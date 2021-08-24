KFC Japan Releases Recipes for Fried Chicken Ramen

When Alique Perez ordered food from her local Jollibee location, she asked for fried chicken and she expected to get exactly that when she opened the take out container that was sent to her door. But what she found wasn’t edible at all and actually appeared to be a light blue towel that had been dipped in batter and fried alongside other pieces of chicken. Perez noticed the object after trying to cut off a piece of the meal for her son and finding it to be impossible to slice. After examining the item further, she found it to be a fried towel. This lead her to make a Facebook post about the incident, which has since been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, calling into question the restaurant and its employees.