Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Disclosure of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with shares in North Media A/S

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (as amended) persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares in North Media A/S.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Market Abuse#Mobile#North Media A S#Streetinsider Premium#Eu#The European Parliament#Council#Nameholdings#K#Wigh#Danish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
EducationStreetInsider.com

Meten EdtechX Education Group (METX) Announces Proposed Offering of Warrants and Shares, Size not Disclosed

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX), one of the leading omnichannel English language training ("ELT") service providers in China, today announced that it intends to offer in an underwritten public offering ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase ordinary shares ("Offering"). The pre-funded warrants shall be offered at the same price per share as the ordinary shares, less the $0.01 per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate and working capital needs. The ordinary shares are trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "METX." The Offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 BRINKS CO For: Aug 31 Filed by: O'Brien Dana C.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Units (each of...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Transaction in Own Shares

"¢ "¢ "¢ "¢ "¢ "¢ "¢ "¢ "¢ "¢ "¢ "¢ "¢ "¢ "¢ "¢ Â. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 01 September 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation. Â. Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â. Aggregated information...
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme. On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S ("STG") announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. In week 34 Kvika banki hf. ("žKvika" or "žthe bank") purchased 10,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 236,850,000 ISK. See further details below:. DateTimeNo. of shares purchasedShare price (rate)Purchase price. 23.8.202109:48:561,200,00024.07528,890,000. 23.8.202109:49:08800,00024.07519,260,000. 24.8.202109:40:142,000,00023.95047,900,000. 25.8.202109:40:341,000,00023.70023,700,000.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Alm. Brand "“ Report on trading in Alm. Brand A/S shares by executives and their related parties

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Alm. Brand af 1792 fmba sells shares in Alm. Brand A/S. Pursuant to article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and according to a power of attorney given by Rasmus Werner Nielsen, Alm. Brand A/S is required to file information on trading in shares in Alm. Brand A/S or other securities related to these shares by executives and their related parties.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Notifications on the transactions concluded by managers in issuer's securities

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Å iauliÅ³ Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address of the head office TilÅ¾Ä—s str. 149, Å iauliai, Lithuania. Å iauliÅ³ bankas AB has received the notifications of managers on transactions in securities...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis announces H1 2021 results

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES H1 2021 RESULTS. H1 2021 results: Very strong growth with 156k commercial Idyllaâ„¢ cartridges sold, almost twice as high...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (DTRTU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DTRTU) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIAL For: Aug 31 Filed by: Quillen Michael J

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Common stock units were accrued under the Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Common Stock Purchase Plan for Directors (the "Plan") and...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 425 Longview Acquisition Filed by: Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933. HeartFlow Announces Enrollment of First Three Patients in FUSION Trial. National Health Care Institute of the Netherlands-supported study to evaluate role of...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 LEVI STRAUSS & CO For: Aug 18 Filed by: Garten Yael

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 AMARIN CORP PLC\UK For: Sep 01 Filed by: Marks Jason M.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. On September 1, 2021, the Reporting Person was granted an option to purchase 100,000 Ordinary Shares under the Amarin Corporation plc 2020 Stock Incentive Plan (the "2020 Plan"). The shares subject to this option shall vest and become exercisable over four years, with 25% to vest on August 19, 2022 and the balance to vest ratably over the subsequent 12 calendar quarters on the nineteenth (19th) day of each November, February, May and August.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Tempus A$6.28M Placement - Closing TSXV Disclosure

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd (" Tempus " or the " Company ") (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB: TMRFF) announces that pursuant to the closing of the recent A$6.28 million placement that was (see Tempus announcement of 19 August 2021)(the " Placement "), the Company has issued 24.99 million shares in the Placement and now has 124,966,613 shares on issue (see Tempus announcements regarding "Application for quotation of securities" [ASX Appendix 2A disclosure] and "Cleansing notice" of 27 August 2021).
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Gary Gensler meets European Parliament on proper crypto regulation

Gary Gensler SEC chair meets European lawmakers on crypto regulation. Gensler says crypo exchange firms need regulation to stay relevant. Lawmakers, Regulators worried about crypto retail investors. Gary Gensler, Chairman of the American Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), has appeared before European legislators over the need for a collaborative effort...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Triple-S Management Are Jumping Today

Shares of Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS), a leading provider of healthcare services in Puerto Rico, were up 45% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT after the company announced it was combining with GuideWell Mutual Holding. In the deal, GuideWell will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Triple-S Management for $36 per share.

Comments / 0

Community Policy