Harmony Grove board repeals mandate

CAMDEN -- In a 4-3 vote, the Harmony Grove School Board voted Thursday to repeal the mask mandate it had put into place a week earlier. After an hour of comments from parents and teachers that were mostly against the mandate, Harmony Grove Superintendent Al Snow addressed the School Board, saying that he felt the mandate had already caused a disruption and that the only way to enforce it would be to turn away each student that didn't wear a mask to school.