Top 6 Paris locations for a stunning pre-wedding shoot

Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at the biggest stories of August 2021 that prove how celebrities are nothing like us… starting with Paris Hilton's extravagant wedding attire plans. Reality TV star and DJ Paris Hilton will soon be marrying venture capitalist Carter Reum and filming it for her upcoming Peacock series "Paris in Love." The nuptial celebrations will not only take place over the course of three days, she revealed in August, but will also feature a lot of wedding dresses. "It's gonna be like, a three-day affair. We have a lot happening," Paris told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" on Aug. 17. "Lots of dresses, probably 10," she told the host, adding, "I love outfit changes." Carter, on the other hand, will not be changing as many time as his bride. "He's not as high-maintenance as I am," Paris admitted. Paris and Carter — whom she refers to as her "Prince Charming" in her YouTube documentary, "This Is Paris" — were first linked in January 2020. They became engaged in February 2021.