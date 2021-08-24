Witnesses advocate for critical race theory to be taught in schools at Monday hearing

Missouri State Capitol. Photo by Office of Administration, Commissioner's Office. The Missouri Legislature’s Joint Committee on Education is holding another hearing today (Monday) about critical race theory. Critical Race Theory refers to a 40-year body of academic study that says racism and inequity are embedded in American institutions and legal systems. It is taught largely in higher education, but some opponents of the teaching, especially conservative Republicans, say it is being taught in some Missouri K-12 schools and having a negative impact on students. State Representative Trish Gunby, a Democrat from Ballwin, says the generation in power is finding ways to circumvent history.