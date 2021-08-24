Cancel
Offline Spotify is finally starting to arrive on Wear OS

By Max Parker
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 9 days ago
It looks like the recently announced offline Spotify update is starting to roll out to certain Wear OS watches.

Spotify announced earlier in August that it would finally be bringing the ability to download songs and podcasts directly to your watch and the feature was highlighted as a key feature when we saw the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 launch.

Now it seems some users are beginning to see the update appear on their watches.

While Samsung mentioned the feature when touting the Watch 4, which is the first wearable to be powered by the new Wear OS 3, it’s not exclusive there and will be available on older watches too as long as long as they’re on the Wear OS 2 version.

This news comes from users on Reddit, who noticed the Spotify app on their Wear OS watches had some extra skills.

However, users also noted the update was causing heavy battery drain and overheating of the watch, while there was criticism of the sound quality too.

As is usually the case with Spotify features, this seems to be a slow rollout and not all users will get it at the same time. You can always make sure the app is updated to the latest version to get the feature as soon as possible.

We’ve checked on our review sample of the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Spotify version there is still the older version, so don’t expect to get the new app right away even if you’re picking up Samsung’s latest wearable.

You will need a Spotify Premium account to be able to download your tunes though, with users who have a free account restricted to only saving podcasts for offline listening.

This feature has been a long time coming, with offline Spotify support being restricted to Samsung Tizen and certain other wearables for a long period. Earlier this year Spotify enabled offline download on Apple Watch devices and that was very welcome.

Via Android Central

Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

