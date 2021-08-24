Risk sensitive assets as risk wanes

All eyes are on virtual Jackson Hole Symposium which takes place from Thursday to Saturday this week and traders are questioning whether a repeat of last year’s stock sell-off followed by a post-Jackson Hole rally will happen again. The big risk-off moves in the market last week, especially with the Russell lagging, provided flash indications and warnings for stocks in the near term. Risk-off opportunities still have a chance for this week, but traders look likely to be cautious.