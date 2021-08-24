9-year-old killed in Butler County crash Monday night

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP — A 9-year-old was killed in a crash in Butler County Monday night.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Eaton and West Taylor School Roads around 9:45 p.m. after hearing of a crash where multiple people were thrown from the vehicle, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the 9-year-old and a 14-year-old were thrown from a 2008 Dodge minivan when it did not stop for a stop sign at the intersection while traveling west on West Taylor School Road.

The minivan was hit in the passenger side by a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck that was headed south on Eaton Road.

The 9-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and the 14-year-old suffered severe injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

A 56-year-old woman who was driving the van was taken to Form Hamilton as well as another 15-year-old passenger. A fifth, male, passenger of the van declined treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck drove to Fort Hamilton for minor injuries.

At this time, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

