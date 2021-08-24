3rd Street Tunnel remains closed as crews continue repairs; water restored to nearby apartments

The 3rd Street Tunnel remains closed in both directions Tuesday until further notice due to a water main break and sinkhole that formed Monday morning, according to the latest tweet from D.C. Water.

Crews were able to locate the source of the water main break and have restored water to all of the customers impacted by the incident, D.C. Water said in an update at 8 p.m.

As of Tuesday morning, crews are still working to repair the break and road damage caused by the sinkhole. The roadway is still closed and drivers are encouraged to stay out of the area.

"We continue to advise commuters to avoid the area entirely until we are able to open the roads," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said during a media briefing on Monday afternoon.

The sinkhole in the 3rd Street Tunnel left many residents, churches and businesses without water or little to no water pressure for hours Monday as crews worked to assess what caused the sinkhole in the 3rd Street Tunnel at 4th and New York Avenue Northwest.

According to the CEO of D.C. Water, David Gadis, crews were able to figure out which water main caused the issue late Monday evening, but the cause of the break still remains unclear.

The Department of Transportation has evaluated the tunnel, according to Bowser. There do not appear to be any structural issues but crews will conduct a more detailed review in the near future.

There was a water intrusion that came into the 3rd Street Tunnel, said DC's Deputy Mayor of Public Safety and Justice, Christopher Geldart.

D.C. Water Chief Operating Officer Kishia Powell said crews were able to isolate three water mains, two 8-inch mains and a 30-inch, in the tunnel when they responded to the scene Monday morning.

The following streets remain closed Tuesday due to the sinkhole:

Southbound 3rd Street Tunnel at 4th & NY Ave NW

Southbound 4th & M NW

Eastbound 5th & NY Ave NE

Southbound 3rd from NY Ave NW

Southbound at New Jersey & N St NW

Northbound at New Jersey & K St NW

Northbound 3rd Street Tunnel

Here are alternate routes:

If you're commuting from Virginia, you can take eastbound Interstate 66 across the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge toward the National Mall. Or, you can take northbound Interstate 395 to 12th Street or 14th Street.

Drivers are expected to experience major delays in the area.

It is unknown when the roadway will reopen to traffic. D.C. Police said, "an extended closure" is expected.

To view the latest traffic updates. Click here to use our Interactive Map.

