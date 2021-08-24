Cancel
Video Games

MARVEL Future Revolution

Gamespot
 9 days ago

Check out the new gameplay trailer for the Marvel Future Revolution mobile game, featuring Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Star Lord, and Iron Man. As the sequel to Marvel Future Fight, Future ... Here's our first look at the story for Marvel Future Revolution, featuring a cast of Marvel characters including Spider-Man,...

www.gamespot.com

Technology
Video Games
Spider-Man
ComicsInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Who Will Replace Doctor Strange

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics confirmed that Doctor Strange will die in an upcoming limited series titled, appropriately, The Death of Doctor Strange. Marvel’s official announcement about the “The Death of Doctor Strange #1” — the first of a five-issue series — reads:. Written by Jed MacKay (BLACK CAT, MOON...
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has held more than a dozen screenings now, starting with its premiere in Hollywood one week ago and continuing with press screenings and fan events around the country. Now, the review embargo has lifted and the RottenTomatoes score has come in, giving the latest Marvel Studios movie endeavor and impressively "fresh" score: 93% through 56 reviews. This is in line with the initial wave of reactions posted to social media following the premiere and other screenings and agrees with ComicBook.com's 4.5 out of 5 star spoiler-free review by Phase Zero co-host Jamie Jirak.
ComicsInside the Magic

Iron Man and Captain America Join Forces in NEW Marvel Project

Move over, Civil War — Iron Man and Captain America are joining forces. Unlike the deep divide between Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) in the MCU’s Captain America: Civil War (2016), the Marvel comics universe is about to unite the duo in a brand new project.
MoviesInside the Magic

An Awful Marvel Film Is Coming Soon to Disney+

Although Dark Phoenix is not technically a film made by Disney’s Marvel Studios (rather, it was produced by 20th Century Fox and Marvel Entertainment), it is still a Marvel X-Men movie — and it will arrive on Disney’s streaming service very soon. There was so much potential for 20th Century...
Comicsthefandomentals.com

Marvel Will Get Its Own “World’s Finest” When Captain America, Iron Man Team Up In New Miniseries

The dynamic duo of the Marvel Universe, Captain America and Iron Man, will be starring in their very own team up comic book series this November! Brought to you by acclaimed creative team, writer Derek Landy (Falcon & The Winter Soldier, The Black Order) and artist Ángel Unzueta (Iron Man, Star Wars), Captain America/Iron Man will be a first-of-its-kind series, taking two of Marvel’s A-listers on an adventure that will explore the pair’s fascinating dynamic and history as they go up against a mysterious new threat from Hydra.
MoviesCinema Blend

3 Reasons Why A Star Wars And Marvel Crossover Shouldn't Happen

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Disney owns two of the largest pop culture franchises in the world, and if the powers that be really wanted to, they could marry the Star Wars and Marvel universes into one shared franchise. In fact, the head writer for Marvel's What If...?, AC Bradley, recently spoke about how he pitched the idea about incorporating a Star Wars character in on the action, only to be shut down.
MoviesInside the Magic

DC Calls Marvel Films “Campy” as ‘What If…?’ Debuts

The two largest comic book franchises in the world are Marvel Comics and DC Comics. Lately, we have seen Marvel characters take over the on-screen comic universe after The Walt Disney Company acquired Marvel in 2009. It seems, however, that DC is not too happy with how the Marvel Cinematic...
TV SeriesBBC

What is What If? Marvel's new show on Disney+

The latest superhero show on Disney+ is reimagining the events of the Marvel cinematic universe by asking the question: 'What if?'. The new series, which is animated, allows fans to watch a different version of movie moments, using pre-existing characters and scenarios from the films and tweaking them as if something happened slightly differently to what we're used to.
TV Seriesawardswatch.com

‘What If?’ review: A marvelously mixed bag of multiverse mischief

Hot on the heels of WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, Marvel and Disney+ have returned with their latest collaboration, Marvel’s What If? Where the franchise’s first three shows had all been live-action, What If marks the first animated Marvel/Disney+ series, though certainly not Marvel’s first. Though not part of the MCU, Marvel has previously enjoyed success with beloved animated superhero shows including Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and The Spectacular Spider-Man – setting a high bar for this new addition to Marvel’s already sizable expanded universe. Despite some issues with pacing and a relatively mixed bag of one-off concepts, there’s more than enough charm, imagination, and pulse-pounding excitement to make What If? a worthy addition to Disney+’s Marvel repertoire.
TV & VideosInside the Magic

Marvel’s “Biggest Fan” Is About to Change the MCU Forever

Marvel Studios is still giving its fans gifts. With all the new original series streaming on Disney+ Marvel fans no longer have to wait months for new theatrical entries into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Instead, it’s only been a few weeks since the last shocking episode of Loki hit the streaming service and we are already getting our next Marvel show – What If…? which will introduce Marvel’s “Biggest Fan” in his MCU debut.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Marvel's Eternals trailer confirms when it takes place on MCU timeline

Marvel has confirmed when Eternals takes place within the MCU. Ahead of the superhero movie's release in November, the studio unveiled its final trailer today (August 19), and it opens with Salma Hayek's Ajak telling Richard Madden's Ikaris about the Blip. "Five years ago, Thanos erased half of the population...
TV SeriesDecider

Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Cast: Is Chris Evans Voicing Captain America?

What if Disney+ dropped a new animated series reuniting a bunch of A-list Marvel Studios talents with their iconic superhero roles? We don’t have to wonder what that would be like, because that’s the reality we currently live in. What If…? is out now on Disney+, and the series on the whole is a star-studded superhero affair on the level of Avengers: Endgame.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Marvel Studios President On When ‘Avengers 5’ Will Happen

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has discussed when a fifth Avengers film will happen. Back in 2012, Marvel Studios released Avengers which quickly became one of the most profitable films of all time. Since then, the studio has released 3 more installments with the latest movie, Avengers: Endgame becoming the highest-grossing film of all time for a while. The success of the film has left many wondering when a fifth film would happen.
TV SeriesNewsweek

Marvel's 'What If...?': Who Is in the Voice Cast for Episode 1?

Marvel's What If...? will air weekly from August 11 on Disney+, and the first episode focuses on Hayley Atwell's character Agent Peggy Carter. What If...? is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) multiverse, and examines how certain key events in the MCU may have happened differently. The animated series'...
ComicsComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Poster Reveals New Dragon in the MCU

Enter the Dragon: a new dragon is spreading its wings in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The IMAX poster revealed exclusively by ComicBook on Monday shows martial arts hero Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and the Great Protector, a mystical red-and-white Chinese dragon, beneath the lording presence of Wenwu (Tony Leung) and his powerful Ten Rings. Liu previously debunked rumors that space dragon Fin Fang Foom would enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Shang-Chi, but the new poster shows another dragon-like reptilian creature that could belong to the same shape-shifting species as Foom: the Makluans.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Marvel star Brie Larson gives filming update on Captain Marvel 2

Captain Marvel 2's Brie Larson has been waxing lyrical about the filming process on her upcoming MCU blockbuster. Officially titled The Marvels, production on this one is taking place in London at the moment, with the Carol Danvers actress up as early as 4.30am most days preparing for work. From...
ComicsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Epic Marvel's Eternals Trailer Connects Story To Avengers: Endgame, Answers So Many Questions

Marvel Studios fans are about to dive head first into a powerful wave of MCU programming that will expand the definition of the “Universe” that exists on screen. Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings introduces a new hero (Simu Liu) with a rich and fascinating destiny. And in November, a team that has been on our Earth for 7,000 years will emerge, with a purpose that connects to the genocidal actions of Thanos (Josh Brolin). Meet the Eternals in the final, and most epic, Marvel trailer above.

