Bryan County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Inland Bryan by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 05:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall PATCHY DENSE FOG OVER SOUTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA AND GEORGIA WILL REMAIN UNTIL EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of fog, with some areas locally dense, will expand over southeast South Carolina and Georgia through daybreak. The fog may become locally dense, especially over high bridges, reducing visibilities to less than one-half mile.

alerts.weather.gov

