Threads Styling Announces the Launch of New B2B Service, Threads Connect, Empowering Independent Personal Shoppers and Stylists Worldwide

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThreads Styling, the leading luxury shopping platform announces the launch of a new service aimed at empowering independent personal shoppers and stylists to scale their own business. The program, called Threads Connect, gives partners direct access to Threads’ own custom-built technology platform, global sourcing network and curated style content. The new service will drive the next stage of the company’s global expansion plans with a strong focus on the US and the APAC region.

