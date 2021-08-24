Cancel
Dakota County, MN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dakota, Rice by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 02:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dakota; Rice A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DAKOTA AND NORTHEASTERN RICE COUNTIES At 418 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Northfield, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Dakota and northeastern Rice Counties, including the following locations... Castle Rock and Bridgewater. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

