Threads Styling Announces the Launch of New B2B Service, Threads Connect, Empowering Independent Personal Shoppers and Stylists Worldwide

A Discovery Tool that Helps Search for Online Content-Based Businesses for Sale. The Website Flip announces the launch of DealFeed.io, a discovery tool that helps people search for online content-based businesses for sale. This platform allows individuals to discover content websites for sale from major broker sites such as Investors.club, Flippa, Empire Flippers, Motion Invest, FE and others. The Website Flip team has been working on DealFeed since January 2021. The first version of DealFeed.io is now launched and the tool is up and running. For those who are searching through hundreds of marketplaces and broker listings, it is not only time-consuming but confusing as well. It is practically impossible to shortlist the best listings from so many websites.