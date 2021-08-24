MassDevelopment funds 28 new units of supportive housing

The Alzheimer's Family Support Center, based in Brewster, has decided to cancel the annual in-person walk in Provincetown, initially scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 17, and will move activities online. "We just couldn't see inviting 800 people into the streets in these times, especially as our folks are mostly older and it's challenging for those with memory loss to wear masks or socially distance," said Melissa Weidman, the center's director of community engagement. A plan for that weekend with online events is forthcoming, Weidman said. Included, though, will be a webinar on Saturday, Oct. 16, with a new documentary about Greg O'Brien, with film director Steve Ecclesine; Lisa Genova, author of the novel "Still Alice", and Melanie Braverman, the center's cultural director, and moderated by Mindy Todd, host of "The Point" on WCAI. Info: https://www.alzfamilysupport.org/