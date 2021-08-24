Cas9-derived peptides presented by MHC Class II that elicit proliferation of CD4 T-cells
CRISPR–Cas9 mediated genome editing offers unprecedented opportunities for treating human diseases. There are several reports that demonstrate pre-existing immune responses to Cas9 which may have implications for clinical development of CRISPR-Cas9 mediated gene therapy. Here we use 209 overlapping peptides that span the entire sequence of Staphylococcus aureus Cas9 (SaCas9) and human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from a cohort of donors with a distribution of Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC) alleles comparable to that in the North American (NA) population to identify the immunodominant regions of the SaCas9 protein. We also use an MHC Associated Peptide Proteomics (MAPPs) assay to identify SaCas9 peptides presented by MHC Class II (MHC-II) proteins on dendritic cells. Using these two data sets we identify 22 SaCas9 peptides that are both presented by MHC-II proteins and stimulate CD4+ T-cells.www.nature.com
