Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Publisher Correction: Gut microbiome-mediated metabolism effects on immunity in rural and urban African populations

By Martin Stražar
Nature.com
 9 days ago

The original version of this Article incorrectly acknowledged Quirijn de Mast as a corresponding author instead of Ramnik J. Xavier. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Cambridge, MA, USA. Martin Stražar, Hera Vlamakis & Ramnik...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gut Microbiome#Metabolism#Cambridge University#African#Html#Broad Institute Of Mit#Hera Vlamakis#Harvard Medical School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Science
Related
ScienceMedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccine elicits antibodies in 90% taking immunosuppressants

COVID-19 vaccination elicited antibody responses in nearly nine out of 10 people with weakened immune systems, although their responses were only about one-third as strong as those mounted by healthy people, according to a study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The study, published Aug....
CancerNewswise

The Wistar Institute Recruits Vaccine Researcher Amelia Escolano, Ph.D., and Immunologist Nan Zhang, Ph.D., as Assistant Professors

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA — (Sept. 1, 2021) — The Wistar Institute, an international biomedical research leader in cancer, immunology and infectious diseases, welcomes Amelia Escolano, Ph.D., and Nan Zhang, Ph.D., as assistant professors. Escolano’s research focuses on the development of novel vaccine approaches against highly mutating viruses. She will join...
ScienceVanderbilt University News

Research Snapshot: Biomedical engineers demonstrate potential for the first clinically successful osteoarthritis drug

Post-traumatic osteoarthritis—caused by degraded cartilage that cushions the ends of bones in joints—occurs after a joint injury. With the knowledge that PTOA will lead to earlier onset and faster progression of osteoarthritis following an injury, researchers including Craig Duvall, Cornelius Vanderbilt Professor of Engineering, set out to develop a drug for the prevention of PTOA initiation and progression.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Structural basis for the structural dynamics of human mitochondrial chaperonin mHsp60

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-94236-y, published online 20 July 2021. In the original version of this Article Joseph Che-Yen Wang was incorrectly affiliated with ‘Department of Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry, 212 S. Hawthorne Dr., Bloomington, IN, 47405, USA’. In addition, Lingling Chen was incorrectly affiliated with ‘Department of Microbiology and Immunology, The Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine, 500 University Drive, Hershey, PA, 17033, USA’.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Gut Microbial Diversity Affects Systolic Blood Pressure via Flavonoid Metabolism

Plant pigments called flavonoids are found in berries, apples, pears, tea, chocolate, and red wine. Recent research published in the journal Hypertension claims food rich in flavonoids affect the microbial abundance and diversity in our guts, particularly of a class of microbes called Parabacteroides—one of the most predominant bacteria in human intestines. Parabacteroides, the study showed, mediate the systolic blood-pressure-lowering effect of flavonoids.
Worldoutbreaknewstoday.com

Israel natural immunity vs. vaccine-induced immunity study, Bangladesh mask study

Two studies looking at important topics related to COVID-19 were recently published that look at the effectiveness of natural immunity to SARS-CoV-2 and the effectiveness of masks, respectively. Israel natural immunity vs. vaccine-induced immunity study. A study by researchers from Tel Aviv conclude that natural immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infections is...
ScienceNature.com

Retraction Note: FABP4 contributes to renal interstitial fibrosis via mediating inflammation and lipid metabolism

Retraction Note to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-019-1610-5 published online 16 May 2019. The Editors-in-Chief have retracted this article because concerns have been raised regarding some of the figures. An investigation by the College of Pharmacy Dalian Medical University has established that during the course of revision, the bands of ACOX1 and ACADL in rats were repeatedly pasted in Fig. 3C. In the Oil Red O staining result of NFK-49F cells treated with/without LPS + siFABP4 in Fig. 4E, and immunofluorescence result of α-SMA and COL1A expressions in NRK-49F cells treated without LPS + siFABP4 in Fig. 4D, incorrect photos were provided due to file placement confusion. While the institutional investigation has not found evidence of misconduct, the Editors-in-Chief have found that, due to the errors, the findings are no longer reliable. The authors all agree with this retraction.
Sacramento, CAcaliforniahealthline.org

Microbiome Startups Promise to Improve Your Gut Health, but Is the Science Solid?

After Russell Jordan sent a stool sample through the mail to the microbiome company Viome, his idea of what he should eat shifted. The gym owner in Sacramento, California, had always consumed large quantities of leafy greens. But the results from the test — which sequenced and analyzed the microbes in a pea-sized stool sample — recommended he steer clear of spinach, kale and broccoli.
Sciencepharmacytimes.com

Investigational Microbiome Drug Safe, Effective in Patients With Recurrent C. Diff Infection

SER-109, an investigational, biologically derived microbiome therapeutic of purified Firmicute spores, showed efficacy in treating recurrent Clostridioides difficile (C. diff) infection (rCDI), according to a study published in Antimicrobial Stewardship & Healthcare Epidemiology. The treatment was also well-tolerated, with a similar safety profile to placebo, according to the investigators.1. “By...
Sciencespectrumnews.org

New library catalogs the human gut microbiome

A new online repository compiles information on the small molecules, or metabolites, produced by nearly 200 microorganisms that commonly inhabit the human gut. The resource, described in Nature in July, could help scientists characterize the outputs of gut microbiota in autistic people and explore how the intestinal flora might contribute to autism.
ScienceNature.com

The relationship between serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels and the severity of COVID-19 disease and its mortality

Supplemental vitamin D can reduce the risk and mortality of viral pneumonia. The relationship between 25 hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH)D] levels and the severity and mortality of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was evaluated. In this cross-sectional study, the admitted patients with COVID-19 were categorized as mild, moderate, severe, and critical based on clinical and radiologic characteristics. Calcium, phosphorus, albumin, creatinine, and serum 25(OH)D were measured and their correlation with the severity of disease and mortality were analyzed. During 2 months, 508 patients (442 patients in general wards and 66 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU)) were included. The participants were 56 ± 17 years old (52% male, 37% with comorbidity). Concerning severity, 13%, 42%, 36%, and 9% had mild, moderate, severe, and critical diseases, respectively. The mortality rate was 10.8%. Admission to ICU, severity of disease and mortality decreased significantly across quartiles of 25(OH)D. According to multivariate logistic regression analysis, disease mortality had a positive correlation with age and had a negative correlation with the serum level of 25(OH)D, calcium, and albumin. In hospitalized patients with COVID-19, low 25(OH)D was associated with severe disease and increased ICU admission and mortality rate.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Posterior subthalamic nucleus (PSTh) mediates innate fear-associated hypothermia in mice

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22914-6, published online 11 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained two errors in the Results section, in which the discussion of prior work published in reference 48 inaccurately referred to skin temperature, rather than tail temperature. The sentence ‘It has recently been reported...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Reducing effects of metabolic syndrome traits on atherosclerosis

The deleterious effects of metabolic and cardiovascular risk factors on arterial health can be reduced by increasing cardiorespiratory fitness in childhood, a new study suggests. The study also found that the traditional way of investigating whether excess body fat relates to poor arterial health may be insufficient in understanding the biology of disease, because better arterial health was associated with higher fat mass in children.
HealthNature.com

Metabolic adverse effects of off-label use of second-generation antipsychotics in the adult population: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Prescription rates of second-generation antipsychotics (SGAs) are rapidly increasing for non-indicated (i.e., off-label) usage. SGAs used for approved indications are associated with significant metabolic adverse effects, including weight gain. The objective of this systematic review and meta-analysis is to evaluate the metabolic adverse effects of SGA use for off-label management of psychiatric illnesses in the adult population. We performed a systematic database search to identify randomized controlled trials (RCTs) that reported on weight and other metabolic outcomes with off-label use of SGAs among adults. Thirty-eight RCTs met inclusion criteria for this review; 35 of these studies, with a total of 4930 patients, were included in the quantitative meta-analysis. Patients treated with olanzapine, risperidone, and quetiapine were more likely to report weight gain as a side effect and experience clinically significant (≥7%) weight gain compared to those treated with a placebo. Among studies that reported weight as a continuous outcome, olanzapine was associated with significantly greater weight gain across all disorders (mean difference (MD) = 3.24 kg, 95% CI: 2.57–3.90 p = 0.001, N = 12 studies). Similar trends were noted with quetiapine and risperidone. A meta-regression analysis revealed a positive dose-response association between olanzapine dose and weight gain (regression coefficient: 0.36, p = 0.001). This review demonstrates that off-label use of SGAs, and particularly olanzapine, is associated with significant weight gain among adult patients. Our findings are concerning given the widespread off-label use of SGAs. Further studies are required to better understand the effects of off-label SGA use on other metabolic parameters. The study was registered with the PROSPERO international database of prospectively registered systematic reviews (PROSPERO #143186).
ScienceScientist

Gut Microbiome May Help or Hinder Defenses Against SARS-CoV-2

When SARS-CoV-2 first began rampaging around the world, it was thought to primarily affect the respiratory system. It soon became clear that the virus had more far-reaching effects, including on the gastrointestinal system and its bacterial symbionts. This came as no surprise to Siew Ng, a gastroenterologist in the Center...
ScienceNature.com

The gut microbiome in feast and famine

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. Dietary fibre supports gut health and microbial ecology. Thus, characterizing the effects of inadequate fibre and intake of specific fibre formulations on the gut microbiome provides necessary information to move us towards diet–microbiome target treatments to support health. 1. El Kaoutari, A.,...
Fitnessnutraingredients-usa.com

Study reveals impact of exercise on gut microbiome

A new RCT has concluded that aerobic exercise at moderate intensity can affect gut bacteria composition of non-obese men who maintain a balanced consumption of nutrients. Previous research​ has demonstrated that exercise is capable of modulating the composition of the gut microbiome. However, these studies have demonstrated different results, strongly dependent on other variables such as BMI status​, age range​ and diet​. Studies performed on athletes have also demonstrated varied results​ which are associated with lifestyle factors including diet, training level, and gender.

Comments / 0

Community Policy