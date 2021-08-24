Lady Gaga Announces Dates For 2021 ‘Jazz And Piano’ Las Vegas Residency’
Lady Gaga has announced details for her forthcoming ‘Jazz And Piano’ residency in Las Vegas, including the show’s first dates in almost two years. Gaga announced the new dates on social media, revealing that she’ll once again be taking up residency at the city’s Park Theater at the Park MGM. She will be playing nine dates this October, kicking off on the 14th and ending on Halloween (October 31). Tickets for the shows are set to go on sale at 10am PT (6pm BST) this coming Saturday August 28.www.udiscovermusic.com
