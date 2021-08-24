60 years of saving the sandy shore: Cape Cod National Seashore battles climate change, dynamic coast

WELLFLEET — Penelope Jencks remembers the conversations her parents and their friends had in the years leading up to the creation of the Cape Cod National Seashore in 1961. Her parents had owned property in Wellfleet since 1939. They built a house there. When they found out the federal government wanted to establish a national park on the Outer Cape and take private property by eminent domain, her parents — and plenty of other folks in the area — were worried.