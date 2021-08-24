Cancel
Business

JLL (JLL) Appoints Efrain Rivera to its Board

 9 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) today announced the appointment of Efrain Rivera as an independent, non-executive member of its Board of Directors effective Oct. 1, 2021. Rivera is currently Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and...

BusinessStreetInsider.com

Instructure (INST) Appoints Ossa Fisher and Lloyd "Buzz" Waterhouse to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Instructure Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: INST), the makers of Canvas, today announced that Ossa Fisher and Lloyd "Buzz" Waterhouse have joined its Board of Directors. "Instructure is privileged to have a passionate team that includes many education and...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) Appoints Dale Pfost as CEO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases with high unmet need, today announced it has appointed Dale R. Pfost, PhD, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dr. Adi Mor, Company co-founder and current CEO, will continue in her role as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and remain as a member of the Board of Directors. The addition of Dr. Pfost, who brings more than 30 years of diverse experience as a life science senior executive, entrepreneur and venture investor, reflects a planned strategic expansion of the Chemomab senior management team. Dr. Pfost is expected to join the Company's Board of Directors and subsequently become the company's Chairman in 2022.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dril-Quip (DRQ) Appoints Jeffrey J. Bird as CEO, President and Board Member

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Jeffrey J. Bird as its President and Chief Executive Officer, and elected him to the Board, both effective as of January 1, 2022 to replace Blake T. DeBerry, who will step down at that time. Mr. DeBerry will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board until December 31, 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Avalara (AVLR) Appoints Marcela Martin to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced the appointment of global finance leader Marcela Martin to its board of directors.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

EnPro Industries (NPO) Appoints Judith A. Reinsdorf to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO), an industrial technology company, has elected Judith A. Reinsdorf to the company's Board of Directors. Ms. Reinsdorf was previously Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Johnson Controls until her retirement in...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Limbach Holdings (LMB) Appoints Linda G. Alvarado to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) announced today the appointment of Linda G. Alvarado to the Company's Board of Directors, effective as of August 26, 2021. Ms. Alvarado brings a wealth of experience in the construction industry, most notably as a founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alvarado Construction, Inc., a commercial general contractor, development, design/build, and construction management company in the United States and internationally. Ms. Alvarado is also an owner of the Colorado Rockies Major League Baseball Club, as well as the President of Palo Alto, Inc., and the Alvarado Restaurant Entities which owns and operates YUM! Brands restaurants in multiple states. Previously, Ms. Alvarado served as a director of several public companies in diverse industries, including 3M, Cypress AMAX Minerals, Lennox International, Pitney Bowes, Pepsi Bottling Group, Qwest Communications International, and the United Banks of Colorado.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Celestica (CLS) Appoints Luis MÃ¼ller to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Luis MÃ¼ller to its Board of Directors, effective August 31, 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) Appoints Rod Hochman to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY), a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions, has appointed Rod Hochman, M.D. to the company's board of directors, effective September 1, 2021. This appointment will bring the total number of directors to ten.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Imperial Petroleum, Inc. (ARFXF) Appoints Josh Mandel-Brehm to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Josh Mandel-Brehm to its Board of Directors with immediate effect.
New York City, NYTimes Union

Concertiv Names Priya Iyer as New CEO

Award-winning industry veteran to lead innovative New York firm following $20M capital raise. Concertiv, the innovative procurement-as-a-service provider for elite professional services firms, today announced Priya Iyer as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Iyer, a high-growth entrepreneurial CEO with over 25 years of success, will lead the next chapter of Concertiv’s growth following a $20+ million Series B growth equity financing round, led by Long Arc Capital.
Businesscrowleytoday.com

Home Bancorp appoints Scott Ballard to its board of directors

“We are pleased to add Scott to our board of directors,” said John W. Bordelon, chairman, president and chief executive officer of the company and bank. “He has an exceptional reputation by leading successful businesses and high-performing teams. “Scott joins a board that is fully committed to serving our customers...
West Des Moines, IADes Moines Business Record

American Equity announces new chief financial officer

Announced that Axel André will join the West Des Moines-based life and annuity company this month as chief financial officer. Most recently, André was executive vice president and CFO for Denver-based Jackson National Life Insurance Co., a position he held for just over a year. Before that, he worked nearly seven years at American International Group, initially as chief risk officer for individual retirement, group retirement and institutional markets and then as CFO of individual retirement for AIG. Earlier he was managing director on the global insurance strategies team at investment banking firm Goldman Sachs. He has a doctorate in physics from Harvard University and a Master of Science in physics from Imperial College in London. “I am delighted to welcome Axel to be a part of our executive leadership team,” said Anant Bhalla, American Equity’s president and CEO. “I believe he brings the right combination of intellect, curiosity and proven leadership experiences, to serve as our next CFO as AEL transforms itself into a unique company at the intersection of the insurance and asset management value chain.” Bhalla has been AEL’s interim CFO since May 24, when the company announced that its previous CFO, Ted Johnson, would no longer hold that position. Johnson, who had worked for American Equity for more than 20 years, subsequently entered into a $1.15 million separation agreement with American Equity and left the company on July 16.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

RISE Education Cayman (REDU) Announces CFO Resignation, Alex Wu Appointed as Interim CFO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU), a leading education service provider that focuses on the development of cognitive and aptitude training for young children in China, today announced that Mr. Warren Wang has decided to resign from his role as the Company's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") as of August 31, 2021 due to personal reasons. Mr. Alex Wu will serve as the Company's acting CFO, effective September 1, 2021. Mr. Warren Wang will remain with the Company until September 30, 2021 to ensure a smooth transition.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Industry veteran returns to WTW as chief financial officer

Willis Towers Watson (WTW) has announced the return of Andrew Krasner who has been named the company’s new chief financial officer. He will succeed Mike Burwell. Krasner rejoins the company after a stint as CFO at AssuredPartners, Inc. He previously served as global treasurer and head of mergers and acquisitions at WTW and senior vice-president of Willis Towers Securities.
Businessstarvedrock.media

Breakthru Beverage Group Appoints Tom Bené as President and CEO

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ -- Breakthru Beverage Group, a leading North American total beverage alcohol distributor with operations across the United States and Canada, today announced the Board of Managers has appointed Tom Bené as President and CEO, effective October 4, 2021. As Breakthru's leader, Tom will advance the next phase of the company's evolution focusing on growth and expansion, accelerating technology and innovation and executing with excellence for supplier and customer partners.
Businessfinancemagnates.com

Sara Furber Joins Tradeweb as Chief Financial Officer

Tradeweb Markets, one of the leading global operators of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, recently announced the selection of Sara Furber, former Chief Operating Officer, Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley, as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In an official announcement, Tradeweb mentioned that the newly...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Renalytix AI Plc (RNLX) Announces Appointment Daniel J. Levangie to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) today announced the appointment of Daniel J. Levangie to the Company's board of directors. Mr. Levangie is also appointed as a member of the Company's remuneration committee. Mr. Levangie is an experienced executive...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Apyx Medical Corp. (APYX) Appoints Wendy Levine to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) (the "Company"), a maker of medical devices and supplies and the developer of Helium Plasma Technology, marketed and sold as RenuvionÂ® in the cosmetic surgery market and J-PlasmaÂ® in the hospital surgical market, announced today that the Company has appointed Wendy Levine to the Board of Directors, effective August 25, 2021. Ms. Levine will serve as a Director and member of the Regulatory Compliance Committee.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dine Brands Global (DIN) Appoints Martha C. Poulter to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Board of Directors of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN) today announced the appointment of Martha C. Poulter as a new independent member of its Board of Directors. Poulter, 54, serves...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) Appoints William D. Clark to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. iBio, Inc. (NYSEA: IBIO) announced today the appointment of William D. (Chip) Clark to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. "Chip's experience in building immunotherapy discovery and development capabilities...

