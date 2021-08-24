MARVEL Future Revolution

Hot on the heels of WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, Marvel and Disney+ have returned with their latest collaboration, Marvel’s What If? Where the franchise’s first three shows had all been live-action, What If marks the first animated Marvel/Disney+ series, though certainly not Marvel’s first. Though not part of the MCU, Marvel has previously enjoyed success with beloved animated superhero shows including Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and The Spectacular Spider-Man – setting a high bar for this new addition to Marvel’s already sizable expanded universe. Despite some issues with pacing and a relatively mixed bag of one-off concepts, there’s more than enough charm, imagination, and pulse-pounding excitement to make What If? a worthy addition to Disney+’s Marvel repertoire.