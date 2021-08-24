Witnesses advocate for critical race theory to be taught in schools at Monday hearing
Lawmakers and Missouri residents discussed critical race theory at a hearing Monday in Jefferson City. The informational hearing held by the Joint Committee on Education lasted roughly two hours, with seven witnesses testifying about their stances on the hotly debated topic to a panel of lawmakers. Witnesses advocated for critical race theory or supported reinforcing the concepts of diversity, inclusion and equity awareness.www.lincolnnewsnow.com
