Wells Fargo Starts RxSight Inc. (RXST) at Overweight

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Wells Fargo initiates coverage on RxSight Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) with a Overweight rating and a price target of $20.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on RxSight Inc. click here. For more ratings news on RxSight Inc. click here. Shares of RxSight Inc. closed at $12.00 yesterday.

www.streetinsider.com

