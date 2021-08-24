‘Cinema Sabaya’: First English-Language Clip For Jerusalem Film Festival Drama Sold By Memento

The Lovecraftian indie production is emerging nearly two decades after it first began. Producer/editor Alan Rowe Kelly gave us the first look at the trailer and some images from SITE 13, which began as a found-footage chiller shot in 2003 by director Tony Urban (KOTTENTAIL, KLOWNZ). After Urban retired from filmmaking, the project was shelved, but his co-writer and star Nathan Faudree never forgot about it. “Flash forward 13 years, and I was still haunted by the hard work everyone had done for the film,” Faudree says. “I contacted Tony with the idea of letting me write and film a present-day portion of the movie and use the old footage as flashback material. Tony quickly agreed, happy to give the film a new life, and this would become one of those films with the bold description of ‘13 years in the making!’ I crafted a script that incorporated the 2003 footage into a present-day story featuring a recurring character.”