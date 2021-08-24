Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shawboro, NC

Kevin Charles Williams

Daily Advance
 9 days ago

Kevin Charles Williams SHAWBORO - Kevin Charles Williams, age 45, of Shawboro, NC, passed away Thursday Aug. 19, 2021, in his home. Kevin was born on Oct. 23, 1975, in Galax, VA, to Charles Williams and the late Helen Anderson Williams. He is survived by his loving companion ,Ann Ferrell of Shawboro; father and stepmother, Charles and Sharon Williams of Mount Airy; stepchildren, Casey Ferrell of Elizabeth City, Brandon Ferrell of Shawboro; four grandchildren; and sister and brother-in-law, Amanda and Mike Bowers of Mooresville. Also surviving is a special nephew, Eyan Bowers; a special niece, Emma Bowers; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. The funeral service will be held Wednesday Aug. 25, at 3 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Chapel with Marvin Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until time of the service at Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.

www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shawboro, NC
City
Mooresville, NC
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Mount Airy, NC
City
Galax, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marvin Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Cemetery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday barred Virgin Galactic from flying its SpaceShipTwo until the agency approves its final mishap investigation report from its July flight or determines the issues do not affect public safety. The FAA confirmed on Wednesday it was investigating...

Comments / 0

Community Policy