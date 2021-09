Ant Anstead is opening up about his budding relationship with Oscar winner Renée Zellwegger. The Celebrity IOU star shares with E!'s Daily Pop that the two of them have grown fond of each other in their time together. "Look … everybody knows that Renée and I have become quite close, because we kept it secret for a while, and unfortunately some pictures were taken and put out there," Anstead told the Daily Pop hosts. The two reportedly began dating after working together on an episode of Celebrity: IOU. "It was a real pleasure to work with her," he added. "She's [a] super pro and she can weld."