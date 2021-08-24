Kevin Charles Williams SHAWBORO - Kevin Charles Williams, age 45, of Shawboro, NC, passed away Thursday Aug. 19, 2021, in his home. Kevin was born on Oct. 23, 1975, in Galax, VA, to Charles Williams and the late Helen Anderson Williams. He is survived by his loving companion ,Ann Ferrell of Shawboro; father and stepmother, Charles and Sharon Williams of Mount Airy; stepchildren, Casey Ferrell of Elizabeth City, Brandon Ferrell of Shawboro; four grandchildren; and sister and brother-in-law, Amanda and Mike Bowers of Mooresville. Also surviving is a special nephew, Eyan Bowers; a special niece, Emma Bowers; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. The funeral service will be held Wednesday Aug. 25, at 3 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Chapel with Marvin Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until time of the service at Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.