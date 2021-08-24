Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middletown, NY

Board of Education in Middletown could vote on resolution to change mask mandate

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kHADb_0bb4EyqY00

The Board of Education in Middletown could vote on a resolution at tonight's meeting that would increase the allowed exceptions to the mask mandate rule for schools.

STATE OF OUR SCHOOLS: Back-to-school resources

Other districts such as Wall and Manasquan have recently sent letters to the governor asking him to rescind the mandate.

Gov. Murphy has said the state will take action if the executive order is violated.

MORE: Search for a Cure

COVID RESOURCES: COVID-19 vaccine resources and case data

SEARCH FOR A CURE: Statistics and State Resources

EXPLAINER: The CDC's new mask guidelines

The school board meeting begins at 7 p.m.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
News 12

News 12

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middletown, NY
Middletown, NY
Government
Middletown, NY
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#The Mask#The Board Of Education#Wall#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy