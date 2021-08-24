Legal Notice Notice of Unclaim...

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) For: INFORMATION, TECHNOLOGY AND COMPUTER SYSTEMS MANAGEMENT SERVICES _____________________________________________ PROJECT The City of Oneonta is seeking proposals for information, technology, and computer systems management services. PURPOSE The purpose of this RFP is to inform the private sector and any not-for-profit organizations of a potential business opportunity to provide services for the City of Oneonta. It is the intent of the City to enter into a multi-year contract as a result of this competition. Such contract will be subject to negotiation with the successful proposer. Details can be obtained from the Purchasing Department and are also available at www.govbids.com. Click on the link for Empire State Purchasing Group. The City of Oneonta encourages the submission of proposals by all interested parties including companies that are certified as Minority-owned, Woman-owned and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises. CLOSING DATE Complete copies of each proposal must be received at 258 Main St., Oneonta NY 13820 by 2:00 PM, local time on Friday October 1, 2021 addressed to: John Janitz Purchasing Agent City of Oneonta 258 Main St. Oneonta NY 13820 Date: August 27, 2021.