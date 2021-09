If you've been unable to buy the PS5 and Xbox Series X, today has been a very good day so far, as it's easily the biggest restock of next-gen consoles in weeks, if not months, if not all year. The Xbox Series X, and especially the PS5, have been very challenging to buy in 2021, just like in 2020. Component shortages, production delays, and the ongoing shipping crisis continues to limit stock of both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, with sky-high demand and a healthy reseller market exasperating the problem.