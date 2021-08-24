Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Cas9-derived peptides presented by MHC Class II that elicit proliferation of CD4 T-cells

By Vijaya L. Simhadri
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRISPR–Cas9 mediated genome editing offers unprecedented opportunities for treating human diseases. There are several reports that demonstrate pre-existing immune responses to Cas9 which may have implications for clinical development of CRISPR-Cas9 mediated gene therapy. Here we use 209 overlapping peptides that span the entire sequence of Staphylococcus aureus Cas9 (SaCas9) and human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from a cohort of donors with a distribution of Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC) alleles comparable to that in the North American (NA) population to identify the immunodominant regions of the SaCas9 protein. We also use an MHC Associated Peptide Proteomics (MAPPs) assay to identify SaCas9 peptides presented by MHC Class II (MHC-II) proteins on dendritic cells. Using these two data sets we identify 22 SaCas9 peptides that are both presented by MHC-II proteins and stimulate CD4+ T-cells.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cd4#Res#Peptide#Mhc#Cas9 Derived Peptides#Mhc Class Ii#Crispr Cas9#Mhc Ii#Anti Cas9#Fda#Dcs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Related
ScienceNature.com

Tau K321/K353 pseudoacetylation within KXGS motifs regulates tau–microtubule interactions and inhibits aggregation

Alzheimer’s disease is the leading cause of dementia and a defining hallmark is the progressive brain deposition of tau aggregates. The insidious accumulation of brain tau inclusions is also involved in a group of neurodegenerative diseases termed frontotemporal dementias. In all of these disorders, tau aggregates are enriched in post-translational modifications including acetylation, which has recently been identified at multiple sites. While most evidence suggest that tau acetylation is detrimental and promotes tau aggregation, a few studies support that tau acetylation within the KXGS motif can be protective and inhibit tau aggregation. To model site-specific acetylation at K259, K290, K321, and K353, acetylmimetics were created by mutating lysine to glutamine residues, which approximates size and charge of acetylation. HEK293T cells were transfected to express wild type tau, tau pathogenic mutations (P301L and P301L/S320F) or tau acetylmimetics and assessed by cell-based assays for microtubule binding and tau aggregation. Acetylmimetics within the KXGS motif (K259Q, K290Q, K321Q, K353Q) leads to significant decreased tau–microtubule interactions. Acetylmimetics K321Q and K353Q within the context of the pathogenic P301L tau mutation strongly inhibited prion-like seeded aggregation. This protective effect was confirmed to decrease intrinsic aggregation of P301L/S320F tau double mutation. Surprisingly, K321Q and K353Q acetylmimetics altered the conformational structure of P301L/S320F tau to extensively impair Thioflavin S binding. Site-specific acetylation of tau at K321 and K353 could represent a natural protective mechanism against tau aggregation and could be a potential therapeutic target.
ScienceNature.com

Structural insights into ligand recognition and activation of the melanocortin-4 receptor

Melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) plays a central role in the regulation of energy homeostasis. Its high sequence similarity to other MC receptor family members, low agonist selectivity and the lack of structural information concerning MC4R-specific activation have hampered the development of MC4R-seletive therapeutics to treat obesity. Here, we report four high-resolution structures of full-length MC4R in complex with the heterotrimeric Gs protein stimulated by the endogenous peptide ligand α-MSH, FDA-approved drugs afamelanotide (Scenesse™) and bremelanotide (Vyleesi™), and a selective small-molecule ligand THIQ, respectively. Together with pharmacological studies, our results reveal the conserved binding mode of peptidic agonists, the distinctive molecular details of small-molecule agonist recognition underlying receptor subtype selectivity, and a distinct activation mechanism for MC4R, thereby offering new insights into G protein coupling. Our work may facilitate the discovery of selective therapeutic agents targeting MC4R.
WorkoutsNature.com

Skeletal muscle is associated with exercise tolerance evaluated by cardiopulmonary exercise testing in Japanese patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Decreasing exercise tolerance is one of the key features related to a poor prognosis in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET) is useful for evaluating exercise tolerance. The present study was performed to clarify the correlation between exercise tolerance and clinical parameters, focusing especially on the cross-sectional area (CSA) of skeletal muscle. The present study investigated 69 patients with COPD who underwent CPET. The correlations between oxygen uptake (\({{\dot{\text{V}} \text{O}}}_{2}\)) at peak exercise and clinical parameters of COPD, including skeletal muscle area measured using single-section axial computed tomography (CT), were evaluated. The COPD assessment test score (ρ = − 0.35, p = 0.02) was weakly correlated with \({{\dot{\text{V}} \text{O}}}_{2}\) at peak exercise. In addition, forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) (ρ = 0.39, p = 0.0009), FEV1/forced vital capacity (ρ = 0.33, p = 0.006), and the CSA of the pectoralis muscles (PMs) (ρ = 0.36, p = 0.007) and erector spinae muscles (ECMs) (ρ = 0.39, p = 0.003) were correlated with \({{\dot{\text{V}} \text{O}}}_{2}\) at peak exercise. Multivariate analysis adjusted by age and FEV1 indicated that PMCSA was weakly correlated after adjustment (β value [95% confidence interval] 0.175 [0.03–0.319], p = 0.02). In addition, ECMCSA tended to be correlated, but not significantly after adjustment (0.192 [− 0.001–0.385] p = 0.052). The COPD assessment test, FEV1, FEV1/FVC, PMCSA, and ECMCSA were significantly correlated with \({{\dot{\text{V}} \text{O}}}_{2}\) at peak exercise.
CancerNature.com

Intrinsic activation of β-catenin signaling by CRISPR/Cas9-mediated exon skipping contributes to immune evasion in hepatocellular carcinoma

Comprehensive analysis of clinical samples has recently identified molecular and immunological classification of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), and the CTNNB1 (β-catenin)-mutated subtype exhibits distinctive characteristics of immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. For clarifying the molecular mechanisms, we first established human and mouse HCC cells with exon 3 skipping of β-catenin, which promoted nuclear translocation and activated the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway, by using newly developed multiplex CRISPR/Cas9-based genome engineering system. Gene set enrichment analysis indicated downregulation of immune-associated gene sets in the HCC cells with activated β-catenin signaling. Comparative analysis of gene expression profiles between HCC cells harboring wild-type and exon 3 skipping β-catenin elucidated that the expression levels of four cytokines were commonly decreased in human and mouse β-catenin-mutated HCC cells. Public exome and transcriptome data of 373 human HCC samples showed significant downregulation of two candidate cytokine genes, CCL20 and CXCL2, in HCC tumors with β-catenin hotspot mutations. T cell killing assays and immunohistochemical analysis of grafted tumor tissues demonstrated that the mouse Ctnnb1Δex3 HCC cells evaded immunosurveillance. Taken together, this study discovered that cytokine controlled by β-catenin signaling activation could contribute to immune evasion, and provided novel insights into cancer immunotherapy for the β-catenin-mutated HCC subtype.
ScienceNature.com

Looking for pathways related to COVID-19: confirmation of pathogenic mechanisms by SARS-CoV-2–host interactome

In the last months, many studies have clearly described several mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2 infection at cell and tissue level, but the mechanisms of interaction between host and SARS-CoV-2, determining the grade of COVID-19 severity, are still unknown. We provide a network analysis on protein–protein interactions (PPI) between viral and host proteins to better identify host biological responses, induced by both whole proteome of SARS-CoV-2 and specific viral proteins. A host-virus interactome was inferred, applying an explorative algorithm (Random Walk with Restart, RWR) triggered by 28 proteins of SARS-CoV-2. The analysis of PPI allowed to estimate the distribution of SARS-CoV-2 proteins in the host cell. Interactome built around one single viral protein allowed to define a different response, underlining as ORF8 and ORF3a modulated cardiovascular diseases and pro-inflammatory pathways, respectively. Finally, the network-based approach highlighted a possible direct action of ORF3a and NS7b to enhancing Bradykinin Storm. This network-based representation of SARS-CoV-2 infection could be a framework for pathogenic evaluation of specific clinical outcomes. We identified possible host responses induced by specific proteins of SARS-CoV-2, underlining the important role of specific viral accessory proteins in pathogenic phenotypes of severe COVID-19 patients.
CancerNature.com

YBX1 mediates translation of oncogenic transcripts to control cell competition in AML

Persistence of malignant clones is a major determinant of adverse outcome in patients with hematologic malignancies. Despite the fact that the majority of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) achieve complete remission after chemotherapy, a large proportion of them relapse as a result of residual malignant cells. These persistent clones have a competitive advantage and can re-establish disease. Therefore, targeting strategies that specifically diminish cell competition of malignant cells while leaving normal cells unaffected are clearly warranted. Recently, our group identified YBX1 as a mediator of disease persistence in JAK2-mutated myeloproliferative neoplasms. The role of YBX1 in AML, however, remained so far elusive. Here, inactivation of YBX1 confirms its role as an essential driver of leukemia development and maintenance. We identify its ability to amplify the translation of oncogenic transcripts, including MYC, by recruitment to polysomal chains. Genetic inactivation of YBX1 disrupts this regulatory circuit and displaces oncogenic drivers from polysomes, with subsequent depletion of protein levels. As a consequence, leukemia cells show reduced proliferation and are out-competed in vitro and in vivo, while normal cells remain largely unaffected. Collectively, these data establish YBX1 as a specific dependency and therapeutic target in AML that is essential for oncogenic protein expression.
CancerNature.com

SRT1720 inhibits the growth of bladder cancer in organoids and murine models through the SIRT1-HIF axis

There are unmet clinical needs for novel therapeutic targets and drugs for bladder cancer. Majority of previous work relied on limited bladder cancer cell lines, which could not well represent the tumor heterogeneity and pathology of this disease. Recently, it has been shown that cancer organoids can recapitulate pathological and molecular properties of bladder cancer. Here, we report, by our knowledge, the first bladder cancer organoid-based small molecule screening for epigenetic drugs. We found that SRT1720, a Sirtuin 1 (SIRT1) activator, significantly inhibits the growth of both mouse and human bladder cancer organoids. And it also restrains the development of mouse in situ bladder cancer and human PDX bladder cancer. Mutation of Sirt1 promotes the growth of cancer organoids and decreases their sensitivity to SRT1720, which validate Sirt1 as the target of SRT1720 in bladder cancer. Mechanistically, SRT1720 treatment represses the hypoxia pathway through deacetylating HIF1α by activating Sirt1. Genetic or pharmaceutic inhibitions of HIF mimic the anti-tumor effect of SRT1720. Furthermore, the SIRT1-repressed gene signature is associated with the hypoxia target gene signature and poor prognosis in human bladder cancers. Thus, our study demonstrates the power of cancer organoid-based drug discovery and, in principle, identifies SRT1720 as a new treatment for bladder cancer.
ScienceNature.com

A molecular test based on RT-LAMP for rapid, sensitive and inexpensive colorimetric detection of SARS-CoV-2 in clinical samples

Until there is an effective implementation of COVID-19 vaccination program, a robust testing strategy, along with prevention measures, will continue to be the most viable way to control disease spread. Such a strategy should rely on disparate diagnostic tests to prevent a slowdown in testing due to lack of materials and reagents imposed by supply chain problems, which happened at the beginning of the pandemic. In this study, we have established a single-tube test based on RT-LAMP that enables the visual detection of less than 100 viral genome copies of SARS-CoV-2 within 30 min. We benchmarked the assay against the gold standard test for COVID-19 diagnosis, RT-PCR, using 177 nasopharyngeal RNA samples. For viral loads above 100 copies, the RT-LAMP assay had a sensitivity of 100% and a specificity of 96.1%. Additionally, we set up a RNA extraction-free RT-LAMP test capable of detecting SARS-CoV-2 directly from saliva samples, albeit with lower sensitivity. The saliva was self-collected and the collection tube remained closed until inactivation, thereby ensuring the protection of the testing personnel. As expected, RNA extraction from saliva samples increased the sensitivity of the test. To lower the costs associated with RNA extraction, we performed this step using an alternative protocol that uses plasmid DNA extraction columns. We also produced the enzymes needed for the assay and established an in-house-made RT-LAMP test independent of specific distribution channels. Finally, we developed a new colorimetric method that allowed the detection of LAMP products by the visualization of an evident color shift, regardless of the reaction pH.
ScienceNature.com

Phospholipase D2 is a positive regulator of sirtuin 1 and modulates p53-mediated apoptosis via sirtuin 1

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Sirtuin 1 (SIRT1) is a nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide-dependent histone deacetylase that plays diverse physiological roles. However, little is known about the regulation of SIRT1 activity. Here, we show that phospholipase D2 (PLD2), but not PLD1, selectively interacts with SIRT1 and increases the deacetylase activity of SIRT1. PLD2 does not interact with the other isozymes of SIRT (SIRT2–7). Two leucine residues in the LXXLL motif (L173 and L174) in the phox domain of PLD2 interact with the region essential for SIRT1 activity. PLD2 stimulates the SIRT1-mediated deacetylation of p53 independent of its lipase activity. In our study, mutagenesis of the LXXLL motif suppressed the interaction of PLD2 with SIRT1 and inhibited SIRT1-mediated p53 deacetylation and p53-induced transactivation of proapoptotic genes. Ultimately, overexpression of wild-type PLD2 but not that of LXXLL-mutant PLD2 protected cells against etoposide-induced apoptosis. Moreover, PLD2 did not protect against apoptosis induced by SIRT1 depletion under genotoxic stress. Collectively, our results suggest that PLD2 is a positive regulator of SIRT1 and modulates p53-mediated apoptosis via SIRT1.
HealthNature.com

Retraction Note: Overexpression of miR-499-5p inhibits non-small cell lung cancer proliferation and metastasis by targeting VAV3

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep23100, published online 14 March 2016. Several of the figures presented in this paper appear to contain duplications that are not compliant with the digital image and standards policy of the journal, specifically:. There appears to be partial overlap of the actin panels presented in Figure...
CancerNature.com

Identification of de novo EP300 and PLAU variants in a patient with Rubinstein–Taybi syndrome-related arterial vasculopathy and skeletal anomaly

Rubinstein–Taybi syndrome (RSTS) is a human genetic disorder characterized by distinctive craniofacial features, broad thumbs and halluces, and intellectual disability. Mutations in the CREB binding protein (CREBBP) and E1A binding protein p300 (EP300) are the known causes of RSTS disease. EP300 regulates transcription via chromatin remodeling and plays an important role in cell proliferation and differentiation. Plasminogen activator, urokinase (PLAU) encodes a serine protease that converts plasminogen to plasmin and is involved in several biological processes such as the proteolysis of extracellular matrix-remodeling proteins and the promotion of vascular permeability and angiogenesis. Recently, we discovered a patient who presented with RSTS-related skeletal anomaly and peripheral arterial vasculopathy. To investigate the genetic cause of the disease, we performed trio whole genome sequencing of the genomic DNA from the proband and the proband’s parents. We identified two de novo variants coined c.1760T>G (p.Leu587Arg) and c.664G>A (p.Ala222Thr) in EP300 and PLAU, respectively. Furthermore, functional loss of EP300a and PLAUb in zebrafish synergistically affected the intersegmental vessel formation and resulted in the vascular occlusion phenotype. Therefore, we hypothesize that the de novo EP300 variant may have caused RSTS, while both the identified EP300 and PLAU variants may have contributed to the patient’s vascular phenotype.
CancerNature.com

Asymmetric binomial statistics explains organelle partitioning variance in cancer cell proliferation

Asymmetric inheritance of organelles and compounds between daughter cells is considered a hallmark for differentiation and rejuvenation in stem-like and cancer cells, as much as a mechanism for enhancing resistance in bacteria populations. In non-differentiating homogeneous cancer cells, asymmetric division is still poorly investigated. Here, we present a method based on the binomial partitioning process that allows the measurement of asymmetric organelle partitioning with multiple live cell markers without genetically mutating the cells. We demonstrate our method by measuring simultaneously the partitioning of three cellular elements, i.e., cytoplasm, membrane, and mitochondria in human Jurkat T-cells. We found that although cell cytoplasm is partitioned symmetrically, mitochondria and membrane lipids are asymmetrically partitioned between daughter cells. Moreover, we observe that mitochondria and membrane lipids present a stable positive correlation with cytoplasm, incompatibly with a binomial partition mechanism produced by two independent partitioning processes. Our experimental apparatus, combined with our theoretical framework, could be generalized to different cell kinds, providing a tool for understanding partitioning-driven biological processes.
Nature.com

Differential responses of chicken monocyte-derived dendritic cells infected with Salmonella Gallinarum and Salmonella Typhimurium

Salmonella enterica serovar Gallinarum is a host-restricted bacterial pathogen that causes a serious systemic disease exclusively in birds of all ages. Salmonella enterica serovar Typhimurium is a host-generalist serovar. Dendritic cells (DCs) are key antigen-presenting cells that play an important part in Salmonella host-restriction. We evaluated the differential response of chicken blood monocyte-derived dendritic cells (chMoDCs) exposed to S. Gallinarum or S. Typhimurium. S. Typhimurium was found to be more invasive while S. Gallinarum was more cytotoxic at the early phase of infection and later showed higher resistance against chMoDCs killing. S. Typhimurium promoted relatively higher upregulation of costimulatory and other immune function genes on chMoDCs in comparison to S. Gallinarum during early phase of infection (6 h) as analyzed by real-time PCR. Both Salmonella serovars strongly upregulated the proinflammatory transcripts, however, quantum was relatively narrower with S. Gallinarum. S. Typhimurium-infected chMoDCs promoted relatively higher proliferation of naïve T-cells in comparison to S. Gallinarum as assessed by mixed lymphocyte reaction. Our findings indicated that host restriction of S. Gallinarum to chicken is linked with its profound ability to interfere the DCs function. Present findings provide a valuable roadmap for future work aimed at improved vaccine strategies against this pathogen.
ScienceScience Now

A high-affinity human TCR-like antibody detects celiac disease gluten peptide–MHC complexes and inhibits T cell activation

Antibodies specific for peptides bound to human leukocyte antigen (HLA) molecules are valuable tools for studies of antigen presentation and may have therapeutic potential. Here, we generated human T cell receptor (TCR)–like antibodies toward the immunodominant signature gluten epitope DQ2.5-glia-α2 in celiac disease (CeD). Phage display selection combined with secondary targeted engineering was used to obtain highly specific antibodies with picomolar affinity. The crystal structure of a Fab fragment of the lead antibody 3.C11 in complex with HLA-DQ2.5:DQ2.5-glia-α2 revealed a binding geometry and interaction mode highly similar to prototypic TCRs specific for the same complex. Assessment of CeD biopsy material confirmed disease specificity and reinforced the notion that abundant plasma cells present antigen in the inflamed CeD gut. Furthermore, 3.C11 specifically inhibited activation and proliferation of gluten-specific CD4+ T cells in vitro and in HLA-DQ2.5 humanized mice, suggesting a potential for targeted intervention without compromising systemic immunity.
ScienceNature.com

Corneal graft rejection following COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 has affected >100 million with >2 million deaths worldwide. A number of effective mRNA-based [1] and viral vector-based vaccines [2] have been developed and deployed. However, as COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to induce strong immune responses [3], there remains a hypothetical concern whether the vaccine could increase the risk of transplant rejection in non-immunosuppressed patients. In this report, we highlight a case of acute corneal allograft rejection shortly after the administration of COVID-19 vaccine.
ScienceNature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection initiates interleukin-17-enriched transcriptional response in different cells from multiple organs

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection has emerged as a pandemic. Paucity of information concerning the virus and therapeutic interventions have made SARS-CoV-2 infection a genuine threat to global public health. Therefore, there is a growing need for understanding the molecular mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 infection at cellular level. To address this, we undertook a systems biology approach by analyzing publicly available RNA-seq datasets of SARS-CoV-2 infection of different cells and compared with other lung pathogenic infections. Our study identified several key genes and pathways uniquely associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection. Genes such as interleukin (IL)-6, CXCL8, CCL20, CXCL1 and CXCL3 were upregulated, which in particular regulate the cytokine storm and IL-17 signaling pathway. Of note, SARS-CoV-2 infection strongly activated IL-17 signaling pathway compared with other respiratory viruses. Additionally, this transcriptomic signature was also analyzed to predict potential drug repurposing and small molecule inhibitors. In conclusion, our comprehensive data analysis identifies key molecular pathways to reveal underlying pathological etiology and potential therapeutic targets in SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Public HealthNature.com

Co-infections observed in SARS-CoV-2 positive patients using a rapid diagnostic test

Rapid diagnostic tests are tools of paramount impact both for improving patient care and in antimicrobial management programs. Particularly in the case of respiratory infections, it is of great importance to quickly confirm/exclude the involvement of pathogens, be they bacteria or viruses, while obtaining information about the presence/absence of a genetic target of resistance to modulate antibiotic therapy. In this paper, we present our experiences with the use of the Biofire® FilmArray® Pneumonia Panel Plus (FAPP; bioMérieux; Marcy l’Etoile, France) to assess coinfection in COVID-19 patients. A total of 152 respiratory samples from consecutive patients were examined, and 93 (61%) were found to be FAPP positive, with the detection of bacteria and/or viruses. The patients were 93 males and 59 females with an average age of 65 years who were admitted to our hospital due to moderate/severe acute respiratory symptoms. Among the positive samples were 52 from sputum (SPU) and 41 from bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL). The most representative species was S. aureus (most isolates were mecA positive; 30/44, 62%), followed by gram-negative pathogens such as P. aeruginosa, K. pneumoniae, and A. baumannii. Evidence of a virus was rare. Cultures performed from BAL and SPU samples gave poor results. Most of the discrepant negative cultures were those in which FAPP detected pathogens with a microbial count ≤ 105 CFU/mL. H. influenzae was one of the most common pathogens lost by the conventional method. Despite the potential limitations of FAPP, which detects a defined number of pathogens, its advantages of rapid detection combined with predictive information regarding the antimicrobial resistance of pathogens through the detection of some relevant markers of resistance could be very useful for establishing empirical targeted therapy for the treatment of patients with respiratory failure. In the COVID era, we understand the importance of using antibiotics wisely to curb the phenomenon of antibiotic resistance.
CancerNature.com

Multi-omic profiling of peritoneal metastases in gastric cancer identifies molecular subtypes and therapeutic vulnerabilities

Peritoneal metastasis, a hallmark of incurable advanced gastric cancer (GC), presently has no curative therapy and its molecular features have not been examined extensively. Here we present a comprehensive multi-omic analysis of malignant ascitic fluid samples and their corresponding tumor cell lines from 98 patients, including whole-genome sequencing, RNA sequencing, DNA methylation and enhancer landscape. We identify a higher frequency of receptor tyrosine kinase and mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway alterations compared to primary GC; moreover, approximately half of the gene alterations are potentially treatable with targeted therapy. Our analyses also stratify ascites-disseminated GC into two distinct molecular subtypes: one displaying active super enhancers (SEs) at the ELF3, KLF5 and EHF loci, and a second subtype bearing transforming growth factor-β (TGF-β) pathway activation through SMAD3 SE activation and high expression of transcriptional enhancer factor TEF-1 (TEAD1). In the TGF-β subtype, inhibition of the TEAD pathway circumvents therapy resistance, suggesting a potential molecular-guided therapeutic strategy for this subtype of intractable GC.
ScienceNature.com

Crystal structure of the INTS3/INTS6 complex reveals the functional importance of INTS3 dimerization in DSB repair

SOSS1 is a single-stranded DNA (ssDNA)-binding protein complex that plays a critical role in double-strand DNA break (DSB) repair. SOSS1 consists of three subunits: INTS3, SOSSC, and hSSB1, with INTS3 serving as a scaffold to stabilize this complex. Moreover, the integrator complex subunit 6 (INTS6) participates in the DNA damage response through direct binding to INTS3, but how INTS3 interacts with INTS6, thereby impacting DSB repair, is not clear. Here, we determined the crystal structure of the C-terminus of INTS3 (INTS3c) in complex with the C-terminus of INTS6 (INTS6c) at a resolution of 2.4 Å. Structural analysis revealed that two INTS3c subunits dimerize and interact with INTS6c via conserved residues. Subsequent biochemical analyses confirmed that INTS3c forms a stable dimer and INTS3 dimerization is important for recognizing the longer ssDNA. Perturbation of INTS3c dimerization and disruption of the INTS3c/INTS6c interaction impair the DSB repair process. Altogether, these results unravel the underappreciated role of INTS3 dimerization and the molecular basis of INTS3/INTS6 interaction in DSB repair.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Ultrasonography findings in knee osteoarthritis: a prospective observational cross-sectional study of 100 patients

Worldwide, knee osteoarthritis (KOA) accounts for 2.2% of total years lived with disability. There is a low correlation between joint tissue damage and pain intensity. Periarticular structures may be involved and cannot be identified in X-rays. To describe the main ultrasonography (USG) changes in symptomatic patients with primary KOA; to correlate the number of USG findings with KOA severity assessed by Kellgren and Lawrence (K&L) radiological scores, with pain intensity measured by a visual analogue scale (VAS) and with functioning scores assessed with the Timed up and go test (TUG) and Western Ontario and McMaster Universities (WOMAC) questionnaire. 100 patients with primary symptomatic KOA were assessed with X-ray and USG. Quantitative and qualitative analyses were evaluated in a systematic manner. The most frequent findings were joint effusion, pes anserinus bursitis, quadriceps tendon enthesopathy, popliteal cyst, iliotibial band tendinitis and patellar tendinitis. Pearson’s correlation analysis demonstrated a significant moderate positive association between VAS scores and the number of USG findings (r = 0.36; p < 0.0001). The number of USG findings was different between K&L grades I and III (p = 0.041), I and IV (p < 0.001), and II and IV (p = 0.001, analysis of variance with Bonferroni correction). There was significant association between number of USG findings and TUG (r = 0.18; p = 0.014) and WOMAC scores for pain (r = 0.16; p < 0.029) and physical function domains (r = 0.16; p < 0.028). The most frequent USG finding was joint effusion. Periarticular structures should be explored as potential sources of pain and disability.

Comments / 0

Community Policy