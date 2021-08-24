Disclosure of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with shares in North Media A/S

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX), one of the leading omnichannel English language training ("ELT") service providers in China, today announced that it intends to offer in an underwritten public offering ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase ordinary shares ("Offering"). The pre-funded warrants shall be offered at the same price per share as the ordinary shares, less the $0.01 per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate and working capital needs. The ordinary shares are trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "METX." The Offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering.