Tulsa, OK

Three people dead after head-on crash on southbound Highway 169

By Shane Cutchall
KRMG
KRMG
 9 days ago
Highway 169 triple fatality. Three people are dead after a head-on collision on Highway 169 Monday night.

TULSA, Okla. — Two women and one man are dead after a head-on crash on southbound Highway 169 between the 81st and 91st Street exits around 10:15 p.m. Monday night.

Tulsa police say a woman driving a silver BMW got on southbound Highway 169 at 91st Street going the wrong direction and crashed into an oncoming car.

Lieutenant Darren Bristow says when officers got to the scene, EMSA was already there and one of the cars involved was on fire.

According to Lieutenant Bristow, a nurse, who was on her way to work, stopped to help pull two of the bodies out of one of the wrecked cars.

All southbound lanes on Highway 169 in the area were shutdown until around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning while police investigated.

Lieutenant Bristow says officers did not find any evidence of alcohol in either car, but a toxicology report is being conducted while the investigation is ongoing.

Police have not identified any of the victims involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

