNature.com

The relationship between serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels and the severity of COVID-19 disease and its mortality

Supplemental vitamin D can reduce the risk and mortality of viral pneumonia. The relationship between 25 hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH)D] levels and the severity and mortality of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was evaluated. In this cross-sectional study, the admitted patients with COVID-19 were categorized as mild, moderate, severe, and critical based on clinical and radiologic characteristics. Calcium, phosphorus, albumin, creatinine, and serum 25(OH)D were measured and their correlation with the severity of disease and mortality were analyzed. During 2 months, 508 patients (442 patients in general wards and 66 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU)) were included. The participants were 56 ± 17 years old (52% male, 37% with comorbidity). Concerning severity, 13%, 42%, 36%, and 9% had mild, moderate, severe, and critical diseases, respectively. The mortality rate was 10.8%. Admission to ICU, severity of disease and mortality decreased significantly across quartiles of 25(OH)D. According to multivariate logistic regression analysis, disease mortality had a positive correlation with age and had a negative correlation with the serum level of 25(OH)D, calcium, and albumin. In hospitalized patients with COVID-19, low 25(OH)D was associated with severe disease and increased ICU admission and mortality rate.
ScienceNature.com

Simple indictor of increased blood culture contamination rate by detection of coagulase-negative staphylococci

Coagulase-negative staphylococci (CoNS) are the most frequent contaminating bacteria; therefore, we aimed to investigate an indicator of CoNS to predict the increase in blood culture contamination rate (ConR). We performed a retrospective study of selected patients, who underwent blood culture testing. Contamination was defined as the presence of either one of two or more sets of skin-resident bacteria, except for cases with a low likelihood of contamination based on clinical aspects. We calculated the monthly ConR [(total number of contaminated cases per month)/(total number of blood culture sets collected per month) × 100] and analysed the ConR prediction ability using the following four indicators: the number of CoNS-positive sets of blood cultures, cases with at least one CoNS-positive blood culture set, cases with only one CoNS-positive blood culture set, and cases of contamination by CoNS. Cases with CoNS-positive blood cultures correlated with ConR (r = 0.85). Although the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve for the number of cases with ConR ≥ 2.5 differed significantly from that of the number of cases contaminated by CoNS, the negative predictive value was high, reaching up to 95.5% (95% confidential interval 87.3–99.1). The number of CoNS-positive cases could help predict an increase in ConR ≥ 2.5.
ScienceNature.com

Targeting SARS-CoV-2 receptor-binding domain to cells expressing CD40 improves protection to infection in convalescent macaques

Achieving sufficient worldwide vaccination coverage against SARS-CoV-2 will require additional approaches to currently approved viral vector and mRNA vaccines. Subunit vaccines may have distinct advantages when immunizing vulnerable individuals, children and pregnant women. Here, we present a new generation of subunit vaccines targeting viral antigens to CD40-expressing antigen-presenting cells. We demonstrate that targeting the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to CD40 (αCD40.RBD) induces significant levels of specific T and B cells, with long-term memory phenotypes, in a humanized mouse model. Additionally, we demonstrate that a single dose of the αCD40.RBD vaccine, injected without adjuvant, is sufficient to boost a rapid increase in neutralizing antibodies in convalescent non-human primates (NHPs) exposed six months previously to SARS-CoV-2. Vaccine-elicited antibodies cross-neutralize different SARS-CoV-2 variants, including D614G, B1.1.7 and to a lesser extent B1.351. Such vaccination significantly improves protection against a new high-dose virulent challenge versus that in non-vaccinated convalescent animals.
Nature.com

Lanoconazole-loaded emulsion stabilized with cellulose nanocrystals decorated with polyphosphoesters reduced inflammatory edema in a mouse model

Efficient topical delivery of antifungal drugs, such as lanoconazole (LCZ), is challenging due to the limited water solubility and required prolonged duration of treatment. In this study, LCZ-loaded emulsions stabilized with cellulose nanocrystals grafted with polyphosphoesters (LCZ-loaded CP-PEs) were developed to enhance the anti-inflammatory efficacy of LCZ on skin. A high drug-loading efficiency (>80%) of LCZ in CP-PEs with a small mean droplet size of 1.0–1.5 μm was achieved. The sustained release of LCZ and superior skin permeation of the LCZ-loaded CP-PEs, likely due to the excellent stability and rigidity of oil droplets, assured prolonged local action. In addition, the excellent anti-inflammatory efficacy of the LCZ-loaded CP-PEs was clarified using a mouse ear model of 12-O-tetradecanoylphorbol-13-acetate (TPA)-induced inflammation. Treatment with the LCZ-loaded CP-PEs significantly reduced auricular thickness compared to treatments with a commercial ointment and control solution containing LCZ. These results suggest that LCZ-loaded CP-PEs are a promising alternative for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases, such as tinea pedis.
WildlifeNature.com

Multiple strain analysis of Streptomyces species from Philippine marine sediments reveals intraspecies heterogeneity in antibiotic activities

The marine ecosystem has become the hotspot for finding antibiotic-producing actinomycetes across the globe. Although marine-derived actinomycetes display strain-level genomic and chemodiversity, it is unclear whether functional traits, i.e., antibiotic activity, vary in near-identical Streptomyces species. Here, we report culture-dependent isolation, antibiotic activity, phylogeny, biodiversity, abundance, and distribution of Streptomyces isolated from marine sediments across the west-central Philippines. Out of 2212 marine sediment-derived actinomycete strains isolated from 11 geographical sites, 92 strains exhibited antibacterial activities against multidrug-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Escherichia coli. The 16S rRNA and rpoB gene sequence analyses confirmed that antibiotic-producing strains belong to the genus Streptomyces, highlighting Streptomyces parvulus as the most dominant species and three possible new species. Antibiotic-producing Streptomyces strains were highly diverse in Southern Antique, and species diversity increase with marine sediment depth. Multiple strains with near-identical 16S rRNA and rpoB gene sequences displayed varying strength of antibiotic activities. The genotyping of PKS and NRPS genes revealed that closely related antibiotic-producing strains have similar BGC domains supported by their close phylogenetic proximity. These findings collectively suggest Streptomyces' intraspecies adaptive characteristics in distinct ecological niches that resulted in outcompeting other bacteria through differential antibiotic production.
ScienceNature.com

Processive dynamics of the usher assembly platform during uropathogenic Escherichia coli P pilus biogenesis

Uropathogenic Escherichia coli assemble surface structures termed pili or fimbriae to initiate infection of the urinary tract. P pili facilitate bacterial colonization of the kidney and pyelonephritis. P pili are assembled through the conserved chaperone-usher pathway. Much of the structural and functional understanding of the chaperone-usher pathway has been gained through investigations of type 1 pili, which promote binding to the bladder and cystitis. In contrast, the structural basis for P pilus biogenesis at the usher has remained elusive. This is in part due to the flexible and variable-length P pilus tip fiber, creating structural heterogeneity, and difficulties isolating stable P pilus assembly intermediates. Here, we circumvent these hindrances and determine cryo-electron microscopy structures of the activated PapC usher in the process of secreting two- and three-subunit P pilus assembly intermediates, revealing processive steps in P pilus biogenesis and capturing new conformational dynamics of the usher assembly machine.
WildlifeNature.com

Expression of a human cDNA in moss results in spliced mRNAs and fragmentary protein isoforms

Production of biopharmaceuticals relies on the expression of mammalian cDNAs in host organisms. Here we show that the expression of a human cDNA in the moss Physcomitrium patens generates the expected full-length and four additional transcripts due to unexpected splicing. This mRNA splicing results in non-functional protein isoforms, cellular misallocation of the proteins and low product yields. We integrated these results together with the results of our analysis of all 32,926 protein-encoding Physcomitrella genes and their 87,533 annotated transcripts in a web application, physCO, for automatized optimization. A thus optimized cDNA results in about twelve times more protein, which correctly localizes to the ER. An analysis of codon preferences of different production hosts suggests that similar effects occur also in non-plant hosts. We anticipate that the use of our methodology will prevent so far undetected mRNA heterosplicing resulting in maximized functional protein amounts for basic biology and biotechnology.
HealthNature.com

LIX1-like protein drives hepatic stellate cell activation to promote liver fibrosis by regulation of chemokine mRNA stability

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 319 (2021) Cite this article. Hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) play a key role in the fibrotic response, thus inactivating activated HSC could be a potential therapy for fibrosis.1,2 CCL20 expressed by HSCs and macrophages, may serve as a mediator of inflammation and fibrosis.3 LIX1L is a putative RNA-binding protein (RBP) that may play an important role in post-transcriptional gene regulation.4 However, the biological function of LIX1L in liver fibrosis remains unclear, we therefore aimed to characterize its functions in HSC activation and liver fibrosis.
ScienceNature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection initiates interleukin-17-enriched transcriptional response in different cells from multiple organs

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection has emerged as a pandemic. Paucity of information concerning the virus and therapeutic interventions have made SARS-CoV-2 infection a genuine threat to global public health. Therefore, there is a growing need for understanding the molecular mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 infection at cellular level. To address this, we undertook a systems biology approach by analyzing publicly available RNA-seq datasets of SARS-CoV-2 infection of different cells and compared with other lung pathogenic infections. Our study identified several key genes and pathways uniquely associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection. Genes such as interleukin (IL)-6, CXCL8, CCL20, CXCL1 and CXCL3 were upregulated, which in particular regulate the cytokine storm and IL-17 signaling pathway. Of note, SARS-CoV-2 infection strongly activated IL-17 signaling pathway compared with other respiratory viruses. Additionally, this transcriptomic signature was also analyzed to predict potential drug repurposing and small molecule inhibitors. In conclusion, our comprehensive data analysis identifies key molecular pathways to reveal underlying pathological etiology and potential therapeutic targets in SARS-CoV-2 infection.
ScienceNature.com

Nanopore electro-osmotic trap for the label-free study of single proteins and their conformations

Many strategies have been pursued to trap and monitor single proteins over time to detect the molecular mechanisms of these essential nanomachines. Single-protein sensing with nanopores is particularly attractive because it allows label-free high-bandwidth detection on the basis of ion currents. Here we present the nanopore electro-osmotic trap (NEOtrap) that allows trapping and observing single proteins for hours with submillisecond time resolution. The NEOtrap is formed by docking a DNA-origami sphere onto a passivated solid-state nanopore, which seals off a nanocavity of a user-defined size and creates an electro-osmotic flow that traps nearby particles irrespective of their charge. We demonstrate the NEOtrap’s ability to sensitively distinguish proteins on the basis of size and shape, and discriminate between nucleotide-dependent protein conformations, as exemplified by the chaperone protein Hsp90. Given the experimental simplicity and capacity for label-free single-protein detection over the broad bio-relevant time range, the NEOtrap opens new avenues to study the molecular kinetics underlying protein function.
ScienceNature.com

Engineered whole cut meat-like tissue by the assembly of cell fibers using tendon-gel integrated bioprinting

With the current interest in cultured meat, mammalian cell-based meat has mostly been unstructured. There is thus still a high demand for artificial steak-like meat. We demonstrate in vitro construction of engineered steak-like tissue assembled of three types of bovine cell fibers (muscle, fat, and vessel). Because actual meat is an aligned assembly of the fibers connected to the tendon for the actions of contraction and relaxation, tendon-gel integrated bioprinting was developed to construct tendon-like gels. In this study, a total of 72 fibers comprising 42 muscles, 28 adipose tissues, and 2 blood capillaries were constructed by tendon-gel integrated bioprinting and manually assembled to fabricate steak-like meat with a diameter of 5 mm and a length of 10 mm inspired by a meat cut. The developed tendon-gel integrated bioprinting here could be a promising technology for the fabrication of the desired types of steak-like cultured meats.
CancerNature.com

Identification of de novo EP300 and PLAU variants in a patient with Rubinstein–Taybi syndrome-related arterial vasculopathy and skeletal anomaly

Rubinstein–Taybi syndrome (RSTS) is a human genetic disorder characterized by distinctive craniofacial features, broad thumbs and halluces, and intellectual disability. Mutations in the CREB binding protein (CREBBP) and E1A binding protein p300 (EP300) are the known causes of RSTS disease. EP300 regulates transcription via chromatin remodeling and plays an important role in cell proliferation and differentiation. Plasminogen activator, urokinase (PLAU) encodes a serine protease that converts plasminogen to plasmin and is involved in several biological processes such as the proteolysis of extracellular matrix-remodeling proteins and the promotion of vascular permeability and angiogenesis. Recently, we discovered a patient who presented with RSTS-related skeletal anomaly and peripheral arterial vasculopathy. To investigate the genetic cause of the disease, we performed trio whole genome sequencing of the genomic DNA from the proband and the proband’s parents. We identified two de novo variants coined c.1760T>G (p.Leu587Arg) and c.664G>A (p.Ala222Thr) in EP300 and PLAU, respectively. Furthermore, functional loss of EP300a and PLAUb in zebrafish synergistically affected the intersegmental vessel formation and resulted in the vascular occlusion phenotype. Therefore, we hypothesize that the de novo EP300 variant may have caused RSTS, while both the identified EP300 and PLAU variants may have contributed to the patient’s vascular phenotype.
ChemistryNature.com

Biosynthesis of spinel nickel ferrite nanowhiskers and their biomedical applications

Greener methods for the synthesis of various nanostructures with well-organized characteristics and biomedical applicability have demonstrated several advantages, including simplicity, low toxicity, cost-effectiveness, and eco-friendliness. Spinel nickel ferrite (NiFe2O4) nanowhiskers with rod-like structures were synthesized using a simple and green method; these nanostructures were evaluated by X-ray diffraction analysis, transmission electron microscopy, scanning electron microscopy, and X-ray energy diffraction spectroscopy. Additionally, the prepared nanowhiskers could significantly reduce the survival of Leishmania major promastigotes, at a concentration of 500 μg/mL; the survival of promastigotes was reduced to ≃ 26%. According to the results obtained from MTT test (in vitro), it can be proposed that further studies should be conducted to evaluate anti-leishmaniasis activity of these types of nanowhiskers in animal models.
HealthNature.com

Etiological and epidemiological features of acute respiratory infections in China

Nationwide prospective surveillance of all-age patients with acute respiratory infections was conducted in China between 2009‒2019. Here we report the etiological and epidemiological features of the 231,107 eligible patients enrolled in this analysis. Children <5 years old and school-age children have the highest viral positivity rate (46.9%) and bacterial positivity rate (30.9%). Influenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus and human rhinovirus are the three leading viral pathogens with proportions of 28.5%, 16.8% and 16.7%, and Streptococcus pneumoniae, Mycoplasma pneumoniae and Klebsiella pneumoniae are the three leading bacterial pathogens (29.9%, 18.6% and 15.8%). Negative interactions between viruses and positive interactions between viral and bacterial pathogens are common. A Join-Point analysis reveals the age-specific positivity rate and how this varied for individual pathogens. These data indicate that differential priorities for diagnosis, prevention and control should be highlighted in terms of acute respiratory tract infection patients’ demography, geographic locations and season of illness in China.
ScienceNature.com

Modulation of Toll-like receptor 1 intracellular domain structure and activity by Zn ions

Toll-like receptors (TLRs) play an important role in the innate immune response. While a lot is known about the structures of their extracellular parts, many questions are still left unanswered, when the structural basis of TLR activation is analyzed for the TLR intracellular domains. Here we report the structure and dynamics of TLR1 toll-interleukin like (TIR) cytoplasmic domain in crystal and in solution. We found that the TLR1-TIR domain is capable of specific binding of Zn with nanomolar affinity. Interactions with Zn are mediated by cysteine residues 667 and 686 and C667 is essential for the Zn binding. Potential structures of the TLR1-TIR/Zn complex were predicted in silico. Using the functional assays for the heterodimeric TLR1/2 receptor, we found that both Zn addition and Zn depletion affect the activity of TLR1, and C667A mutation disrupts the receptor activity. Analysis of C667 position in the TLR1 structure and possible effects of C667A mutation, suggests that zinc-binding ability of TLR1-TIR domain is critical for the receptor activation.
ScienceNature.com

Neutralization of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant after heterologous and homologous BNT162b2 or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, divergent variants of concern (VoCs) of SARS-CoV-2 have evolved and become the most prevalent SARS-CoV-2 variants in distinct locations at different times. Currently, the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) dominates infection events in large parts of the world. Immunization campaigns, however, still use SARS-CoV-2 vaccines based on the spike (S) protein of the original Wuhan virus.
ScienceNature.com

Nonlinear shifts in infectious rust disease due to climate change

Range shifts of infectious plant disease are expected under climate change. As plant diseases move, emergent abiotic-biotic interactions are predicted to modify their distributions, leading to unexpected changes in disease risk. Evidence of these complex range shifts due to climate change, however, remains largely speculative. Here, we combine a long-term study of the infectious tree disease, white pine blister rust, with a six-year field assessment of drought-disease interactions in the southern Sierra Nevada. We find that climate change between 1996 and 2016 moved the climate optimum of the disease into higher elevations. The nonlinear climate change-disease relationship contributed to an estimated 5.5 (4.4–6.6) percentage points (p.p.) decline in disease prevalence in arid regions and an estimated 6.8 (5.8–7.9) p.p. increase in colder regions. Though climate change likely expanded the suitable area for blister rust by 777.9 (1.0–1392.9) km2 into previously inhospitable regions, the combination of host-pathogen and drought-disease interactions contributed to a substantial decrease (32.79%) in mean disease prevalence between surveys. Specifically, declining alternate host abundance suppressed infection probabilities at high elevations, even as climatic conditions became more suitable. Further, drought-disease interactions varied in strength and direction across an aridity gradient—likely decreasing infection risk at low elevations while simultaneously increasing infection risk at high elevations. These results highlight the critical role of aridity in modifying host-pathogen-drought interactions. Variation in aridity across topographic gradients can strongly mediate plant disease range shifts in response to climate change.

