Disclosure of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with shares in North Media A/S
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (as amended) persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares in North Media A/S.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0