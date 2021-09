Elon Musk may have a habit of perennially announcing overly aggressive timetables, but the CEO also tends to underplay some of the progress in Tesla’s innovations from time to time. This became quite evident when the company was leading up to the Model Y’s release, which happened sooner than expected. Now, Musk seems to be downplaying some of Tesla’s tech as well, noting on Twitter that in his opinion, FSD Beta 9.2 is “actually not that great.”