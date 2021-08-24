Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Key FX industry findings from the last triennial central bank survey

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2019 triennial central bank survey is one of the most comprehensive reports on the amount of turnover in the foreign exchange markets. The first report was in 1986. Their last report was in 2019 and the next one is due in 2022 (as the name would suggest), as long as there are no COVID-19 delays. The report claims to take data from central banks and other key FX players within 53 different jurisdictions as well as 1,300 banks and dealers within these jurisdictions.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Currency#Reserve Currency#Us Dollar#Hong Kong Sar#Fx#Singapore Japan#Eurusd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
NewsBreak
World Bank
Related
Marketsschiffgold.com

Central Banks Globally Added More Gold in July

Central banks continued to add gold to their reserves in July, according to the latest data from the World Gold Council. Led by Brazil’s 8.5-ton purchase, central banks globally bought a net 30.1 tons of gold. According to the WGC, central banks remain positive on gold. “We maintain our expectation...
Marketsresourceworld.com

Central banks maintain interest in gold

Krishan Gopaul, Senior Analyst – EMEA at the World Gold Council, said “Central banks added a net 30.1t to global official gold reserves during July, virtually in line (+0.3%) with net purchases in June. This continues the healthy level of interest in gold we have seen from central banks so far this year.”
EconomyFXStreet.com

AUD/NZD bulls capped on central bank divergence sentiment

AUD/NZD is firmer following Tuesday's GDP report. Central bank divergence between RBNZ / RBA keeps a lid on recovery. AUD/NZD is currently trading at 1.0426 and between a low of 1.0410 and 1.0429. Both nations are experiencing a rise in covid cases but the Aussie is lagging the kiwi due...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD remains firm, flirts with tops near 1.1850

EUR/USD extends the upbeat momentum to the 1.1850 zone. EMU Producer Prices come up next in the domestic docket. Initial Claims, Balance of Trade, Factory Order next of note later. The upside bias around the European currency remains well and sound for yet another session and now encourages EUR/USD to...
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP progress towards 0.8600 post EU data

EUR/GBP edges higher in the Asian session on Thursday. The Euro makes consolidative moves post higher inflation data, downbeat economic data. The sterling remains under pressure amid risk aversion, Brexit jitters. After touching the 0.8600 psychological mark in the previous session’s, EUR/GBP continues to trades higher in the Asian session....
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD clings to gains near multi-week tops, 0.7400 mark remains in sight

Upbeat Australian trade balance figures assisted AUD/USD to regain traction on Thursday. Dovish Fed expectations kept the USD bulls on the defensive and remained supportive. A softer risk tone, COVID-19 jitters might act as a headwind for the perceived riskier aussie. The AUD/USD pair edged higher through the first half...
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1800 on sour sentiment, US data eyed

EUR/USD edges lower around intraday low after four-day uptrend refreshed monthly top. Covid woes, firmer Treasury yields underpin US dollar rebound. ECB tapering concerns, downbeat US job-related numbers keep buyers hopeful. US Q2 Nonfarm Productivity, Jobless Claims and Factory Orders awaited ahead of NFP. EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1840,...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Intra-day news and views and data to be released today – EUR/USD

EUR/USD - 1.1839.. Euro pares Wed's gain to a near 1-month peak of 1.1856 in New York morning due to renewed usd's weakness and inched lower to 1.1838 in subdued Asian morning. As yesterday's break of Tuesday's 1.1847 high signals recent upmove from August's 9-1/2 month bottom at 1.1664 remains...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Battling critical daily resistance line at 1.1840

EUR/USD struggles to extend the uptrend amid a pause in USD sell-off. Bulls need a daily close above the falling trendline resistance at 1.1840. The upside remains compelling for EUR/USD amid bullish RSI. EUR/USD is fighting hard to reclaim the 1.1850 psychological barrier in early European trading, as the US...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index stays depressed near the 92.50 region, data in sight

DXY remains under pressure in the mid-92.00s. Yield of the key US 10-year note stay side-lined around 1.30%. Initial Claims, Factory Orders, Balance of Trade next on tap. The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), keeps the subdued performance around the 92.50 region, a tad above recent lows in the 92.40/35 band (Wednesday).
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Pound underperformance unlikely to persist – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank see potential in GBP over the next quarters, with the underperformance unlikely to persist. They forecast GBP/USD at 1.3720 by the end of the third quarter and at 1.4040 by the fourth quarter, and EUR/GBP at 0.8550 by the end of the year and at 0.8400 by the first quarter of next year.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Market update: The ECB will start to take the foot off the accelerator

European bond markets and Eurozone peripherals in particular sold off yesterday, as more ECB officials flagged the possibility of a tapering announcement next week and it seems pretty certain now that the ECB will start to take the foot off the accelerator as it revises its growth forecast upwards once again. Activity is now expected to reach pre-crisis levels as soon as the end of this year, and fiscal support should increase, which reduces the need for central bank support to some extent at least. Central bank officials will stress the very dovish guidance on the rate outlook though in order to avoid a taper tantrum.
Worldbeincrypto.com

Central Bank of Nigeria Informs Banks to Plan for e-Naira CBDC

The Central Bank of Nigeria has sent a detailed document regarding central bank digital currency (CBDC) guidance to financial institutions in the country. The document covers the testing and implementation of the e-Naira. The Central Bank of Nigeria has drafted guidelines concerning a central bank digital currency. The guidelines have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy