Jacksonville, FL

One dead in Oakleaf crash

By Rich Jones
WOKV
 9 days ago
Jacksonville, Fl — A 31-year-old woman from Middleburg died in a high speed crash late Monday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the woman was not wearing a seatbelt when the car she was in crashed on Laurelwood Drive at Parkview Drive in Oakleaf.

The driver, a 35-year-old man from Jacksonville, was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed approaching a roundabout when he drove off the road and crashed into several trees.

The driver sustained serious injuries; he was also not wearing a seatbelt.

Jacksonville, FL
WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

