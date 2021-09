If the past year has taught us anything, it's that less may be more. If you want to clear your home of clutter, a minimalist design can be the way to go. "Minimalism for me is about keeping a space simple, uncluttered and accentuating the attractive architectural features of a space. The palette is mostly monochromatic, and color is used as an accent," Sharon Blaustein, founder and principal designer of B Interior, told Elle Decor.