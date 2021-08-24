Legal Notice Notice of Unclaim...
Legal Notice Notice of Unclaimed Property A report of unclaimed amount of money or other property has been made to the State Comptroller and a listing of names of persons appearing to be entitled is on file and open to public inspection at NBT Bank, N.A. Such held amounts of money or other property will be paid or delivered to proven entitled parties by NBT Bank, N.A. through October 31, 2021. On or before November 10, 2021 any remaining unclaimed monies or other properties will be paid or delivered to the State Comptroller. Name of Owner and Last Known Address: Tara Robinson 1118 Huska Rd Delancey NY 13752;Doris Warner 350 McMurray Rd Margaretville NY 12455;Robert Chichester 5292 Co Hwy 12 E Meredith NY 13757;Conner Hill Stacey Hill 136 Huckleberry Brook Rd Margaretville NY 12455;Natalie Gwynn George Nebesnik 51727 St Hwy 10 Bloomville NY 13739;Jenneece Matonis 45 River St Sidney NY 13838;Aliyah Forte 4289 Co Hwy 33 Bloomville NY 13739;Vydesh Badal 1602 Wilcox Rd Harpersfield NY 13786;Joanne Gascon 15094 St Hwy 8 Masonville NY 13804;Peter Halterman 171 Cornell Ave Hobart NY 13788;Jay Vandermark 11 Main St Deposit NY 13754;Scott Shelton 350 Pine Swamp Rd Sidney Center NY 13839;Garrett Ellis 4187 Turnpike Rd Delhi NY 13753;Delhi Stage Hunting 255 White Hill Rd Oneonta NY 13820;Joshua Butkus Robert Butkus 2468 County Rt 39 Worcester NY 12197;Connor Kane 2376 Co Hwy 11 Mt Vision NY 13810;Dolores Bonsignore 755 Southside Dr Oneonta NY 13820;Jonathan Sobers 2724 US Hwy 20 Richfield Springs NY 13439;Betsy White 438 Co Hwy 11 Lot 29 Oneonta NY 13820;Eugene Kotze 22 Susquehanna Ave Apt 5 Cooperstown NY 13326;Connor Murch Jr lea Davis 2228 Co Hwy 49 Edmenston NY 13335;Karen Green DBA Frontier Press 74 Pinehurst Cir Monroe NY 10950;Kenneth Johnson 127 Browdy Mt Rd Cooperstown NY 13326;Dennis Mourer 123 Bob Holbrook Rd Otego NY 13825;Maria Cuffaro 56 Brunlar Ct Apt K44 Cooperstown NY 13326;Dolores Petersen 192 Main St Cooperstown NY 13326;Fonda Hurlburt David Hurlburt 1111 Co Hwy 48 Oneonta NY 13820;Douglas Hurlburt 917 Co Hwy 48 Oneonta NY 13820;Julian Marr Johanna Marr 28 Watson St Unadilla NY 13849.marketplace.thedailystar.com
