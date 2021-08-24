Cancel
Legal Notice Notice of Unclaim...

Daily Star
 9 days ago

Legal Notice Notice of Unclaimed Property A report of unclaimed amount of money or other property has been made to the State Comptroller and a listing of names of persons appearing to be entitled is on file and open to public inspection at NBT Bank, N.A. Such held amounts of money or other property will be paid or delivered to proven entitled parties by NBT Bank, N.A. through October 31, 2021. On or before November 10, 2021 any remaining unclaimed monies or other properties will be paid or delivered to the State Comptroller. Name of Owner and Last Known Address: Tara Robinson 1118 Huska Rd Delancey NY 13752;Doris Warner 350 McMurray Rd Margaretville NY 12455;Robert Chichester 5292 Co Hwy 12 E Meredith NY 13757;Conner Hill Stacey Hill 136 Huckleberry Brook Rd Margaretville NY 12455;Natalie Gwynn George Nebesnik 51727 St Hwy 10 Bloomville NY 13739;Jenneece Matonis 45 River St Sidney NY 13838;Aliyah Forte 4289 Co Hwy 33 Bloomville NY 13739;Vydesh Badal 1602 Wilcox Rd Harpersfield NY 13786;Joanne Gascon 15094 St Hwy 8 Masonville NY 13804;Peter Halterman 171 Cornell Ave Hobart NY 13788;Jay Vandermark 11 Main St Deposit NY 13754;Scott Shelton 350 Pine Swamp Rd Sidney Center NY 13839;Garrett Ellis 4187 Turnpike Rd Delhi NY 13753;Delhi Stage Hunting 255 White Hill Rd Oneonta NY 13820;Joshua Butkus Robert Butkus 2468 County Rt 39 Worcester NY 12197;Connor Kane 2376 Co Hwy 11 Mt Vision NY 13810;Dolores Bonsignore 755 Southside Dr Oneonta NY 13820;Jonathan Sobers 2724 US Hwy 20 Richfield Springs NY 13439;Betsy White 438 Co Hwy 11 Lot 29 Oneonta NY 13820;Eugene Kotze 22 Susquehanna Ave Apt 5 Cooperstown NY 13326;Connor Murch Jr lea Davis 2228 Co Hwy 49 Edmenston NY 13335;Karen Green DBA Frontier Press 74 Pinehurst Cir Monroe NY 10950;Kenneth Johnson 127 Browdy Mt Rd Cooperstown NY 13326;Dennis Mourer 123 Bob Holbrook Rd Otego NY 13825;Maria Cuffaro 56 Brunlar Ct Apt K44 Cooperstown NY 13326;Dolores Petersen 192 Main St Cooperstown NY 13326;Fonda Hurlburt David Hurlburt 1111 Co Hwy 48 Oneonta NY 13820;Douglas Hurlburt 917 Co Hwy 48 Oneonta NY 13820;Julian Marr Johanna Marr 28 Watson St Unadilla NY 13849.

marketplace.thedailystar.com

Stamford, NY

LEGAL NOTICE SOUTH KORTRIGHT C...

LEGAL NOTICE SOUTH KORTRIGHT CENTRAL SCHOOL NOTICE OF SCHOOL TAX COLLECTION Notice is hereby given to all residents and property owners of the South Kortright Central School District, Towns of Bovina, Delhi, Harpersfield, Kortright, Meredith, and Stamford, County of Delaware. Please take notice that I have been issued a warrant for collection of real property taxes for the 2021-2022 school year in the amount of $4,911,070. No penalty will be charged on taxes paid September 1 throughout October 4, 2021. On taxes paid from October 5 through November 4, 2021, there will be a 2% penalty, which must be paid with the tax levy. Taxes paid after November 5, 2021, will be turned over to the County Treasurer who will add additional penalties Taxes will be collected September 1 through November 5, 2021 at South Kortright Central School, Monday through Thursday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 am. DROP OFF ONLY! Payments may be mailed to: Sharon Pietrantoni, Tax Collector South Kortright Central School PO BOX 113 58200 State Highway 10 South Kortright, NY 13842.
Jefferson, NY

Legal Notice Grounds Maintenan...

Legal Notice Grounds Maintenance Proposal The Jefferson Central School seeks sealed bids for ground maintenance service for the 2021-2022 school year. Bids must be submitted to Dulcie Fowler, District Clerk, by Noon on Thursday, September 16, 2021 in a sealed envelope marked "Ground Maintenance Bid". Bids will be reviewed by the Board of Education at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, September 21st. Interested contractors should pick up a copy of the bid specifications in the District Office or request a copy by calling 607-652-7821. Dulcie Fowler, District Clerk Jefferson Central School Jefferson, New York Dated: August 30, 2021.
Franklin, NY

DOT revises Route 28 closure info

The state Department of Transportation announced that state Route 28 between Coe Hill and Frank Slawson roads in the town of Franklin will close Sept. 7 for a culvert replacement. DOT Public Information Specialist Scott Cook had said last week that the closure would be close to Frank Slawson and...
Oneonta, NY

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) Fo...

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) For: INFORMATION, TECHNOLOGY AND COMPUTER SYSTEMS MANAGEMENT SERVICES _____________________________________________ PROJECT The City of Oneonta is seeking proposals for information, technology, and computer systems management services. PURPOSE The purpose of this RFP is to inform the private sector and any not-for-profit organizations of a potential business opportunity to provide services for the City of Oneonta. It is the intent of the City to enter into a multi-year contract as a result of this competition. Such contract will be subject to negotiation with the successful proposer. Details can be obtained from the Purchasing Department and are also available at www.govbids.com. Click on the link for Empire State Purchasing Group. The City of Oneonta encourages the submission of proposals by all interested parties including companies that are certified as Minority-owned, Woman-owned and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises. CLOSING DATE Complete copies of each proposal must be received at 258 Main St., Oneonta NY 13820 by 2:00 PM, local time on Friday October 1, 2021 addressed to: John Janitz Purchasing Agent City of Oneonta 258 Main St. Oneonta NY 13820 Date: August 27, 2021.
Economy

Request for Bids. Delaware Opp...

Request for Bids. Delaware Opportunities Inc is seeking bids for one vehicle that is able to tow and seats 6-7 passengers (SUV acceptable) that includes a minimum: V-6 engine, 6 speed or greater transmission, and AC. Must be able to purchase prior to December 31, 2021. Sealed bids clearly marked "VEHICLE BIDS" must be received by September 7, 2021 at 4:00pm. Emailed bids will not be considered. Please send bids between August 26, 2021-September 7, 2021, to the attention of: Danielle Morrell. Bids must include a non-collusive bid form, available by request by calling Danielle at 607-746-1602. Delaware Opportunities reserves the right to reject any and all bids and encourages M/WBE bidders.
Otsego County, NY

Notice of Formation of DY NEUR...

Notice of Formation of DY NEURO MEDICINE LLC, Articles of Org. filed with Sec of State of NY 4/21/2021. Cty. Otsego County. SSNY has been designated as agent upon process against the LLC may be served. SSNY shall mail process to the LLC, 1 Carson Rd. Oneonta, NY 13820. Purpose: Any Lawful Purpose.
Oneonta, NY

Around Oneonta: Aug. 31, 2021

ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs. According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared. Families can also learn from one...
Otsego County, NY

Community Calendar: Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 2021

Rickety Fence in concert, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Lakefront Park. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 12 to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstown farmers.org, 607-547-6195. Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8920 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County...
Oneonta, NY

Public Meetings: Tuesday-Wednesday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 2021

Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed. Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St. Oneonta City Housing Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., county office building, 197 Main St.,...
Walton, NY

Area News: Sept. 1, 2021

WALTON — The next regular meeting of the Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, in the Walton CSD Board of Education room in the O’Neill High School. The governor has lifted the exemption for public attendance at meetings, and accommodations have been reinstated to allow for public attendance at the meetings. According to CDC guidance, masks are highly recommended for non-vaccinated people, not required for anyone.
Education

Public Meetings: Thursday-Friday, Sept. 2-3, 2021

Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed. Afton Central School Board of Education, 7 p.m., Margery Secrest Memorial Auditorium. Enter on Sand Street. Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m. Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall. FRIDAY. No meetings reported. To...

