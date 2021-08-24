Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Cinema Sabaya’: First English-Language Clip For Jerusalem Film Festival Drama Sold By Memento

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Here’s your first English-language clip for Israeli director Orit Fouks Rotem’s drama Cinema Sabaya which revolves around a video workshop attended by women from either side of the Middle East conflict. Paris-based Memento International is handling world sales rights to the debut feature, which is getting its world premiere...

deadline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerusalem#Feature Film#Language#Cinema Sabaya#Israeli#Memento International#Jewish#Palestinian#Pic#Green Productions#Neon Rouge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's Chilling New Serial Killer Documentary Hits the Top 10

Just a week after the six-part series Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami broke its way into the Top 10 streaming charts, Netflix has landed another true-crime hit. The streamer’s original documentary Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes, which offers a new look into the life and crimes of the self-proclaimed "murderer of the century," is currently making waves on more than just social media as it begins to makes its way to the top of the Netflix streaming lists.
MoviesVariety

Im Sang-Soo’s ‘Heaven’ to Open Busan Film Festival

“Heaven: To The Land Of Happiness,” directed by leading South Korean filmmaker Im Sang-soo, has been set at the opening night title of next month’s Busan International Film Festival (Oct. 6-15, 2021.) The film was previously selected by the Cannes festival for the 2020 edition that was canceled due to...
Moviesseattlepi.com

Elliot Page to Be Honored by LGBTQ Film Festival Outfest

Outfest announced on Monday that Elliot Page will be honored at this year’s edition of the LGBTQ film festival with the Achievement Award. “The Umbrella Academy” star came out as transgender on his social media platforms last November. Page, in a heartfelt message wrote, “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘CODA’ Film Review: A Heartfelt Crowd-Pleaser About a Deaf Family With a Hearing Daughter

This review of “CODA” was first published on January 31, 2021 after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. It’s probably unfair to review the Sundance movie “CODA” in the context of the $25 million deal it made with Apple mid-festival, a record-breaking sale that places enormous expectations on Sian Heder’s gentle family drama. But it’s also inescapable that that kind of money will put pressure on “CODA” to be both an indie landmark and a commercial breakthrough rather than what it really is — a sweet, openhearted coming-of-age story that succeeds in spite of its own predictability.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Exclusive trailer, pics and info: Cosmic horror film “SITE 13”

The Lovecraftian indie production is emerging nearly two decades after it first began. Producer/editor Alan Rowe Kelly gave us the first look at the trailer and some images from SITE 13, which began as a found-footage chiller shot in 2003 by director Tony Urban (KOTTENTAIL, KLOWNZ). After Urban retired from filmmaking, the project was shelved, but his co-writer and star Nathan Faudree never forgot about it. “Flash forward 13 years, and I was still haunted by the hard work everyone had done for the film,” Faudree says. “I contacted Tony with the idea of letting me write and film a present-day portion of the movie and use the old footage as flashback material. Tony quickly agreed, happy to give the film a new life, and this would become one of those films with the bold description of ‘13 years in the making!’ I crafted a script that incorporated the 2003 footage into a present-day story featuring a recurring character.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

BBC developing The English Patient as a drama series

Author Michael Ondaatje's 1992 World War II-set novel that Anthony Minghella adapted as a 1996 Oscar Best Picture-winning film is getting a TV adaptation from Miramax Television and Paramount Television Studios. According to Deadline, "the drama series represents a new interpretation of Ondaatje’s book, which follows four dissimilar people brought together at an Italian villa during World War II, and not a remake of the 1996 Miramax feature film adaptation directed by Anthony Minghella that won nine Oscars including Best Picture. The book, which was published in 1992, follows a unrecognisably burned man — the eponymous patient, presumed to be English — his Canadian Army nurse, a Sikh British Army sapper and a Canadian thief. Set behind the North African and Italian campaigns of the Second World War, the book is told out of sequence and moves back and forth between the patient’s memories before his accident and the current evens at the bomb-damaged Italian monastery." The film adaptation of The English Patient was nominated for 12 Oscars, winning nine, including Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Director.
Movieskdhx.org

The Robert Classic French Film Festival honors outstanding cinema

The 13th Annual Robert Classic French Film Festival presents nine films over the last three August weekends, Fridays through Sundays with selections from the 1960s through the 1980s. Film critics or French scholars will introduce each program and lead a discussion post screening. The French Fest begins Friday, August 13th...
Theater & DancePosted by
indyweeknc

OutSouth Queer Film Festival Stays Virtual for 2021

Still from Eleven Weeks, one of the short films in the festival. As COVID-19 cases begin to rise again, with the spread of the Delta variant, it may be best to consider activities that you can still do at home. Activities that also support local businesses are even better. Thankfully,...
Theater & Danceopenculture.com

Pulp Fiction ’s Dance Scene Paid Artistic Tribute to the Classic Dance Scene in Fellini’s

An auteur makes few compromises in bringing his distinctive visions to the screen, but he also makes no bones about borrowing from the auteurs who came before. This is especially true in the case of an auteur named Quentin Tarantino, who for nearly thirty years has repeatedly pulled off the neat trick of directing large-scale, highly individualistic movies that also draw deeply from the well of existing cinema — deeply enough to pull up both the grind-house “low” and art-house “high.” Tarantino’s first big impact on the zeitgeist came in the form of 1994’s Pulp Fiction, which put the kind of common, sensationalistic material suggested by its title into cinematic forms picked up from the likes of Jean-Luc Godard and Federico Fellini.
Moviesimdb.com

With a Boost From Sarajevo Film Festival, Balkan Drama Poises for Breakthrough

The premiere of Serbian drama series “Bad Blood” Wednesday night at the Sarajevo Film Festival was more than just the usual red-carpet event. An ambitious, decades-spanning period drama that chronicles the waning years of the Ottoman Empire, it was the first series from the festival’s CineLink Drama co-financing forum to go into production since its launch in 2016.
Moviesdailydead.com

Fantasia 2021 Review: GLASSHOUSE is a Lilting Pandemic Horror Film

In total isolation, as a pandemic turns the world upside down, a house of glass rises mysteriously out of the mist and forest. Inside, a small family lives in lonely confinement, tending the plants growing within the greenhouse that protect them from the toxic air. Outside the safety of their airtight glasshouse, an airborne neurochemical shreds the memories of its victims. Mother teaches her children the simple laws of their sanctuary and how to preserve precious memories through rituals. Daughters Evie and Bee are two girls on the cusp of womanhood in a strange and violent world—one is dedicated to memory and the other wishes to forget. Together with Mother, Evie and Bee are caring for innocents Gabe and Daisy when a seductive stranger disturbs the tranquility of their sanctuary.
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

Shudder acquires period horror feature 'The Last Thing Mary Saw'

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Shudder has acquired period horror feature The Last Thing Mary Saw from writer and director Edoardo Vitaletti. The horror streaming service from AMC Networks acquired the film before its world premiere Sunday at the 25th annual Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, Canada. Sudder will release...
MoviesKEDM

LPB To Feature Film About Life Of Artist Clementine Hunter

Louisiana Public Broadcasting will air the broadcast premiere of Clementine Hunter’s World – a film by Art Shiver. This is a documentary about the life of a Louisiana treasure; self-taught artist Clementine Hunter. The program was produced in Louisiana and features Louisiana talent. It premieres on LPB Monday, Aug. 23 at 7:00 PM.
MoviesNew Haven Register

Edinburgh Film Festival CEO Ken Hay on Overcoming the Pandemic and the Future of Cinema

With public health laws, travel regulations and COVID variants rapidly changing every day, putting together this year’s Edinburgh Intl. Film Festival has been no easy task. But with 2020’s edition of the festival having been cancelled due to the pandemic, the team behind the EIFF were determined to forge ahead despite lacking a creative director (incoming creative director Kristy Matheson starts next month) and without even knowing whether, when push came to shove, the event would be able to go ahead.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Lifetime Releases ‘Highway to Heaven’ Reboot Movie Trailer, November Premiere Date

Lifetime dropped the first trailer for Highway to Heaven, a movie reboot of the 1980s’ drama series. The film stars Grammy-winning singer and actress Jill Scott as an angel named Angela Stewart whose goal is to help people. The two-minute clip shows a junior high school principal, played by Barry Watson, hiring Angela to work as a temporary guidance counselor. One of the first students she interacts with is a young boy named Cody (Ben Daon) who is struggling with the loss of his mother. Angela reveals her angelic ways throughout the trailer and shares a special message from Cody’s mother. She...

Comments / 0

Community Policy