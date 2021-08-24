Key FX industry findings from the last triennial central bank survey

The 2019 triennial central bank survey is one of the most comprehensive reports on the amount of turnover in the foreign exchange markets. The first report was in 1986. Their last report was in 2019 and the next one is due in 2022 (as the name would suggest), as long as there are no COVID-19 delays. The report claims to take data from central banks and other key FX players within 53 different jurisdictions as well as 1,300 banks and dealers within these jurisdictions.