Waukegan, IL

NexGen Hotels Opens TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Waukegan, Illinois

hospitalitynet.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNexGen Hotels, a hotel development and management company based in Itasca, Illinois, today announced the opening of the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Chicago Waukegan/Gurnee. Located at 404 Lakehurst Road, the 96-suite hotel offers guests convenient access to Six Flags Great American Amusement Park, Gurnee Mills Mall, Naval Station Great Lakes, and numerous shopping dining and entertainment options.

