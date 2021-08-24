Board of Education in Middletown could vote on resolution to change mask mandate
The Board of Education in Middletown could vote on a resolution at tonight's meeting that would increase the allowed exceptions to the mask mandate rule for schools.
Other districts such as Wall and Manasquan have recently sent letters to the governor asking him to rescind the mandate.
Gov. Murphy has said the state will take action if the executive order is violated.
The school board meeting begins at 7 p.m.
