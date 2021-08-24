Cancel
One dead in Oakleaf crash

By Rich Jones
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 9 days ago
One dead in Oakleaf crash

Jacksonville, Fl — A 31-year-old woman from Middleburg died in a high speed crash late Monday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the woman was not wearing a seatbelt when the car she was in crashed on Laurelwood Drive at Parkview Drive in Oakleaf.

The driver, a 35-year-old man from Jacksonville, was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed approaching a roundabout when he drove off the road and crashed into several trees.

The driver sustained serious injuries; he was also not wearing a seatbelt.

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

