Digital Asset Management Market to Witness Profit-Making Growth Over 2020–2025 – AMR Study

Funding will be directed toward testing automated responses to customer tickets and increasing workflows, propelling company growth. HiOperator, a scalable customer service-as-a-service solution, today announced additional funding from HearstLab — an investor in women-led startups under leading global, diversified media, information and services company Hearst. HearstLab’s first round of funding in HiOperator drove its participation in the Lab’s unique, yearlong residency program designed to support early-stage startups at the start of their high-growth journey. During that time, HiOperator proved it can implement technology to augment agents’ customer service messages and boost productivity effectively. The second round of funding will be used to advance automation in customer service through automated responses and will increase the percentage of tickets that auto-triage into workflows with a goal of an industry-first 70% automation.