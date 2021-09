HRS Hospitality & Retail Systems is pleased to announce the appointment of Wolfgang Emperger to the position of Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the EMEA region. Wolfgang has more than twenty years of experience in hospitality and technology sales having started his career as a hotel management trainee in 1997. He made his way up through the ranks to occupy senior sales management positions at various international hospitality technology companies, whilst also earning an MBA in Business Strategy and Marketing at the UK's Henley Management College.