Microsoft Data Breach Exposed 38 Million Records Including COVID-19 Vaccination Statuses

hypebeast.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have discovered that a data breach within Microsoft‘s Power Apps portal apps has left 38 million records exposed. The scale of vulnerability affected more than 1,000 web apps, and covered private information that includes COVID-19 contact tracing, vaccination registrations and statuses, employee databases with details such as home addresses and phone numbers, and even social security numbers. Those affected include Ford, American Airlines, a whole range of New York City public schools, the Indiana Department of Health and more.

