Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butler County, OH

9-year-old killed in Butler County crash Monday night

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTEgc_0bb4TYcv00

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP — A 9-year-old was killed in a crash in Butler County Monday night.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Eaton and West Taylor School Roads around 9:45 p.m. after hearing of a crash where multiple people were thrown from the vehicle, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the 9-year-old and a 14-year-old were thrown from a 2008 Dodge minivan when it did not stop for a stop sign at the intersection while traveling west on West Taylor School Road.

The minivan was hit in the passenger side by a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck that was headed south on Eaton Road.

The 9-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and the 14-year-old suffered severe injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

A 56-year-old woman who was driving the van was taken to Form Hamilton as well as another 15-year-old passenger. A fifth, male, passenger of the van declined treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck drove to Fort Hamilton for minor injuries.

At this time, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
39K+
Followers
60K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butler County, OH
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Butler County, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Butler County, OH
Crime & Safety
Butler County, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Accident#Dodge#Careflight#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Kettering, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Kettering Police Department prepares for block party

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department (KDP) will be hosting the Kettering Block Party for people of the community Thursday, Sept. 2. The block party will be held at Lincoln Park and Fraze Pavilion from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. >>1 hospitalized after shooting in Dayton Wednesday night; Police investigating.
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Dayton Police Department recruiting for summer 2022

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department (DPD) is looking for men and women to make up the 112th Police Recruit Class for the summer of 2022. >>Gas prices expected to rise following Ida, experts say. The application period for potential police recruits is open now and continues until Friday, Oct....

Comments / 0

Community Policy