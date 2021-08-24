In-silico design of envelope based multi-epitope vaccine candidate against Kyasanur forest disease virus
Kyasanur forest disease virus (KFDV) causing tick-borne hemorrhagic fever which was earlier endemic to western Ghats, southern India, it is now encroaching into new geographic regions, but there is no approved medicine or effective vaccine against this deadly disease. In this study, we did in-silico design of multi-epitope subunit vaccine for KFDV. B-cell and T-cell epitopes were predicted from conserved regions of KFDV envelope protein and two vaccine candidates (VC1 and VC2) were constructed, those were found to be non-allergic and possess good antigenic properties, also gives cross-protection against Alkhurma hemorrhagic fever virus. The 3D structures of vaccine candidates were built and validated. Docking analysis of vaccine candidates with toll-like receptor-2 (TLR-2) by Cluspro and PatchDock revealed strong affinity between VC1 and TLR2. Ligplot tool was identified the intermolecular hydrogen bonds between vaccine candidates and TLR-2, iMOD server confirmed the stability of the docking complexes. JCAT sever ensured cloning efficiency of both vaccine constructs and in-silico cloning into pET30a (+) vector by SnapGene showed successful translation of epitope region. IMMSIM server was identified increased immunological responses. Finally, multi-epitope vaccine candidates were designed and validated their efficiency, it may pave the way for up-coming vaccine and diagnostic kit development.www.nature.com
