50 Cent claps back at haters for commenting on his weight loss for a movie “nobody seen.”. Back in 2010, 50 went on a strict liquid diet for the movie “Things Fall Apart” and ran on the treadmill for 3 hours a day. He shared that the role was “tough” for him. “This time it was a lot tougher for me,” the mogul said. “I had to discipline myself not … to actually have myself be in the physical state to convey the energy I felt. It’s a passion project for me.”