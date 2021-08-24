Cancel
Bitcoin saw a limited correction, but demand held firm [Video]

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrencies posted further net gains in early Europe on Monday and initially held firm, but there was a retreat later in the day Given that bitcoin had attracted support as an alternative safe-haven, the wider recovery in risk appetite and gains in precious metals had some impact in curbing potential support. Bitcoin dipped below $50,000, but hopes for increased global acceptance limited potential losses. There was net pressure for correction on Tuesday with bitcoin around $49,500 amid buying on dips.

