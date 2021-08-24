Top 6 Paris locations for a stunning pre-wedding shoot
Comments (0) — It’s no secret that Paris is full of stunning locations, making it the picture perfect destination for a pre-wedding engagement shoot. Paris wedding plannerWonderstruck Events knows the city well and today shares her top scenic spots for spectacular photos. Owner Ariel can even arrange a bespoke pre-wedding photoshoot for you with a special limited-time planning package she is offering this fall (details at the end of the post).weddingsparrow.com
